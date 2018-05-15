Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

Leitfäden Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

Deals with Gold – Mit Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Cuphead, Bedlam und vielen weiteren Game Fest- und Publisher Sale-Angeboten

Veröffentlicht 15. Mai 2018 | 19:49 Uhr von Ricky




Deals-with-Gold-Logo-black

Die Deals with Gold der KW 20 2018 inklusive einige neue Spotlight-sowie weiteren zahlreichen Gamefest als auch neuen Publisher Sale*-Angeboten sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight, Game Fest Sale bzw. Publisher Sale markiert sind bzw. ohne Sternchen, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 21. Mai 2018 gültig.

*=Warner Bros. Entertainment

Deals with Gold – KW 20 (15.-21. Mai 2018)

Xbox One

Albert and Otto* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
ARK: Aberration Add-On 15% Game Fest Sale
ARK: Scorched Earth Add-On 40% Game Fest Sale
ARK: Survival Evolved Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Game Fest Sale
ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Game Fest Sale
ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass Add-On 30% Game Fest Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
Batman: Return to Arkham Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre * Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Big Buck Hunter Arcade* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Bleed Complete Bundle* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Cities: Skylines – Content Creator Pack Add-On 20% Game Fest Sale
Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition Add-On 40% Game Fest Sale
Cities: Skylines – Season Pass Add-On 30% Game Fest Sale
Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Game Fest Sale
Cuphead Xbox Play Anywhere 15% Game Fest Sale
Dead by Daylight: Special Edition Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest Sale
Deep Rock Galactic (Game Preview) Xbox Play Anywhere 10% Game Fest Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Lady & Trish Costume Pack* Add-On 40% DWG
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Super Nero / Super Dante / Super Vergil* Add-On 25% DWG
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Devil May Cry HD Collection* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle* Add-On 67% DWG
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Friday the 13th: The Game Xbox One Game 67% Game Fest Sale
Hello Neighbor Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Game Fest Sale
Human Fall Flat Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest Sale
Hunting Simulator* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Hyperdrive Massacre* Xbox One Game 85% DWG
I am Bread* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Immortal Redneck Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Game Fest Sale
Injustice 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
Injustice 2 – 23.000 Source Crystals Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
Injustice 2 – 50,000 Source Crystals Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Publisher Sale
Injustice 2 – Ultimate Pack Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Killing Floor 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Game Fest Sale
LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
LEGO City Undercover Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale
LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
LEGO Movies Game Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale
LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
LEGO Worlds Xbox One Game 30% Publisher Sale
Mad Max Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Publisher Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Publisher Sale
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Silver Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
Mortal Kombat X Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack 2 Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Phantom Trigger Xbox Play Anywhere 20% Game Fest Sale
Raiden V* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Subnautica (Game Preview) Xbox One Game 25% Game Fest Sale
The BioWare Bundle* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
The Long Dark Xbox Play Anywhere 35% Game Fest Sale
theHunter: Call of the Wild Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Game Fest Sale
Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Game Fest Sale
Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
WWE 2K18* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Xenon Valkyrie +* Xbox One Game 25% DWG

 

Xbox 360

BioShock 2* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
BioShock Infinite* Backward Compatible 70% DWG
BioShock* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
Borderlands 2* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
Borderlands* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
Devil May Cry 4* Games On Demand 67% DWG
Devil May Cry HD Collection* Games On Demand 75% DWG
DmC Devil May Cry* Games On Demand 70% DWG
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition * Backward Compatible 85% DWG

 


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: Xbox 360 News Xbox One News
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

Deals-with-Gold-Logo-black

Deals with Gold – Mit Halo Wars 2, Shadow Warrior 2 und vielen Spotlight- und EA-Publisher-Sale-Angeboten
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Mit vielen Spotlight- und EA-Publisher Sale-Angeboten
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Reduzierte Xbox One und Xbox 360-Spiele und Microsoft-Publisher-Sale-Angebote (3.05.2016)
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Neue Xbox One und Xbox 360 Angebote (26.01.2016)
Über Ricky
Alle Artikel von Ricky ansehen

Im Forum als Zsadist oder auf Google+ unterwegs. Heavy Metal/Hardrock und Horror-Movie-Liebhaber!

Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


Es ist noch kein Keyword vorhanden

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2016 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten | Betreuung und Hosting Michel Wandke

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*