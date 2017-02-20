Top News

Deals with Gold – Mit vielen Spotlight- und 2K Publisher Sale-Angeboten

Veröffentlicht 14. Februar 2017 | 18:15 Uhr von Sandra




Die neuenÂ Deals with GoldÂ der KW 7 sind ab sofort verfÃ¼gbar und bieten wieder, wie gewohnt, einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons fÃ¼r Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert worden sind. AuÃŸerdem stehen erneut einige Spotlight Sale- sowie Publisher Sale-Angebote, in dieser Woche eine Auswahl an Titel von 2K Games, zur VerfÃ¼gung.

Wie immer gilt:Â Preise und VerfÃ¼gbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote kÃ¶nnen â€“ je nach Region â€“ variieren. Ã„nderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit mÃ¶glich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote fÃ¼r Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschlieÃŸlich fÃ¼r Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zÃ¤hlen nicht!). Die mit Publisher Sale und Spotlight versehenen Angebote sind gleichermaÃŸen fÃ¼r Xbox Gold- und Silber-Member verfÃ¼gbar. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschlieÃŸlich 20. Februar 2017 gÃ¼ltig.

Deals with Gold – KW 7 (14.-20. Februar 2017)

Xbox One Deals

 

Xbox 360 Deals


