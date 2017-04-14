insidegames
Deals with Gold – Viele neue Angebote inklusive großem “Spring Sale” für Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar
Die neuen Deals with Gold der KW 15 sind ab sofort verfügbar und bieten wieder, wie gewohnt, einige Xbox One Games, Games on Demand, Back Compat- und Xbox Play Anywhere-Titel sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 90% reduziert worden sind. Außerdem stehen erneut ein paart Spotlight Sale- als auch viele Spring Sale-Angebote zur Verfügung.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen nicht!). Die mit Spotlight und Spring Sale versehenen Spiele sind sowohl für Xbox Gold- als auch Silber-Member verfügbar. Gold-Member erhalten in der Regel auf die Spring Sale-Offerten bis zu zehn Prozent mehr Rabatt. Alle nachfolgend genannten Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 17. April 2017 gültig.
Deals with Gold – KW 15 (11.-17.04.2017)
Xbox One Deals
- 1000 Neverwinter Zen – Add-On – 5%-15% – Spring Sale
- 11000 Neverwinter Zen – Add-On – 15%-25% – Spring Sale
- 2000 Neverwinter Zen – Add-On – 10%-15% – Spring Sale
- 23000 Neverwinter Zen – Add-On – 15%-25% – Spring Sale
- 500 Neverwinter Zen – Add-On – 5%-15% – Spring Sale
- 5300 Neverwinter Zen – Add-On – 10%-20% – Spring Sale
- 7 Days to Die – Xbox One Game – 50% -60% – Spring Sale
- Aaero* – Xbox One Game – 20% – DWG
- ABZÛ – Xbox One Game – 25%-33% – Spring Sale
- Adventure Pop – Exclusive Booster Bundle – Add-On – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Adventure Pop – Pirate’s Bounty of Gems (6500 Gems) – Add-On – 40%-50% Spring Sale
- ARK: Scorched Earth (Game Preview) – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview) – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Artifrex Mundi Essential Bundle – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate – Xbox One Game – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- Assetto Corsa – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass – Add-on – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- ASTRONEER (Game Preview) – Xbox Play Anywhere – 25% – Spring Sale
- Awesomenauts Assemble! – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- BADLAND: Game of the Year Edition* – Xbox One Game – 85% – DWG
- Bastion – Xbox One Game – 20%-30% – Spring Sale
- Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) – Add-On – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass – Add-On – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Battle Ages – City of Gems (1200) – Xbox One Game – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- Battle Island Commanders – Pile of Gold (1200) – Add-On – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Battle Islands – Pile of Gold (1200) – Xbox One Game – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- Battle Worlds: Kronos – Xbox One Game -70%-80% – Spring Sale
- Battlefield 1 – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Battlefield 1 – Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle – Xbox One Game – 40% 50% – Spring Sale
- BioShock: The Collection – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – Xbox One Game – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Gold Edition – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare + Destiny – The Collection – Xbox One Game – 35%-45% – Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 15%-25% – Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition – Xbox One Game – 20%-30% – Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition – Xbox One Game – 25%-35% – Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: IW Legacy + Destiny – The Collection Bundle – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Candleman – Xbox One Game – 25%-33% – Spring Sale
- Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Ultimate Edition* – Xbox One Game – 70% – DWG
- Chivalry: Medieval Warfare* – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- ClusterTruck – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- DC Universe Online – Episode Pack I – Add-On – 25%-33% – Spring Sale
- DC Universe Online – Episode Pack II – Add-On – 25%-33% – Spring Sale
- DC Universe Online – Episode Pack III – Add-On – 25%-33% – Spring Sale
- DC Universe Online – Episode Pack IV – Add-On – 25%-33% – Spring Sale
- DC Universe Online – Power Bundle (2016) – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- DC Universe Online – Ultimate Edition (2016) – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Dead Island Definitive Collection – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Dead Island Definitive Edition – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Dead Island Retro Revenge – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Dead Rising – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Dead Rising 2 – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Dead Rising 2 Off the Record – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut – Xbox One Game – 60%-70% – Spring Sale
- Destiny – The Collection – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Xbox One Game – 60%-70% – Spring Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 60%-70% – Spring Sale
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition – Xbox One Game – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- Dishonored 2 – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Dishonored Definitive Edition – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Doodle God: Ultimate Edition – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- DOOM – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- DOOM Season Pass – Add-On – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Xbox One Game – 35%-45% – Spring Sale
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 DELUXE EDITION – Xbox One Game – 25%-33% – Spring Sale
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition – Xbox One Game – 10%-17% – Spring Sale
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 20%-30% – Spring Sale
- EA SPORTS NHL 17 – Xbox One Game – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- EA SPORTS NHL 17 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- EA SPORTS NHL 17 Super Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Energy Cycle* - Xbox One Game – 33% – DWG
- Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood* – Xbox One Game – 30% – DWG
- F1 2016 – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Fallout 4 – Xbox One Game – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- Fallout 4 Season Pass – Add-On – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Fallout 4: Automatron – Add-On – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop – Add-On – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Fallout 4: Digital Deluxe Bundle – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Fallout 4: Far Harbor – Add-On – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Fallout 4: Nuka-World – Add-On – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop – Add-On – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop – Add-On – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Farming Simulator 17 – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass – Add-On – 5%-15% – Spring Sale
- FOR HONOR DELUXE EDITION – Xbox One Game – 20%-30% – Spring Sale
- FOR HONOR Gold Edition – Xbox One Game – 20%-30% – Spring Sale
- FOR HONOR Standard Edition – Xbox One Game – 15%-25% – Spring Sale
- Forza Horizon 3 Car Pass – Add-On – 50% – Spring Sale
- Forza Horizon 3 Deluxe Edition – Xbox Play Anywhere – 35% – Spring Sale
- Forza Horizon 3 Expansion Pass – Add-On – 25% – Spring Sale
- Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition – Xbox Play Anywhere – 35% – Spring Sale
- Forza Horizon 3 Ultimate Edition – Xbox Play Anywhere – 40% – Spring Sale
- Forza Motorsport 6 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Forza Motorsport 6 Standard Edition – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Forza Motorsport 6 Ultimate Edition – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Forza Motorsport 6 – Porsche Expansion* – Add-On – 75% – DWG
- Game of Thrones – Season Pass (Episodes 2-6) – Add-On – 60%-70% – Spring Sale
- Gears of War 4 – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spring Sale
- Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition – Xbox One Game – 40% – Spring Sale
- Gears of War 4 – Run The Jewels Airdrop – Add-on – 50% – Spring Sale
- Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition – Day One Version – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Gems of War – The Motherlode – Add-On – 25%-33% – Spring Sale
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved – Xbox One Game – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- Goat MMO Simulator – Add-On – 25%-33% – Spring Sale
- Goat Simulator – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Goat Simulator: GoatZ – Add-On – 25%-33% – Spring Sale
- Goat Simulator: PAYDAY – Add-on – 25%-33% – Spring Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride* – Xbox One Game – 30% – DWG
- Halo 5: Guardians – Xbox One Game – 40%-50$ – Spring Sale
- Halo 5: Guardians – 15 Gold REQ Packs + 5 Free – Xbox One Game – 25%-33% – Spring Sale
- Halo 5: Guardians – 34 Gold REQ Packs + 13 Free – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Halo 5: Guardians – 7 Gold REQ Packs + 2 Free – Xbox One Game – 10%-20% – Spring Sale
- Halo 5: Guardians – Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition – Xbox Play Anywhere – 25%-33% – Spring Sale
- Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition – Xbox Play Anywhere – 25%-33% – Spring Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- HAWKEN – Starter Pack – Add-On – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- How to Survive 2 – Xbox One Game – 15%-25% – Spring Sale
- Just Cause 3 – Xbox One Game – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Just Cause 3 XL Edition – Xbox One Game – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass – Add-On – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Kill The Bad Guy – Xbox One Game – 25%-33% – Spring Sale
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Kyurinaga’s Revenge* – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – Xbox One Game – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack – Xbox One Game – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – Xbox One Game – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- LEGO The Hobbit – Xbox One Game – 60%-70% – Spring Sale
- LEGO Worlds – Xbox One Game – 25%-33% – Spring Sale
- Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – Xbox One Game – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Line of Defense Tactics – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Lumo – Xbox One Game – 25%-33% – Spring Sale
- Mad Max – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Masquerade: The Baubles of Doom – Xbox One Game – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- Metro 2033 Redux – Xbox One Game – 67%-75& – Spring Sale
- Metro Redux Bundle – Xbox One Game – 70%-80% – Spring Sale
- Metro: Last Light Redux – Xbox One Game – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Mighty No. 9 – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% Spring Sale
- Mortal Kombat XL – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Murdered: Soul Suspect – Xbox One Game – 67% – 75% – Spring Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – Xbox One Game – 25%-33%- Spring Sale
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO – Add-On – 15%-25% – Spring Sale
- NARUTO STORM 4 – Season Pass – Add-On – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- NBA 2K17 – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- NBA 2K17 200,000 VC – Add-On – 35%-45% – Spring Sale
- NBA 2K17 450,000 VC – Add-On – 10%-20% – Spring Sale
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition – Xbox One Game – 25%-35% – Spring Sale
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Necropolis – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle – Xbox One Game – 60%-70% – Spring Sale
- Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren’s Call* - Xbox One Game – 30% – DWG
- No Time to Explain* - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- NOT A HERO: SUPER SNAZZY EDITION* - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- Oceanhorn Monster of Uncharted Seas* - Xbox One Game -33% – DWG
- ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition – Xbox One Game – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- One Piece: Burning Blood – Xbox One Game – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Overcooked – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Overwatch: Origins Edition – Xbox One Game – 25%-35% – Spring Sale
- PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE DLC Bundle! – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Game Bundle – Xbox One Game – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% Spring Sale
- Pit People (Game Preview) – Xbox One Game – 15%-25% – Spring Sale
- Pixel Piracy – Xbox One Game – 75%-85% – Spring Sale
- Prison Architect: Xbox One Edition – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Project CARS Digital Edition – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Prominance Poker – Boss Bundle – Add-On – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Prominence Poker – Made Bundle – Add-On – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Pure Chess Grandmaster Edition – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Quantum Break – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- ReCore – Xbox One Game – 50% – Spring Sale
- Rise & Shine – Xbox One Game -25%-33% – Spring Sale
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Xbox One Game – 25%-35% – Spring Sale
- Ryse: Son of Rome Season Pass – Add-On – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle – Xbox One Game – 15%-25% – Spring Sale
- ScreamRide – Xbox One Game – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Shadow Warrior* - Xbox One Game – 80% – DWG
- Silence – The Whispered World 2 – Xbox One Anywhere – 50% – Spring Sale
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – Xbox One Game – 67%-75% – SpringSale
- Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition – Xbox One Game – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- Spheroids – Xbox One Game – 35% – Spring Sale
- Star Trek Online: 1000 Zen – Add-On – 5%-15% – Spring Sale
- Star Trek Online: 11000 Zen – Add-On – 15%-25% – Spring Sale
- Star Trek Online: 2000 Zen – Add-On – 10%-20% – Spring Sale
- Star Trek Online: 23000 Zen – Add-On – 15%-25% – Spring Sale
- Star Trek Online: 500 Zen – Add-On – 5%-15% – Spring Sale
- Star Trek Online: 5300 Zen – Add-On- 10%-20% – Spring Sale
- STAR WARS Battlefront Season Pass – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition – Xbox One Game – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- STEEP – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- STEEP GOLD EDITION – Xbox One Game – 35%-45% – Spring Sale
- Styx: Master of Shadows – Xbox One Game – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Sunset Overdrive – Xbox One Game – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- Super Night Riders* – Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Sword Coast Legends* – Xbox One Game – 67% – DWG
- Tales from the Borderlands Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – Xbox One Game – 60%-70% – Spring Sale
- Tennis in the Face – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Terraria – Xbox One Game – 60%-70% – Spring Sale
- The Dwarves (Die Zwerge) – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited – Xbox One Game – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited – 1500 Crowns – Xbox One Game – 15%-25% – Spring Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited – 3000 Crowns – Xbox One Game – 25%-33% – Spring Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited – 5500 Crowns – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited – 750 Crowns – Xbox One Game – 15%-25% – Spring Sale
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition – Xbox One Game – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead* - Xbox One Game – 75% – DWG
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- The LEGO Movie Videogame – Xbox One Game – 60%-70% – Spring Sale
- The Long Dark (Game Preview) – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- The Telltale Games Collection – Xbox One Game – 60%-70% – Spring Sale
- The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle – Xbox One Game – 60%-70% – Spring Sale
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) – Add-On – 15%-25% – Spring Sale
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – Xbox One Game – 60%-70% – Spring Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass – Add-On – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine – Add-On – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone – Add-On – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Thief – Xbox One Game – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones – Xbox One Game – 60%-70% – Spring Sale
- Titanfall 2 – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE + THE DIVISION BUNDLE – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – Xbox One Game – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Toro* - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Trackmania Turbo – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Trials of The Blood Dragon – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + TRIALS FUSION AWESOME MAX EDITION – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Uncanny Valley – Xbox One Game – 25%-33% – Spring Sale
- Unravel – Xbox One Game – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Warframe: 1000 Platinum + Rare Mod – Add-On – 40% – Spotlight
- Warframe: 170 Platinum – Add-On – 30% -Spotlight
- Warframe: 2100 Platinum + Dual Rare Mods – Add-On – 45% – Spotlight
- Warframe: 3210 Platinum + Triple Rare Mods – Add-on – 50% – Spotlight
- Warframe: 370 Platinum – Add-on – 35% – Spotlight
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide – Xbox One Game – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Wolfenstein: The New Order – Xbox One Game – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – Xbox One Game – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- World of Tanks – KV-1 Captured Elite – Xbox One Game – 10%-20% – Spring Sale
- World of Tanks – Rare Rivals – Xbox One Game – 15%-25% – Spring Sale
- Worms W.M.D – Xbox One Game – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- XCOM 2 – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Yasai Ninja* - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
- Alan Wake* – Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare – Arcade – 65%-75% – Spring Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue – Back Compat – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Assassin’s CreedIV Black Flag – Games on Demand – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass – Add-On – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Batman: The Telltale Series – Games on Demand – 75%-85% – Spring Sale
- BioShock – Back Compat – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- BioShock 2 – Back Compat – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- BioShock Infinite – Back Compat – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Blue Dragon – Back Compat – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Borderlands – Back Compat – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Borderlands 2 Season Pass – Add-On – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons – Arcade – 60%-75% – Spring Sale
- Bully Scholarship Edition – Back Compat – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Call of Duty 2 – Back Compat – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Call of Duty 3 – Back Compat – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops – Back Compat – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II – Games on Demand – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass – Add-On – 30%-40% – Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle – Games on Demand – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle – Games on Demand – 40%-50% Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: World at War – Back Compat – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Catherine – Back Compat – 75%-85% – Spring Sale
- Chivalry: Medieval Warfare* – Games on Demand – 67% – DWG
- Crackdown – Games on Demand – 57%-67% – Spring Sale
- Crackdown 2 – Games on Demand – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Dead Island – Games on Demand – 75%-85% – Spring Sale
- Dead Island Riptide – Games on Demand – 70%-80% – Spring Sale
- Dead Rising – Games on Demand – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- Dead Rising 2 – Games on Demand – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- Dead Rising 2 Off the Record – Games on Demand – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- Dead Rising 2: Case West – Back Compat – 20%-30% – Spring Sale
- Dead Rising 2: Case Zero – Back Compat – 20%-30% – Spring Sale
- Destiny: The Taken King – Add-On – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Destiny: The Taken King – Digital Collector’s Edition – Games on Demand – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Destiny: The Taken King – Legendary Edition – Games on Demand – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Back Compat – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition – Games on Demand – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Dishonored – Games on Demand – 60%-70% – Spring Sale
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – Games on Demand – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- Dungeon Siege III – Back Compat – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Escape Dead Island – Back Compat – 75%-85% – Spring Sale
- Fable Anniversary – Games on Demand – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Fable II – Back Compat – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Fable III – Back Compat – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Fable Trilogy – Games on Demand – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon – Back Compat – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Game of Thrones – Season Pass (Episodes 2-6) – Add-ON – 60%-70% – Spring Sale
- Gears of War – Back COmpat – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Gears of War 2 – Back Compat – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Gears of War 2: All Fronts Collection – Add-On – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Gears of War 3 – Back Compat – 40%-50% Spring Sale
- Gears of War 3 Season Pass – Add-On – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Gears of War: Judgment – Back COmpat – 40%-50% Spring Sale
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved – Games on Demand – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- Goat MMO Simulator – Add-On – 35%-33% – Spring Sale
- Goat Simulator – Games on Demand – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Goat Simulator: GoatZ – Add-On – 25$-33% – Spring Sale
- Goat Simulator: PAYDAY – Add-On – 25%-33% – Spring Sale
- Grand Theft Auto IV – Back COmpat – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V – Games on Demand – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – Games on Demand – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Hitman HD Pack – Games on Demand – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Hitman: Absolution – Back Compat – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Hitman: Blood Money – Games on Demand – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- How to Survive – Arcade – 60%-70% – Spring Sale
- JUJU* - Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Just Cause 2 - Back Compat – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Kane & Lynch 2 – Back Compat – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Kane and Lynch: Dead Men – Games on Demand – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- KILLER IS DEAD – Back Compat – 70%-80% – Spring Sale
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light – Games on Demand – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary – Games on Demand 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Life is Strange Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) – Add-On – 60%-70% – Spring Sale
- Lost Odyssey – Back Compat – 66%-76% – Spring Sale
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance – Games on Demand – 60%-67% – Spring Sale
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 – Games on Demand – 60%-67% – Spring sale
- Mass Effect – Back Compat – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Metro 2033 – Games on Demand – 75%-85% – Spring Sale
- Metro: Last Light – Games on Demand – 75%-85% – Spring Sale
- Mighty No. 9 – Games on Dmeand – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Mighty No. 9 – Ray Expansion – Add-on – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Mighty No. 9 – Retro Hero – Add-On – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) – Add-On – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass – Add-On – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Murdered: Soul Suspect – Games on Demand – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- MX vs ATV Reflex* – Games on Demand – 90% – DWG
- MX vs. ATV Alive* - Games on Demand – 90% – DWG
- NBA 2K17 – Games on Demand – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Prison Architect: Xbox 360 Edition – Games on Demand – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Quantum Conundrum – Arcade – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Rayman Legends – Back Compat – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Rayman Origins – Back Compat – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Red Dead Redemption – Back Compat – 40%-50% – Spring Sale
- Red Faction: Armageddon* – Games on Demand – 90% – DWG
- Red Faction: Guerilla* – Games on Demand – 85% – DWG
- Remember me – Games on Demand – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Rio* - Games on Demand – 85% – DWG
- Risen – Games on Demand – 65%-75% – Spring Sale
- Risen 2: Dark Waters – Games on Demand – 75%-75% – Spring Sale
- Risen 3 Titan Lords – Games on Demand – 65%-75% – Spring Sale
- Sacred 2 Fallen Angel – Games on Demand – 70%-80% – Spring Sale
- Sacred 3 – Back Compat – 65%-75% – Spring Sale
- Sacred Citadel – Back Compat – 70%-80% – Spring Sale
- ScreamRide – Games on Demand – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- Sine Mora* – Arcade – 50% – DWG
- Sleeping Dogs – Games on Demand – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Sniper Elite 3 – Games on Demand – 55%-65% – Spring Sale
- South Park: The Stick of Truth – Back Compat – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- State of Decay – Arcade – 60%-70% – Spring Sale
- State of Decay: Breakdown – Add-On – 63%-72% – Spring Sale
- State of Decay: Lifeline – Add-On – 62%-72% – Spring Sale
- Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass – Add-On – 60%-70% – Spring Sale
- Terraria – Xbox 360 Edition – Arcade – 65% -75% – Spring Sale
- The Escapists – Games on Demand – 65%-75% – Spring Sale
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – Season Pass (Episodes 2-3) – Add-on – 60%-70% – Spring Sale
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition – Back Compat – 75%-85% – Spring Sale
- Thief – Games on Demand – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Tomb Raider – Games on Demand – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Tomb Raider Underworld – Games on Demand – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Tomb Raider: Legend – Games on Demand – 67%-75% – Spring Sale
- Watch Dogs – Games on Demand – 50%-60% – Spring Sale
- XCOM: Enemy Within – Back Compat – 60%-70% – Spring Sale
