Deals with Gold – Mit vielen EA Publisher- und Spotlight Sale-Angeboten
Die neuen Deals with Gold der KW 9 sind ab sofort verfügbar und bieten wieder, wie gewohnt, einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 100% reduziert worden sind. Außerdem stehen erneut einige Spotlight Sale- sowie Publisher Sale-Angebote, in dieser Woche eine Auswahl an Titel von Electronic Arts, zur Verfügung.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Die mit Publisher Sale und Spotlight versehenen Angebote sind gleichermaßen für Xbox Gold- und Silber-Member verfügbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 6. März 2017 gültig.
Deals with Gold – KW 7 (28.02.-6-03.2017)
Xbox One Deals
- #KILLALLZOMBIES - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- ABZU - Xbox One Game – 20% – DWG
- Battlefield 1 – Xbox One game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle – Add-On – 25% – Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition – Xbox One Game – 40% – Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 1 – Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 4 – Xbox One Game – 75% – Publisher Sale
- Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition – Xbox One Game – 75% – Publisher Sale
- Destiny – The Collection - Xbox One Game – 33% – DWG
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Xbox One Game – 40% – Spotlight
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 25% – Spotlight
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 30% – Publisher Sale
- EA SPORTS NHL 17 – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- EA SPORTS NHL 17 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- EA SPORTS NHL 17 Super Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- EA SPORTS UFC 2 – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- EA SPORTS UFC 2 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Elite Dangerous: Horizons Extra Edition</a> – Xbox One Game – 33% – DWG
- Firewatch – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- Forza Motorsport 5 Car Pass - Add-On – 80% – DWG
- Forza Motorsport 5 VIP Membership - Add-On – 75% – DWG
- Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition - Xbox One Game – 67% – DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 Platinum Edition Bundle - Xbox One Game – 40% – DWG
- Hyper Light Drifter – Xbox One Game – 33% – Spotlight Sale
- INSIDE – Xbox One Game – 33% – Spotlight
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 4 - Xbox One Game – 25% – DWG
- Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Madden NFL 17 – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Madden NFL 17 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 67% – Publisher Sale
- Madden NFL 17 Super Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Mirrors Edge Catalyst – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- NASCAR Heat Evolution – Xbox One Game – 25% – Spotlight
- Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle – Xbox One Game – 70% – Publisher Sale
- ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition – Xbox One Game – 60% – Spotlight
- ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Pack – Add-ON – 60% – Spotlight
- One Piece: Burning Blood – Xbox One Game – 60% – Spotlight
- Overcooked – Xbox One Game – 35% – Spotlight
- Oxenfree – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Xbox One Game – 80% – Publisher Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 80% – Publisher Sale
- Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle - Xbox One Game – 30% – DWG
- Rock Band 4 – “All Star” – Smash Mouth – Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rock Band 4 – “Call Me” – Blondie – Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rock Band 4 – “Footloose” – Kenny Loggins – Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rock Band 4 – “Jungle Boogie” – Kool & the Gang – Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rock Band 4 – “My Iron Lung” – Radiohead – Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rock Band 4 – “New Divide” – Linkin Park – Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rock Band 4 – “Oh, Pretty Woman” – Roy Orbison – Ad-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rock Band 4 – “Pretty in Pink” – The Psychedelic Furs – Add-ON – 30% – Spotlight
- Rock Band 4 – “The Perfect Drug” – Nine Inch Nails – Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rock Band 4 – “Weird Science” – Oingo Boingo – Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Star Wars Battlefront Rogue One: Scarif – Add-On – 35% – Publisher Sale
- STAR WARS Battlefront Season Pass – Add-On – 50% – Publisher Sale
- STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition – Xbox One Game – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Stranger of Sword City - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- The Flame in the Flood – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- The Technomancer - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- The Witness – Xbox One Game – 40% – Spotlight
- Titanfall 2 – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Titanfall 2: Angel City’s Most Wanted Bundle – Add-On – 25% – Publisher Sale
- TurnOn - Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Unravel – Xbox One Game – 60% – Publisher Sale
- Worms Battlegrounds - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
- Alien Breed 2: Assault - Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Alien Breed 3: Descent - Games on Demand -75% – DWG
- Alien Breed Episode 1 - Games on Demand – 7% – DWG
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2 – Back Compat – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2 – Vietnam – Back Compat – 100% – Publisher Sale
- Bully Scholarship Edition - Games on Demand – 40% – DWG
- Dragon Age: Origins – Back Compat – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Dragon Age: Origins – Awakening – Back Compat – 100% – Publisher Sale
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 – Games on Demand – 60% – Publisher Sale
- EA SPORTS SSX: Classic Characters Pack – Back Compat – 100% – Publisher Sale
- Forza Horizon 2 - Games on Demand – 70% – DWG
- GTA IV The Ballad of Gay Tony - Add-On – 40% – DWG
- GTA IV The Lost & Damned - Add-On – 40% – DWG
- GTA IV - Games on Demand – 35% – DWG
- Madden NFL 17 – Games on Demand – 67% – Publisher Sale
- NBA JAM: On Fire Edition – Back Compat – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Red Dead Redemption - Games on Demand – 35% – DWG
- Skate 3 – Back Compat – 50% – Publisher Sale
- SSX – Back Compat – 50% – Publisher Sale
- Worms 2: Armageddon - Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
