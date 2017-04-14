Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

Leitfäden Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

Deals with Gold – Viele neue Angebote inklusive großem “Spring Sale” für Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar

Veröffentlicht 11. April 2017 | 17:46 Uhr von Sandra




Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Die neuen Deals with Gold der KW 15 sind ab sofort verfügbar und bieten wieder, wie gewohnt, einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand, Back Compat- und Xbox Play Anywhere-Titel sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 90% reduziert worden sind. Außerdem stehen erneut ein paart Spotlight Sale- als auch viele Spring Sale-Angebote zur Verfügung.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Die mit Spotlight und Spring Sale versehenen Spiele sind sowohl für Xbox Gold- als auch Silber-Member verfügbar. Gold-Member erhalten in der Regel auf die Spring Sale-Offerten bis zu zehn Prozent mehr Rabatt. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 17. April 2017 gültig.

Deals with Gold – KW 15 (11.-17.04.2017)

Xbox One Deals

Xbox 360 Deals


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: Xbox 360 News Xbox One News
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Mit FIFA 17, Madden NFL 17, Borderlands und mehr
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Neue Xbox One, Xbox 360 und Spotlight Sale Angebote verfügbar
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Neue Xbox One und Xbox 360 Angebote (19.01.2016)
Xbox-Live-Deals-with-Gold-Logo

Deals with Gold – Neue Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One (11.08.2015)
Über Sandra
Alle Artikel von Sandra ansehen

Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!

Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


Es ist noch kein Keyword vorhanden

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2016 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten | Betreuung und Hosting Michel Wandke

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*