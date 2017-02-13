insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit The Crew, Steep, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, Devil May Cry 4 und mehr
Die neuenÂ Deals with GoldÂ der KW 6 sind ab sofort verfÃ¼gbar und bieten wieder, wie gewohnt, einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons fÃ¼r Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert worden sind. AuÃŸerdem stehen erneut einige Spotlight Sale-Angebote zur VerfÃ¼gung.
Wie immer gilt:Â Preise und VerfÃ¼gbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote kÃ¶nnen â€“ je nach Region â€“ variieren. Ã„nderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit mÃ¶glich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote fÃ¼r Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschlieÃŸlich fÃ¼r Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zÃ¤hlen nicht!). Mit Sternchen (*) markierte Angebote sind auch fÃ¼r Xbox Silber Member verfÃ¼gbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschlieÃŸlich 13. Februar 2017 gÃ¼ltig.
Deals with Gold – KW 5 (7.-13. Februar 2017)
Xbox One Deals
- Adventures of Pip* – Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – Spotlight
- Among the Sleep â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – DWG
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe Edition â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 40% – DWG
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III â€“ Gold Edition â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 40% – DWG
- Clouds & Sheep 2 â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 33% – DWG
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle* - Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – Spotlight
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition* – Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – Spotlight
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition* – Xbox One Game â€“ 67% – Spotlight
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires* – Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – Spotlight
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 33% – DWG
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – DWG
- Steep â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 35% – DWG
- Steep Gold Edition* – Xbox One Game â€“ 35% – Spotlight
- The Crew Calling All Units* – Add-On â€“ 33% – Spotlight
- The Crew Season Pass* – Add-On â€“ 40% – Spotlight
- The Crew Ultimate Edition* – Xbox One Game â€“ 40% – Spotlight
- The Crew â€“ Bronze Crew Credit Pack* – Add-On â€“ 10% – Spotlight
- The Crew â€“ Gold Crew Credit Pack* – Add-On â€“ 33% – Spotlight
- The Crew â€“ Platinum Crew Credit Pack* – Add-On â€“ 40% – Spotlight
- The Crew â€“ Silver Crew Credit Pack* – Add-On â€“ 20% – Spotlight
- The Crew* – Xbox One Game â€“ 40% – Spotlight
- Tom Clancyâ€™s Rainbow Six Siege â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – DWG
- Tom Clancyâ€™s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 33% – DWG
- Tom Clancyâ€™s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 30% – DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
- Asuraâ€™s Wrath â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 75% – DWG
- Call of Duty: Black Ops â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 50% – DWG
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III â€“ Bundle â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 60% – DWG
- Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2 â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 80% – DWG
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 60% – DWG
- Devil May Cry 4 â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 67% – DWG
- DmC Devil May Cry â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 80% – DWG
- DMC HD Collection â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 80% – DWG
