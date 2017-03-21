insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Resident Evil 0-7, NBA 2K17, Blood Bowl 2, Bound by Flames, Contrast und mehr
Die neuen Deals with Gold der KW 12 sind ab sofort verfügbar und bieten wieder, wie gewohnt, einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 75% reduziert worden sind. Außerdem stehen erneut einige Spotlight Sale-Angebote zur Verfügung.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Die mit Spotlight versehenen Angebote sind sowohl für Xbox Gold- als auch Silber-Member verfügbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 27. März 2017 gültig.
Deals with Gold – KW 12 (21.-27.03.2017)
Xbox One Deals
- Beyond Eyes – Xbox One Game – 67% – Spotlight
- Blood Bowl 2 – Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- Blood Bowl 2 – Lizardmen – Add-On – 33% – DWG
- Blood Bowl 2 – Undead – Add-On – 33% DWG
- Coffin Dodgers – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Dangerous Golf – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition – Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- EVERSPACE (Game Preview) – Xbox One Game – 36% – Spotlight
- Final Fantasy XV – Xbox One Game – 40% – DWG
- FINAL FANTASY XV Digital Premium Edition – Xbox One Game – 30% – DWG
- Fragments of Him – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- FRU – Xbox One Game – 60% – Spotlight
- In Between – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- Infinite Air with Mark McMorris – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – Witch Hunters – Add-On – 15% – DWG
- NBA 2K17 – Xbox One Game – 40% – Spotlight
- NBA 2K17 200,000 VC – Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- NBA 2K17 450,000 VC – Add-On – 50% – Spotlight
- NBA 2K17 75,000 VC – Add-On – 10% – Spotlight
- NBA 2K17 All-Time College Bundle – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition – Xbox One Game – 45% – Spotlight
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) – Xbox One Game -80% – Spotlight
- Perfect Woman – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- Resident Evil – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- Resident Evil 0 – Xbox One Game – 40% – Spotlight
- Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack – Add-On – 50% – Spotlight
- Resident Evil 4 – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- Resident Evil 5 – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- Resident Evil 6 – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – Xbox One Game – 25% – Spotlight
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 17% – Spotlight
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 60% – Spotlight
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass – Add-On – 60% – Spotlight
- Resident Evil Super Bundle – Xbox One Game – 60% – Spotlight
- Resident Evil Triple Pack – Add-On – 50% – Spotlight
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- Silence – The Whispered World 2 – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- Slender: The Arrival – Xbox One gAme – 60% – DWG
- SMITE Ultimate God Pack Bundle – Add-On – 50% – Spotlight
- SMITE – 1500 Gems – Add-On – 33% – Spotlight
- SMITE – 200 Gems – Add-On – 33% – Spotlight
- SMITE – 2500 Gems – Add-On – 33% – Spotlight
- SMITE – 3500 Gems – Add-On – 33% – Spotlight
- SMITE – 400 Gems – Add-On – 33% – Spotlight
- SMITE – 800 Gems – Add-On – 33% – Spotlight
- SMITE – 8000 Gems – Add-On – 33% – Spotlight
- Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- SteamWorld Dig – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- The Bunker – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- The Little Acre – Xbox One Game – 40% – Spotlight
- The Magic Circle: Gold Edition – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- The Peanuts Movie: Snoopy’s Grand Adventure – Xbox One Game – 80% – DWG
- Thomas Was Alone – Xbox One Game – 67% – Spotlight
- Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition – Xbox One Game – 67% – Spotlight
- Valley – Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Wheels of Aurelia – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
Xbox 360 Deals
- Bound by Flame* – Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Contrast* – Arcade – 75% – DWG
- Farming Simulator* – Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Mars: War Logs* – Arcade – 75% – DWG
- NBA 2K17* – Games on Demand – 50% – DWG
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle* – Games on Demand – 50% – DWG
- Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords – Arcade – 75% – DWG
- Realms of Ancient War* – Arcade – 75% – DWG
- Resident Evil – Games on Dmeand – 50% – Spotlight
- Resident Evil 0 – Games on Demand – 50% – Spotlight
- Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack – Add-ON – 50% – Spotlight
- Resident Evil 4 – Games on Demand – 60% – Spotlight
- Resident Evil 5 – Games on Demand – 65% – Spotlight
- Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories Bundle – Add-ON – 60% – Spotlight
- Resident Evil 6 – Games on Demand -65% – Spotlight
- Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X – Games on Demand – 75% – Spotlight
- Resident Evil Operation Racoon City – Games on Demand – 75% – Spotlight
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Season Pass – Add-On – 50% – Spotlight
- Spider-Man: Dimensions* – Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- The Peanuts Movie: Snoopy’s Grand Adventure* – Games on Demand – 67% – DWG
