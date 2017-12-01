Top News

Deals with Gold – Mit Mordheim: City of the Damned, Never Alone Arctic Collection, In Between und mehr

Veröffentlicht 28. November 2017 | 17:31 Uhr von Sandra




Die neuen Deals with Gold (KW 48) inkl. einem erneuten Spotlight Sale sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und bieten wieder einige Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 90% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!), die Spotlight Sale-Angebote sind für Silber- und Gold-Member verfügbar. Die nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 4. Dezember 2017 gültig.

Deals with Gold – KW 48 (28.11.-04.12.2017)

Xbox One

Earthlock: Festival of Magic* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
In Between* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
INVERSUS Deluxe* Xbox One Game 35% DWG
Maldita Castilla EX – Cursed Castile* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Mordheim: City of the Damned – Undead* Add-On 33% DWG
Mordheim: City of the Damned – Witch Hunters* Add-On 33% DWG
Mordheim: City of the Damned* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Never Alone Arctic Collection* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Never Alone: Foxtales* Add-On 50% DWG
Seasons After Fall* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
ZAZEN, zen meditation game* Xbox One Game 30% DWG

 

Xbox 360

ArcaniA* Games On Demand 90% DWG
Black Knight Sword* Arcade 80% DWG
Conan* Games On Demand 90% DWG
de Blob 2* Games On Demand 90% DWG
Fantastic Pets* Games On Demand 90% DWG
Frontlines: Fuel of War* Games On Demand 90% DWG
JUJU* Games On Demand 80% DWG
MX vs. ATV Alive* Games On Demand 90% DWG
MX vs. ATV: Untamed* Games On Demand 90% DWG
Rio* Games On Demand 90% DWG
SINE MORA* Arcade 85% DWG
The Outfit* Games On Demand 85% DWG

 


