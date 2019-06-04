insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit MXGP PRO, Farming Simulator 19, 10 Second Ninja X, Dead Alliance und weiteren Angeboten (KW23)
Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder neue Deals with Gold und die Angebote der KW 23 2019 sind, inklusive Publisher*- sowie einiger neuer Spotlight Sale-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar. Wie gehabt beinhalten die Deals with Gold der KW 23 zahlreiche Xbox One- und Xbox 360-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) für Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (DWG genannt) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight-Sale markiert sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.
Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-, Spotlight-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 10. Juni 2019 gültig.
* Curve Digital
Xbox One
|10 Second Ninja X
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Action Henk
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Beholder Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Blood Waves
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|DWG
|Bomber Crew
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Bomber Crew: American Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Bomber Crew: Season Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Bomber Crew: Secret Weapons
|Add-On
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Candleman Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Dead Alliance
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Degrees of Separation
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Deployment
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight
|Euro Fishing: Bergsee
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Euro Fishing: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight
|Farming Simulator 19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|DWG
|For the King
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Hue
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Human Fall Flat
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 1
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 2
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 3
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 4
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 5
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Jotun: Valhalla Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Jump Stars
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Manual Samuel
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|MudRunner
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|MXGP PRO
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|Old Man’s Journey
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|20%
|DWG
|Override: Mech City Brawl
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|Pumped BMX +
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Pumped BMX Pro
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Riddled Corpses EX
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Ride 2
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Serial Cleaner
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Snake Pass
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Flame in the Flood
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|The Little Acre
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sun and Moon
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Thomas Was Alone
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Turok Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|UnExplored – Unlocked Edition
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Warhammer 40,000 : Inquisitor – Martyr | Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|XCOM 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|XCOM 2: Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|XCOM 2: Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Zenith
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Zombie Party
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
Xbox 360
|0 Day Attack on Earth
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Alien: Isolation
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Crystal Defenders
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver)
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|FINAL FANTASY XIII-2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Gyromancer
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIII
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Persona 4 Arena Ultimax
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Resonance of Fate
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Yosumin! LIVE
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
