Deals with Gold – Mit Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Cuphead, Bedlam und vielen weiteren Game Fest- und Publisher Sale-Angeboten

Die Deals with Gold der KW 20 2018 inklusive einige neue Spotlight-sowie weiteren zahlreichen Gamefest als auch neuen Publisher Sale*-Angeboten sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight, Game Fest Sale bzw. Publisher Sale markiert sind bzw. ohne Sternchen, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 21. Mai 2018 gültig.

*=Warner Bros. Entertainment

Deals with Gold – KW 20 (15.-21. Mai 2018)

Xbox One

Xbox 360