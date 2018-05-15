insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Cuphead, Bedlam und vielen weiteren Game Fest- und Publisher Sale-Angeboten
Die Deals with Gold der KW 20 2018 inklusive einige neue Spotlight-sowie weiteren zahlreichen Gamefest als auch neuen Publisher Sale*-Angeboten sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight, Game Fest Sale bzw. Publisher Sale markiert sind bzw. ohne Sternchen, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.
Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 21. Mai 2018 gültig.
*=Warner Bros. Entertainment
Deals with Gold – KW 20 (15.-21. Mai 2018)
Xbox One
|Albert and Otto*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|ARK: Aberration
|Add-On
|15%
|Game Fest Sale
|ARK: Scorched Earth
|Add-On
|40%
|Game Fest Sale
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Game Fest Sale
|ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Game Fest Sale
|ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
|Add-On
|30%
|Game Fest Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Batman: Return to Arkham
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre *
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Big Buck Hunter Arcade*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Bleed Complete Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Cities: Skylines – Content Creator Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Game Fest Sale
|Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition
|Add-On
|40%
|Game Fest Sale
|Cities: Skylines – Season Pass
|Add-On
|30%
|Game Fest Sale
|Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Game Fest Sale
|Cuphead
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|15%
|Game Fest Sale
|Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Game Fest Sale
|Deep Rock Galactic (Game Preview)
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|10%
|Game Fest Sale
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Lady & Trish Costume Pack*
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Super Nero / Super Dante / Super Vergil*
|Add-On
|25%
|DWG
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Devil May Cry HD Collection*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle*
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Game Fest Sale
|Hello Neighbor
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Game Fest Sale
|Human Fall Flat
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Game Fest Sale
|Hunting Simulator*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Hyperdrive Massacre*
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|I am Bread*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Immortal Redneck
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Game Fest Sale
|Injustice 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Injustice 2 – 23.000 Source Crystals
|Add-On
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Injustice 2 – 50,000 Source Crystals
|Add-On
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Injustice 2 – Ultimate Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Killing Floor 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Game Fest Sale
|LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO City Undercover
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Jurassic World
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Movies Game Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Worlds
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Mad Max
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Silver Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-Earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat X
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack 2
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat XL
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Phantom Trigger
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|20%
|Game Fest Sale
|Raiden V*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Scribblenauts Showdown
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Subnautica (Game Preview)
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Game Fest Sale
|The BioWare Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|The LEGO Movie Videogame
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Long Dark
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|35%
|Game Fest Sale
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Game Fest Sale
|Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Game Fest Sale
|Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|WWE 2K18*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Xenon Valkyrie +*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
Xbox 360
|BioShock 2*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|BioShock Infinite*
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG
|BioShock*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Borderlands 2*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Borderlands*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Devil May Cry 4*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Devil May Cry HD Collection*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|DmC Devil May Cry*
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition *
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|DWG
