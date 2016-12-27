insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Unravel, Need for Speed, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Sniper: Ghost Warrior und mehr
Die neuen Deals with Gold der Woche KW 52 sind da und es gibt wieder einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert worden sind.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 2. Januar 2017 gültig.
Deals with Gold – KW 52 (27.12.2016 – 2.01.2017)
Xbox One Deals
- Artifex Mundi Essential Bundle - Xbox One Game – 30% – DWG
- Claire: Extended Cut - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition - Xbox One Game – 70% – DWG
- Farming Simulator 17 - Xbox One Game – 25% – DWG
- Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition - Xbox One Game – 25% – DWG
- HAWKEN – Starter Pack - Add-On – 30% – DWG
- Need For Speed - Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Penarium - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- Rock ‘N Racing Bundle - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition - Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Unravel - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
- Conan - Games on Demadn – 80% – DWG
- de Blob 2 - Games on Demand – 85% – DWG
- Destroy All Humans Path of the Furon - Games on Demand – 85% – DWG
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 - Games on Demand – 85% – DWG
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior - Games on Demand – 85% – DWG
- The Escapists - Games on Demand – 67% – DWG
