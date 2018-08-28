Deals with Gold – Mit neuen Publisher/Franchise-Sale und weiteren Spotlight Angeboten

|Aaero 1000DaysWasted: Drum & Bass Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Aaero Monstercat Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Aaero Ship Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Aaero*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Pub Sale
|Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Pub Sale
|Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Pub Sale
|Dead Rising
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Dead Rising 2
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Dead Rising 2 Off the Record
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Dead Rising 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Pub Sale
|Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Pub Sale
|Dead Rising 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|33%
|Pub Sale
|Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Pub Sale
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Pub Sale
|Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Pub Sale
|Devil May Cry Special Edition Lady & Trish Costume Pack
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Pub Sale
|Devil May Cry Special Edition Super Nero/Super Dante/Super Vergil
|Add-On
|40%
|Pub Sale
|DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Pub Sale
|FIFA 18
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight
|Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Final Fantasy XV Royal Pack*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|FOR HONOR Digital Deluxe Pack*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|For Honor Season Pass*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Forza Motorsport 7 and Forza Horizon 3 Bundle*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|45%
|DWG
|Forza Motorsport 7 Car Pass*
|Add-On
|65%
|DWG
|Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight
|Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight
|Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Pub Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Pub Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|Pub Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pub Sale
|GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Pub Sale
|GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card
|Xbox One Game
|15%
|Pub Sale
|Human Fall Flat*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Insane Robots – Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|DWG
|Insane Robots*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|DWG
|L.A. Noire
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Character Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Avenging Army Costume Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Black Panther
|Add-On
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Black Widow
|Add-On
|30%
|Pub Sale
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Cosmic Crusaders Costume Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Pub Sale
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Monster Hunter
|Add-On
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Mystic Masters Costume Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Sigma
|Add-On
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Stone Seekers Costume Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Pub Sale
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Venom
|Add-On
|30%
|Pub Sale
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Winter Soldier
|Add-On
|30%
|Pub Sale
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – World Warriors Costume Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Pub Sale
|Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor Season Pass
|Add-On
|30%
|Franchise Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Franchise Sale
|Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|Franchise Sale
|Middle-Earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Pub Sale
|MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Pub Sale
|MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD – Additional Gesture Bundle 2
|Add-On
|40%
|Pub Sale
|MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD – Additional Gesture Bundle 4
|Add-On
|40%
|Pub Sale
|MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD – Deluxe Kit
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Pub Sale
|MX vs ATV All Out*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Overwatch Legendary*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Oxenfree*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|R.B.I. Baseball 18
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight
|Resident Evil
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Resident Evil 0
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Resident Evil 4
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Resident Evil 5
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Resident Evil 6
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pub Sale
|RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Pub Sale
|RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|Pub Sale
|RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Pub Sale
|RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – Banned Footage Vol. 1
|Add-On
|40%
|Pub Sale
|RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – Banned Footage Vol. 2
|Add-On
|40%
|Pub Sale
|RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – End of Zoe
|Add-On
|20%
|Pub Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 Costume pack
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Resident Evil Triple Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Shining Resonance Refrain *
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|DWG
|Soul Axiom*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Pub Sale
|Strider
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Pub Sale
|The Council – Episode 2: Hide and Seek*
|Add-On
|30%
|DWG
|The Council – Season Pass*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|The Disney Afternoon Collection
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Pub Sale
|The Surge*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|The Surge: A Walk in the Park*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Unravel 2*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Unravel Yarny Bundle*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|DWG
|ŌKAMI HD
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Pub Sale