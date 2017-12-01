insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Mordheim: City of the Damned, Never Alone Arctic Collection, In Between und mehr
Die neuen Deals with Gold (KW 48) inkl. einem erneuten Spotlight Sale sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und bieten wieder einige Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 90% reduziert wurden.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!), die Spotlight Sale-Angebote sind für Silber- und Gold-Member verfügbar. Die nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 4. Dezember 2017 gültig.
Deals with Gold – KW 48 (28.11.-04.12.2017)
Xbox One
|Earthlock: Festival of Magic*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|In Between*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|INVERSUS Deluxe*
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|Maldita Castilla EX – Cursed Castile*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Mordheim: City of the Damned – Undead*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Mordheim: City of the Damned – Witch Hunters*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Mordheim: City of the Damned*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Never Alone Arctic Collection*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Never Alone: Foxtales*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Seasons After Fall*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|ZAZEN, zen meditation game*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
Xbox 360
|ArcaniA*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|Black Knight Sword*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Conan*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|de Blob 2*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|Fantastic Pets*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|Frontlines: Fuel of War*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|JUJU*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|MX vs. ATV Alive*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|MX vs. ATV: Untamed*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|Rio*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|SINE MORA*
|Arcade
|85%
|DWG
|The Outfit*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
