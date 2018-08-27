Top News

Deals with Gold – Viele Publisher/Franchise sowie Spotlight Sale-Angebote warten auf euch!

Veröffentlicht 21. August 2018 | 16:10 Uhr von Sandra




Die Deals with Gold der KW 34 2018 sind, inklusive einiger neuer Spotlight Sale- sowie zahlreichen, sogenannten Franchise*- als auch diversen Publisher Sale*-Angeboten, ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store verfügbar und beinhalten erneut zahlreiche Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Games sowie verschiedene Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) für Xbox-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel bzw. DLC, bis zu 85% reduziert wurden.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den/die Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold-Angebote (mit Sternchen-Markierung) für Xbox One und Xbox 360 gelten, wenn nicht anders angegeben, ausschließlich für Gold-Mitglieder (Gold-Probe-Abos zählen nicht!). Angebote, die mit Spotlight- Franchise- oder Publisher-Sale markiert bzw. ohne Sternchen-Zusatz sind, gelten in der Regel gleichermaßen für Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder.

Die nachfolgend genannten DWG-Angebote sind, wenn nicht anders angegeben, jeweils bis einschließlich 27. August 2018 gültig.

*= Deep Silver/Koch Media & Warner Entertainment 

Deals with Gold – KW 34 (21.-27. August 2018)

Xbox One

Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Agony Xbox One Game 33% Publisher Sale
Anoxemia* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
APB Reloaded 1,680 G1C Add-On 10% Publisher Sale
APB Reloaded 20,800 G1C Add-On 30% Publisher Sale
APB Reloaded 3,052 G1C Add-On 10% Publisher Sale
APB Reloaded 4,600 G1C Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
APB Reloaded 400 G1C Add-On 10% Publisher Sale
APB Reloaded 816 G1C Add-On 10% Publisher Sale
APB Reloaded 9,600 G1C Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
Batman Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox One Game 50% Franchise Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One Game 50% Franchise Sale
Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 85% Spotlight
Coffin Dodgers* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Constructor  Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Crypt of the Serpent King Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Dead Island Definitive Collection Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Dead Island Retro Revenge Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Deadlight: Director´s Cut  Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Digerati Horror Bundle* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Don’t Knock Twice* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Euro Fishing: Hunters Lake Add-On 50% Spotlight
Euro Fishing: Le Lac d’Or Add-On 50% Spotlight
Euro Fishing: The Moat Add-On 50% Spotlight
Forza Horizon 2 Fast & Furious Car Pack Add-On 75% Spotlight
Gravel Special Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
Gravel* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
Heart & Slash* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
Homefront: The Revolution – Expansion Pass Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Illusion : A Tale Of The Mind Xbox One Game 30% Publisher Sale
Injustice 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Franchise Sale
Injustice 2 Source Crystals Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
Injustice 2 – Hellboy Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale
Injustice 2 – Raiden Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
Injustice 2 – Red Hood Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
Injustice 2 – The Atom Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
Ink* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
Kingdom Come Deliverance – Treasures of the Past Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Publisher Sale
Kona Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 40% Franchise Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Franchise Sale
Metro 2033 Redux Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Metro: Last Light Redux Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Mighty No. 9 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Mighty No. 9 – Ray Expansion Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
Mighty No. 9 – Retro Hero Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
MXGP PRO* Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG
Need for Speed Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Need For Speed Payback Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight
Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight
Need for Speed Rivals Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight
NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition  Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight
Nightmare Boy* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Outcast – Second Contact* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Paladins: Champions of the Realm – 1500 crystals Add-On 20% Spotlight
Paladins: Champions of the Realm – 2500 crystals Add-On 25% Spotlight
Paladins: Champions of the Realm – 3500 crystals Add-On 30% Spotlight
Paladins: Champions of the Realm – 400 crystals Add-On 15% Spotlight
Paladins: Champions of the Realm – 800 crystals Add-On 20% Spotlight
Paladins: Champions of the Realm – 8000 crystals Add-On 35% Spotlight
Rocket League – Aftershock Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Back to the Future Car Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – DC Super Heroes DLC Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Esper Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Fast & Furious DLC Bundle Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’70 Dodge Charger R/T Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Hot Wheels Bone Shaker Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Marauder Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Masamune Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Proteus Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Triton Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rocket League – Vulcan Add-On 40% Spotlight
Rugby 18* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
Saints Row: Gat out of Hell Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
So Many Me* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Super Hyperactive Ninja* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
The Bridge Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
This War of Mine: The Little Ones Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
Tom Clancy’s The Division Last Stand Add-On 60% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s The Division Survival Add-On 60% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s The Division Underground Add-On 60% Spotlight
Valkyria Revolution Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale
Vostok Inc* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship* Xbox One Game 80% DWG

 

 

Xbox 360

Dead Island Games On Demand 80% Pub Sale
Dead Island Riptide Games On Demand 80% Pub Sale
Escape Dead Island Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner DLC* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – JCB* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – Lamborghini Nitro 120* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – New Holland* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – Niva* Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver) * Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Freefall Racers Arcade 75% Pub Sale
Homefront Games On Demand 80% Pub Sale
Injustice: Gods Among Us Backward Compatible 60% Spotlight
Let’s Sing And Dance Arcade 80% Pub Sale
Metro 2033 Games On Demand 85% Pub Sale
Metro: Last Light Games On Demand 85% Pub Sale
Mighty No. 9 Games On Demand 75% Pub Sale
Mighty No. 9 – Ray Expansion Add-On 50% Pub Sale
Mighty No. 9 – Retro Hero Add-On 50% Pub Sale
MotoGP14* Games On Demand 80% DWG
MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame * Games On Demand 70% DWG
Risen Games On Demand 75% Pub Sale
Risen 2: Dark Waters Games On Demand 75% Pub Sale
Risen 3 Titan Lords Games On Demand 75% Pub Sale
Sacred 3  Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
Sacred Citadel Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
Saints Row Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
Saints Row 2 Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
Saints Row IV Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
Saints Row: The Third Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold Add-On 70% Spotlight
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike Add-On 70% Spotlight
Sniper Ghost Warrior – Second Strike Add-On 60% Spotlight
Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack Add-On 70% Spotlight

 


