Deals with Gold – Viele Publisher/Franchise sowie Spotlight Sale-Angebote warten auf euch!
Die Deals with Gold der KW 34 2018 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight Sale- sowie zahlreichen, sogenannten Franchise*- als auch diversen Publisher Sale*-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) für Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight- Franchise- oder Publisher-Sale markiert bzw. ohne Sternchen-Zusatz sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.
Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 27. August 2018 gültig.
*= Deep Silver/Koch Media & Warner Entertainment
Deals with Gold – KW 34 (21.-27. August 2018)
Xbox One
Xbox 360
|Dead Island
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Dead Island Riptide
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Escape Dead Island
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner DLC*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – JCB*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – Lamborghini Nitro 120*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – New Holland*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – Niva*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver) *
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Freefall Racers
|Arcade
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Homefront
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Injustice: Gods Among Us
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Spotlight
|Let’s Sing And Dance
|Arcade
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Metro 2033
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Pub Sale
|Metro: Last Light
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Pub Sale
|Mighty No. 9
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Mighty No. 9 – Ray Expansion
|Add-On
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Mighty No. 9 – Retro Hero
|Add-On
|50%
|Pub Sale
|MotoGP14*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame *
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Risen
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Risen 2: Dark Waters
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Risen 3 Titan Lords
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Sacred 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Sacred Citadel
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Saints Row
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Saints Row 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Saints Row IV
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Saints Row: The Third
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
|Sniper Ghost Warrior – Second Strike
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
