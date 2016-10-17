insidegames
Deals with Gold – Rocket League, Tomb Raider, Fallout 4 und weitere Angebote für Xbox One und Xbox 360
Die neuen Deals with Gold der Woche KW 42 sind bekanntgegeben worden. Insgesamt angeboten werden wieder zahlreiche Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert worden sind. Ergänzend zu den Deals with Gold gibt es auch wieder einen Spotlight Sale.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One, gekennzeichnet mit einem Sternchen*, stehen ausschließlich XBL-Gold-Mitgliedern (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen hierbei nicht) zur Verfügung. Alle neuen Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 24. Oktober 2016 gültig.
Schnell und unkompliziert einkaufen – so geht’s: Einfach den Link des Spiels klicken, dass euch interessiert, und direkt auf dem Xbox Live Marktplatz landen. Beachtet, dass ihr vorzugsweise den für euch in der Regel gültigen Marktplatz besucht. Ihr müsst den Marktplatz ändern? Kein Problem: Scrollt, wenn ihr auf der Xbox.com Seite angekommen seid, einfach nach unten durch bis zum grauen Bereich. Dort seht ihr auf der linken Seite das aktuell ausgewählte Land – drauf klicken, euer Land auswählen, bestätigen und die gewünschte Spiel(e) shoppen gehen. Alternativ könnt ihr auch jederzeit über eure Xbox 360 und/oder Xbox One den Xbox Store besuchen.
Deals with Gold & Spotlight Sale – Xbox 360/Xbox One
Xbox One Deals
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass* - Add-On – 20% – DWG
- Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink* - Xbox One Game – 30% – DWG
- DiRT Rally* - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR* - Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- F1 2016* - Xbox One Game – 35% – DWG
- Fallout 4 - Xbox One Game – 50% – Spotlight
- Fallout 4 Digital Deluxe Bundle - Xbox One Game – 505% – Spotlight
- Fallout 4 Season Pass - Add-On – 33% – Spotlight
- Fallout 4: Automatron - Add-On – 33% -. Spotlight
- Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop - Add-On – 33% – Spotlight
- Fallout 4: Far Harbor - Add-On – 33% – Spotlight
- Fallout 4: Nuka-World - Xbox One Game – 33% – Spotlight
- Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop - Add-On – 33% – Spotlight
- Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop - Add-On – 33% – Spotlight
- Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing* - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Bundle* - Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Bundle* - XBox One Game – 50%-60% – DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle* - Xbox One Game – 45%-50% – DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V* - Xbox One Game – 35%-40% – DWG
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack* - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris* - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- Raiden V* - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- Rock Band 4: Creedence Clearwater Revival Pack 01 - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rock Band 4: Foo Fighters Pack 03 - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rock Band 4: My Chemical Romance Pack 01 - Add-On – 340% – Spotlight
- Rocket League* - Xbox One Game – 25% – DWG
- Super Party Sports: Football* - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition* - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
- Fallout: New Vegas - Add-On – 50% – Spotlight
- Fallout 3 - Games on Demand – 50% – Spotlight
- Fallout 3: Broken Steel - Add-On – 33% – Spotlight
- Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta - Add-On – 33% – Spotlight
- Fallout 3: Operation: Anchorage - Add-On – 33% – Spotlight
- Fallout 3: The Pitt - Add-On – 33% – Spotlight
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light* - Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary* - Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Let’s Sing And Dance* - Games on Demand – 80% – DWG
- Rock Band 3: My Chemical Romance Pack 01 - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rock Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival Pack 01 - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rock Band: Foo Fighters Pack 03 - Add-on – 30% – Spotlight
- Summer Stars 2012* - Games on Demand – 80% – DWG
- Tomb Raider* - Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Tomb Raider: Legend* - Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Tomb Raider: Underworld* - Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Winter Stars* - Games on Demand – 80% – DWG
