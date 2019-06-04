Top News

Deals with Gold – Mit MXGP PRO, Farming Simulator 19, 10 Second Ninja X, Dead Alliance und weiteren Angeboten (KW23)

Veröffentlicht 4. Juni 2019 | 17:15 Uhr




Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder neue Deals with Gold und die Angebote der KW 23 2019 sind, inklusive Publisher*- sowie einiger neuer Spotlight Sale-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar. Wie gehabt beinhalten die Deals with Gold der KW 23 zahlreiche Xbox One- und Xbox 360-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) für Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (DWG genannt) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight-Sale markiert sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-, Spotlight-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 10. Juni 2019 gültig.

Xbox One

10 Second Ninja X Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
Action Henk Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
Beholder Complete Edition Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
Blood Waves Xbox One Game 20% DWG
Bomber Crew Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
Bomber Crew: American Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Bomber Crew: Season Pass Add-On 67% Publisher Sale
Bomber Crew: Secret Weapons Add-On 67% Publisher Sale
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Candleman Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Dead Alliance Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
Dear Esther: Landmark Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Degrees of Separation Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Deployment Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Dovetail Games Euro Fishing Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight
Euro Fishing: Bergsee Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Euro Fishing: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight
Farming Simulator 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass Add-On 20% DWG
For the King Xbox One Game 20% Publisher Sale
HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
Hue Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
Human Fall Flat Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 1 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 2 Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 3 Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 4 Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 5 Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
Jotun: Valhalla Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Jump Stars Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
Manual Samuel Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
MudRunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion Add-On 33% DWG
MXGP PRO Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
Old Man’s Journey Xbox Play Anywhere 20% DWG
Override: Mech City Brawl Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
Pumped BMX + Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
Pumped BMX Pro Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale
Riddled Corpses EX Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Ride 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Serial Cleaner Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
Snake Pass Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Publisher Sale
Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
The Flame in the Flood Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
The Little Acre Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
The Sun and Moon Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Thomas Was Alone Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
Turok Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG
UnExplored – Unlocked Edition Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Warhammer 40,000 : Inquisitor – Martyr | Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
XCOM 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
XCOM 2: Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
XCOM 2: Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack Add-On 50% DWG
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Add-On 60% DWG
Zenith Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Zombie Party Xbox One Game 50% DWG

 

Xbox 360

0 Day Attack on Earth Backward Compatible 50% DWG
Grand Theft Auto V Games On Demand 50% DWG
Alien: Isolation Games On Demand 80% DWG
Crystal Defenders Backward Compatible 50% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 Games On Demand 75% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver) Add-On 50% DWG
FINAL FANTASY XIII-2 Backward Compatible 50% DWG
Gyromancer Backward Compatible 50% DWG
LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIII Backward Compatible 50% DWG
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Games On Demand 50% DWG
Resonance of Fate Games On Demand 50% DWG
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Games On Demand 50% DWG
Yosumin! LIVE Backward Compatible 50% DWG

 


