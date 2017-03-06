Top News

Deals with Gold – Mit vielen EA Publisher- und Spotlight Sale-Angeboten

Veröffentlicht 28. Februar 2017 | 10:35 Uhr von Sandra




Die neuen Deals with Gold der KW 9 sind ab sofort verfügbar und bieten wieder, wie gewohnt, einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 100% reduziert worden sind. Außerdem stehen erneut einige Spotlight Sale- sowie Publisher Sale-Angebote, in dieser Woche eine Auswahl an Titel von Electronic Arts, zur Verfügung.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Die mit Publisher Sale und Spotlight versehenen Angebote sind gleichermaßen für Xbox Gold- und Silber-Member verfügbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 6. März 2017 gültig.

Deals with Gold – KW 7 (28.02.-6-03.2017)

Xbox One Deals

 

Xbox 360 Deals


