Deals with Gold – Mit u.a. Halo 5: Guardians, Layers of Fear, SOMA, The Surge und weiteren Angeboten

Die Deals with Gold der KW 16 2018 sowie einige neue Spotlight-Angebote sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 75% reduziert wurden. Außerdem steht die zweite Runde des Spring Sale 2018 mit vielen weiteren Angeboten zur Verfügung.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight markiert sind, gelten gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 23. April 2018 gültig.

Deals with Gold – KW 16 (17.-23. April 2018)

Xbox One

Xbox 360