Deals with Gold – Mit neuen Publisher/Franchise-Sale und weiteren Spotlight Angeboten

Veröffentlicht 28. August 2018 | 21:37 Uhr von Ricky




Die Deals with Gold der KW 35 2018 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight Sale- sowie zahlreichen, sogenannten Franchise*- als auch diversen Publisher Sale*-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) für Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 80% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight- Franchise- oder Publisher-Sale markiert bzw. ohne Sternchen-Zusatz sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 3. September 2018 gültig.

*= Rockstar Games, Capcom & Warner Entertainment

Xbox One

Aaero 1000DaysWasted: Drum & Bass Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
Aaero Monstercat Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
Aaero Ship Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
Aaero* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 35% Pub Sale
Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 35% Pub Sale
Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 35% Pub Sale
Dead Rising  Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Dead Rising 2 Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Dead Rising 2 Off the Record Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Dead Rising 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Pub Sale
Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
Dead Rising 4 Season Pass Add-On 33% Pub Sale
Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
Devil May Cry HD Collection Xbox One Game 30% Pub Sale
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle Xbox One Game 30% Pub Sale
Devil May Cry Special Edition Lady & Trish Costume Pack Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
Devil May Cry Special Edition Super Nero/Super Dante/Super Vergil Add-On 40% Pub Sale
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
FIFA 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
Final Fantasy XV Royal Pack* Add-On 33% DWG
FOR HONOR Digital Deluxe Pack* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
For Honor Season Pass* Add-On 50% DWG
Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels* Add-On 75% DWG
Forza Motorsport 7 and Forza Horizon 3 Bundle* Xbox Play Anywhere 45% DWG
Forza Motorsport 7 Car Pass* Add-On 65% DWG
Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight
Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight
Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight
Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 35% Pub Sale
Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 35% Pub Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Xbox One Game 45% Pub Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Xbox One Game 35% Pub Sale
GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 15% Pub Sale
Human Fall Flat* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Insane Robots – Deluxe Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG
Insane Robots* Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG
L.A. Noire Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite  Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Pub Sale
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Character Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Avenging Army Costume Pack Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Black Panther Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Black Widow Add-On 30% Pub Sale
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Cosmic Crusaders Costume Pack Add-On 30% Pub Sale
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Pub Sale
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Monster Hunter Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Mystic Masters Costume Pack Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Sigma Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Stone Seekers Costume Pack Add-On 30% Pub Sale
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Venom Add-On 30% Pub Sale
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Winter Soldier Add-On 30% Pub Sale
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – World Warriors Costume Pack Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2  Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor Season Pass Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 30% Franchise Sale
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Xbox One Game 40% Franchise Sale
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 10% Franchise Sale
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Pub Sale
MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Pub Sale
MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD – Additional Gesture Bundle 2 Add-On 40% Pub Sale
MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD – Additional Gesture Bundle 4 Add-On 40% Pub Sale
MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD – Deluxe Kit Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
MX vs ATV All Out* Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
Overwatch Legendary* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Oxenfree* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
R.B.I. Baseball 18 Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
Resident Evil Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Resident Evil 0 Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack Add-On 60% Pub Sale
Resident Evil 4 Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Resident Evil 5 Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Resident Evil 6 Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Pub Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Pub Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season Pass Add-On 50% Pub Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – Banned Footage Vol. 1 Add-On 40% Pub Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – Banned Footage Vol. 2 Add-On 40% Pub Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – End of Zoe Add-On 20% Pub Sale
Resident Evil Revelations Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Costume pack Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale
Resident Evil Triple Pack Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Shining Resonance Refrain * Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG
Soul Axiom* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 25% Pub Sale
Strider Xbox One Game 80% Pub Sale
Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf Xbox One Game 25% Pub Sale
The Council – Episode 2: Hide and Seek* Add-On 30% DWG
The Council – Season Pass* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
The Disney Afternoon Collection  Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
The Surge* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
The Surge: A Walk in the Park* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
Unravel 2* Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
Unravel Yarny Bundle* Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG
ŌKAMI HD Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Pub Sale

 

Xbox 360

noch nicht bekannt


