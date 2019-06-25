Top News

Deals with Gold – Mit Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, The Surge und weiteren Angeboten (KW26)

Veröffentlicht 25. Juni 2019 | 16:35 Uhr




Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder neue Deals with Gold und die Angebote der KW 26 2019 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight Sale-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar. Wie gehabt beinhalten die Deals with Gold der KW 26 zahlreiche Xbox One- und Xbox 360-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) für Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 80% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (DWG genannt) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight-Sale markiert sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-, Spotlight-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 1. Juli 2019 gültig.

 

Xbox One

1979 Revolution: Black Friday Xbox One Game 67% DWG
8 To Glory – The Official Game of the PBR Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Aaero: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Atomine Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Bombfest Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Demon’s Crystal Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Digerati Card Game Bundle Vol. 1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Doughlings: Arcade Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
EVERSPACE Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Spotlight
EVERSPACE – Encounters Add-On 50% Spotlight
Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain Add-On 75% Spotlight
Forza Horizon 3 Car Pass Add-On 75% Spotlight
Forza Motorsport 7 Car Pass Add-On 75% Spotlight
Goosebumps: The Game Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Hunting Simulator Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Shantae: Costume Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
Shantae: Friends to the End Add-On 50% Spotlight
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight
Shantae: Pirate Queen’s Quest Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight
Styx: Master of Shadows Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Tennis World Tour Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
Tennis World Tour Legends Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
Teslagrad Xbox One Game 70% DWG
The Council – Complete Season Xbox One Game 75% DWG
The Surge Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
Tron RUN/r Xbox One Game 67% DWG
TRON RUN/r (Deluxe Bundle) Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Unknown Fate Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
Warface – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Warparty Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Where the Bees Make Honey Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap Xbox One Game 50% DWG

 

Xbox 360

Burnout Revenge Backward Compatible 30% DWG
Command & Conquer 3 Backward Compatible 67% DWG
Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath Backward Compatible 67% DWG
Command & Conquer Red Alert 3 Backward Compatible 67% DWG
Crysis Backward Compatible 67% DWG
Crysis 2 Backward Compatible 67% DWG
Crysis 3 Backward Compatible 67% DWG
Goosebumps: The Game Games On Demand 60% DWG
Mars: War Logs Backward Compatible 80% DWG
Medal of Honor Airborne Backward Compatible 67% DWG
Metro 2033 Games On Demand 70% DWG
Metro: Last Light Games On Demand 70% DWG
MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame Games On Demand 80% DWG
RIDE Games On Demand 80% DWG

 


