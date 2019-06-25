insidegames
Deals with Gold – Mit Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, The Surge und weiteren Angeboten (KW26)
Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder neue Deals with Gold und die Angebote der KW 26 2019 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight Sale-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar. Wie gehabt beinhalten die Deals with Gold der KW 26 zahlreiche Xbox One- und Xbox 360-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) für Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 80% reduziert wurden.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (DWG genannt) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight-Sale markiert sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.
Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-, Spotlight-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 1. Juli 2019 gültig.
Xbox One
|1979 Revolution: Black Friday
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|8 To Glory – The Official Game of the PBR
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Aaero: Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Atomine
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Bombfest
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Demon’s Crystal
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Digerati Card Game Bundle Vol. 1
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Doughlings: Arcade
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|EVERSPACE
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|75%
|Spotlight
|EVERSPACE – Encounters
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Forza Horizon 3 Car Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Forza Motorsport 7 Car Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Goosebumps: The Game
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Hunting Simulator
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Shantae: Costume Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Shantae: Friends to the End
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Spotlight
|Shantae: Pirate Queen’s Quest
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Spotlight
|Styx: Master of Shadows
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Tennis World Tour
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Tennis World Tour Legends Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Teslagrad
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|The Council – Complete Season
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Surge
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Tron RUN/r
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|TRON RUN/r (Deluxe Bundle)
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Unknown Fate
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight
|Warface – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Warparty
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Where the Bees Make Honey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
Xbox 360
|Burnout Revenge
|Backward Compatible
|30%
|DWG
|Command & Conquer 3
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Command & Conquer Red Alert 3
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Crysis
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Crysis 2
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Crysis 3
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Goosebumps: The Game
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Mars: War Logs
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
|Medal of Honor Airborne
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Metro 2033
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Metro: Last Light
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|RIDE
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
