Deals with Gold – Mit Mass Effect Andromeda, Tango Fiesta, The Division, Saints Row 4 und weiteren Xbox One/Xbox 360-Angeboten
Die neuen Deals with Gold der KW 19 sind ab sofort verfügbar und bieten wieder, wie gewohnt, einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert worden sind. Außerdem stehen erneut ein paar Spotlight Sale-Angebote zur Verfügung.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Die mit Spotlight Sale versehenen Spiele sind sowohl für Xbox Gold- als auch Silber-Member verfügbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 15. Mai 2017 gültig.
Deals with Gold – KW 19 (09. – 15.05.2017)
Xbox One Deals
- Action News Heroes – Xbox One Game – 33% – DWG
- Claire: Extended Cut – Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR – Xbox One Game – 67% – DWG
- Earthlock Hero Outfit Pack – Add-On – 50% – DWG
- Earthlock: Festival of Magic – Xbox One Game – 67% – DWG
- Ghostbusters – Xbox One Game – 67% – DWG
- Ginger: Beyond the Crystal – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Instant Indie Hits – Xbox One Game – 80% – DWG
- Mass Effect Andromeda – Xbox One Game – 35% – DWG
- MX Nitro – Xbox One Game – 25% – DWG
- Resident Evil Game+Movie Deal – Deluxe Edition* – Xbox One Game – 33% – Spotlight
- Resident Evil Game+Movie Deal – Standard Edition* – Xbox One Game – 33% – Spotlight
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat Out Of Hell – Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- Saints Row Metro Double Pack – Xbox One Game – 80% – DWG
- Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell – Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- Tango Fiesta* (Pre-order discount) – Xbox One Game – 15% – Spotlight
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition – Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
- Dungeon Defenders – Arcade – 75% – DWG
- Saints Row – Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Saints Row 2 – Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Saints Row IV – Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell – Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Saints Row: The Third – Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Sanctum 2 – Arcade – 80% – DWG
