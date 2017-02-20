insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit vielen Spotlight- und 2K Publisher Sale-Angeboten
Die neuenÂ Deals with GoldÂ der KW 7 sind ab sofort verfÃ¼gbar und bieten wieder, wie gewohnt, einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons fÃ¼r Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert worden sind. AuÃŸerdem stehen erneut einige Spotlight Sale- sowie Publisher Sale-Angebote, in dieser Woche eine Auswahl an Titel von 2K Games, zur VerfÃ¼gung.
Wie immer gilt:Â Preise und VerfÃ¼gbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote kÃ¶nnen â€“ je nach Region â€“ variieren. Ã„nderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit mÃ¶glich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote fÃ¼r Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschlieÃŸlich fÃ¼r Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zÃ¤hlen nicht!). Die mit Publisher Sale und Spotlight versehenen Angebote sind gleichermaÃŸen fÃ¼r Xbox Gold- und Silber-Member verfÃ¼gbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschlieÃŸlich 20. Februar 2017 gÃ¼ltig.
Deals with Gold – KW 7 (14.-20. Februar 2017)
Xbox One Deals
- Battle Island: Commanders â€“ Bonus Supply Pack – Add-On â€“ 85% DWG
- Battleborn â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 75% – Publisher Sale
- Battleborn Digital Deluxe â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 75% – Publisher Sale
- BioShock: The Collection â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 35% – Publisher Sale
- Borderlands: The Handsom Collection â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 67% – Publisher Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided â€“ Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game â€“ 67% – DWG
- Deus Ex: Mankind DividedÂ - Xbox One Game â€“ 67% – DWG
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 60% – Spotlight
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 60% – Spotlight
- FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – Spotlight
- FINAL FANTASY XV â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 35% – Spotlight
- FINAL FANTASY XV Digital Premium Edition â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 35% – Spotlight
- Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card – Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle – Xbox One Game â€“ 60% – DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle – Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – DWG
- Grand Theft Auto VÂ - Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – DWG
- Jotun: Valhalla EditionÂ - Xbox One Game â€“ 40% – DWG
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – Spotlight
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 60% – Spotlight
- LEGO Jurassic World â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – Spotlight
- LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 40% – Spotlight
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 45% – Spotlight
- Mafia III â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – Publisher Sale
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – Publisher Sale
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – Publisher Sale
- NARUTO STORM 4 â€“ Season Pass â€“ Add-On â€“ 25% – Spotlight
- NBA 2K17 â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 35% – Publisher Sale
- NBA 2K17 200,000 Virtual Currency â€“ Add-On â€“ 20% – Publisher Sale
- NBA 2K17 450,000 Virtual Currency â€“ Add-On â€“ 30% – Publisher Sale
- NBA 2K17 All-Time College Bundle â€“ Add-On â€“ 50% – Publisher Sale
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 40% – Publisher Sale
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ Publisher Sale
- Overwatch: Origins EditionÂ - Xbox One Game â€“ 17% – DWG
- Pinball FX2 â€“ Aliens vs. PinballÂ - Add-On â€“ 50% – DWG
- Pinball FX2 â€“ Balls of GloryÂ - Add-On â€“ 50% – DWG
- Pinball FX2 â€“ Marvelâ€™s Women of PowerÂ - Add-On â€“ 50% – DWG
- Rocket LeagueÂ - Xbox One Game â€“ 25% – DWG
- SÃ©bastien Loeb Rally EVOÂ - Xbox One Game â€“ 75% – DWG
- The Final StationÂ - Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – DWG
- Wheels of AureliaÂ - Xbox One Game â€“ 40% – DWG
- WWE 2K17 â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – Publisher Sale
- WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe â€“ Xbox One Game -50% – Publisher Sale
- XCOM 2 â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – Publisher Sale
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition â€“ Xbox One Game â€“ 50% – Publisher Sale
Xbox 360 Deals
- BioShock â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 35% – Publisher Sale
- BioShock 2 â€“ Games on demand â€“ 35% – Publisher Sale
- BioShock Infinite â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 35% – Publisher Sale
- Borderlands â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 50% – Publisher Sale
- Castlevania: Harmony of DespairÂ - Arcade â€“ 60% – DWG
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow â€“ Mirror of Fate HDÂ - Arcade â€“ 60% – DWG
- Deus Ex: Human RevolutionÂ - Games on Demand â€“ 67% – DWG
- Dragon Ball Z Budokai HD CollectionÂ - Games on Demand â€“ 75% – DWG
- Dragon Ball Z Ultimate TenkaichiÂ - Games on Demadn â€“ 75% – DWG
- Dragon Ball Z: Battle of ZÂ - Games on Demand â€“ 75% Â - DWG
- FINAL FANTASY XIII-2Â - Games on Demand â€“ 50% – DWG
- LEGO BATMAN 3: BEYOND GOTHAMÂ - Games on Demand â€“ 50% – DWG
- LEGO Jurassic WorldÂ - Games on Demand â€“ 50% – DWG
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force AwakensÂ - Games on Demand â€“ 40% – DWG
- LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIIIÂ - Games on Demand â€“ 50% – DWG
- Mafia II â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 75% – Publisher Sale
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM RevolutionÂ - Games on Demand â€“ 80% – DWG
- NBA 2K17 â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 50% – Publisher Sale
- Pinball FX2 â€“ Aliens vs. PinballÂ - Add-On â€“ 50% – DWG
- Pinball FX2 â€“ Balls of GloryÂ - Add-On â€“ 50% – DWG
- Pinball FX2 â€“ Marvelâ€™s Women of PowerÂ - Add-On â€“ 50% – DWG
- Sid Meierâ€™s Civilization Revolution â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 75% – Publisher Sale
- WWE 2K17 â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 50% – Publisher Sale
- XCOM: Enemy Within â€“ Games on Demand â€“ 75% – Publisher Sale
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -