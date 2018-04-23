Top News

Deals with Gold – Mit u.a. Halo 5: Guardians, Layers of Fear, SOMA, The Surge und weiteren Angeboten

Veröffentlicht 17. April 2018 | 23:07 Uhr von Sandra




Deals-with-Gold-Logo-black

Die Deals with Gold der KW 16 2018 sowie einige neue Spotlight-Angebote sind ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Add-Ons für Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 75% reduziert wurden. Außerdem steht die zweite Runde des Spring Sale 2018 mit vielen weiteren Angeboten zur Verfügung.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight markiert sind, gelten gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 23. April 2018 gültig.

Deals with Gold – KW 16 (17.-23. April 2018)

Xbox One

>observer Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
A Hat in Time* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
AeternoBlade Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Among the Sleep Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Blast ‘Em Bunnies Super Mega Bundle* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Bulb Boy Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
Carmageddon: Max Damage Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Crawl Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Crazy Strike Bowling EX Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Crypt of the NecroDancer Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Dark Arcana: The Carnival Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Dead by Daylight: Special Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Dead Exit Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Don’t Knock Twice Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Emily Wants to Play Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Ethan: Meteor Hunter* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Friday the 13th: The Game Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Guns, Gore and Cannoli Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Halo 5: Guardians – 10 Gold REQ Packs + 3 Free* Add-On 25% DWG
Halo 5: Guardians – 15 Gold REQ Packs + 5 Free* Add-On 33% DWG
Halo 5: Guardians – 34 Gold REQ Packs + 13 Free* Add-On 45% DWG
Halo 5: Guardians – 7 Gold REQ Packs + 2 Free* Add-On 20% DWG
Halo 5: Guardians – Digital Deluxe Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
Halo 5: Guardians* Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG
Has-Been Heroes Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Hello Neighbor Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spotlight
INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Infinity Runner Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Iron Crypticle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Kholat Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
Knock-Knock Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Layers of Fear Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Let Them Come Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Manual Samuel* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Mutant Football League Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
Narcosis Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Outbreak Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Outbreak Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Outbreak: The New Nightmare Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Outlast Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Outlast 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight
Outlast: Bundle of Terror Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass Add-On 70% Spotlight
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Pack Add-On 70% Spotlight
Sheltered Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
Sky Force Reloaded* Xbox One Game 20% DWG
Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
SOMA Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Subterrain Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Sylvio Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
The Bunker Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
The Coma: Recut Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
The Escapists 2* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
The Final Station Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
The Jackbox Party Pack 3 Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
The Little Acre* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
The Surge* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
The Surge: A Walk in the Park* Add-On 33% DWG
The Surge: Complete Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
Toby: The Secret Mine Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
Tom Clancy’s Ghost ReconWildlands – Gold Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
Unravel* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Vaccine Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Warframe: 1000 Platinum + Rare Mod Add-On 30% Spotlight
Warframe: 170 Platinum  Add-On 20% Spotlight
Warframe: 2100 Platinum + Dual Rare Mods Add-On 35% Spotlight
Warframe: 3210 Platinum + Triple Rare Mods Add-On 40% Spotlight
Warframe: 370 Platinum  Add-On 25% Spotlight
Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
What Remains of Edith Finch Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Whispering Willows Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
White Noise 2 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Wick Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
World to the West* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Zombie Party Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

 

Xbox 360

Alien Breed 3: Descent* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Battlefield 3* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
Dead Space 3* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
Dead Space* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
Faery: Legends of Avalon* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
Mass Effect 2* Backward Compatible 70% DWG
Mass Effect 3* Backward Compatible 70% DWG
NBA JAM: On Fire Edition* Backward Compatible 50% DWG
Rotastic* Arcade 75% DWG

 


