Deals with Gold – Shocktober- und viele weitere neue Angebote für Xbox One und Xbox 360
Die neuen Deals with Gold der Woche KW 43 sind bekanntgegeben worden. Insgesamt angeboten werden wieder zahlreiche Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert worden sind. Ergänzend zu den Deals with Gold gibt es auch wieder einen Spotlight Sale und einen Shocktober Sale!
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One, gekennzeichnet mit einem Sternchen*, stehen ausschließlich XBL-Gold-Mitgliedern (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen hierbei nicht) zur Verfügung. Alle neuen Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 31. Oktober 2016 gültig.
Schnell und unkompliziert einkaufen – so geht’s: Einfach den Link des Spiels klicken, dass euch interessiert, und direkt auf dem Xbox Live Marktplatz landen. Beachtet, dass ihr vorzugsweise den für euch in der Regel gültigen Marktplatz besucht. Ihr müsst den Marktplatz ändern? Kein Problem: Scrollt, wenn ihr auf der Xbox.com Seite angekommen seid, einfach nach unten durch bis zum grauen Bereich. Dort seht ihr auf der linken Seite das aktuell ausgewählte Land – drauf klicken, euer Land auswählen, bestätigen und die gewünschte Spiel(e) shoppen gehen. Alternativ könnt ihr auch jederzeit über eure Xbox 360 und/oder Xbox One den Xbox Store besuchen.
Deals with Gold mit Shocktober & Spotlight Sale
Xbox One Deals
- 7 Days to Die* - Xbox One Game – 40% – DWG
- Action Henk* - Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Alien: Isolation – The Collection - Xbox One Game – 67% – Shocktober
- Battleborn Digital Deluxe* - Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Battleborn* - Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Blood Bowl 2 Undead* - Add-On – 50% – DWG
- Blood Bowl 2* - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition - Xbox One Game – 67% – Shocktober
- Destiny – The Collection* - Xbox One Game – 17% – DWG
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek* - Xbox One Game – 30% – DWG
- Goosebumps: The Game - Xbox One Game – 50% – Shocktober
- HITMAN – The Complete First Season* - Xbox One Game – 10% – DWG
- Mighty No. 9 – Ray Expansion* - Add-On – 35% – DWG
- Mighty No. 9 – Retro Hero* - Add-On – 35% – DWG
- Mighty No. 9* - Xbox One Game – DWG
- Mortal Kombat XL - Xbox One Game – 35% – Shocktober
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror - XBox One Game – 75% – Shocktober
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition* - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Resident Evil 0 - Xbox One Game – 40% – Shocktober
- Resident Evil 4 - Xbox One Game – 25% – Shocktober
- Resident Evil 5 - Xbox One Game – 30% – Shocktober
- Resident Evil 6 - Xbox One Game – 40% – Shocktober
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle - Xbox One Game – 50% – Shocktober
- Slender: The Arrival - Xbox One Game – 50% – Shocktober
- State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition - Xbox One Game – 67% – Shocktober
- The Bunker - Xbox One Game – 30% – Shocktober
- The Escapists DLC Bundle* - Xbox One Game – 33% – Shocktober
- The Evil Within Digital Bundle - Xbox One Game – 50% – Shocktober
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries - Xbox One Game – 33% – Shocktober
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – Ep. 1, In Too Deep - Xbox One Game – 50% – Shocktober
- Unepic* - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- White Night - Xbox One Game – 67% – Shocktober
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - Xbox One Game – 50% – Shocktober
- World of Tanks – Monster Revenant Loaded Bundle - Add-On – 20% – Shocktober
- Zombi - Xbox One Game – 60% – Shocktober
- Zombie Army Trilogy* - Xbox One Game – 67% – DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
- Alien: Isolation - Games on Demand – 75% – Shocktober
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II: Nuketown Zombies - Add-on – 50% – Shocktober
- Dead Space* - Games on Demand – 67% – DWG
- Dungeon Defenders Mistymire Forest* - Add-On – 75% – DWG
- Dungeon Defenders The Quest for the Lost Eternia Shards Part 2* - Add-On – 75% – DWG
- Dungeon Defenders The Quest for the Lost Eternia Shards Part 3* - Add-On – 75% – DWG
- Dungeon Defenders The Quest for the Lost Eternia Shards Part 4* - Add-On – 75% – DWG
- Dungeon Defenders* - Arcade – 75% – DWG
- Goosebumps: The Game - Games on Demand – 50% – Shocktober
- Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad* - Games on Demand – 80% – DWG
- Left 4 Dead 2 - Games on Demand – 50% – Shocktober
- Mighty No. 9 – Ray Expansion* - Add-on – 35% – DWG
- Mighty No. 9 – Retro Hero* - Add-On – 35% – DWG
- Mighty No. 9* - Games on Demand – 35% – DWG
- Monster Jam: Battlegrounds* - Games on Demand – 50% – DWG
- Murdered: Soul Suspect - Games on Demand – 75% – Shocktober
- Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare Pack - Add-On – 50% – Shocktober
- Resident Evil - Games on Demand – 40% – Shocktober
- Resident Evil 0 - Games on Demand – 50% – Shocktober
- Resident Evil 5 - Games on Demand – 65% – Shocktober
- Resident Evil 6 - Games on Demand – 65% – Shocktober
- Sanctum 2* - Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Slender: The Arrival - Games on Demand – 50% – Shocktober
- State of Decay - Arcade – 67% – Shocktober
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – Ep. 1, In Too Deep - Games on Demand – 50% – Shocktober
- World of Tanks – Monster Revenant Loaded Bundle - Add-On – 20% – Shocktober
