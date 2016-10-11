insidegames
Deals with Gold – Xbox 360 Super Sale und viele weitere Angebote auch für Xbox One
Die neuen Deals with Gold der Woche KW 41 sind bekanntgegeben worden. Insgesamt angeboten werden wieder zahlreiche Xbox One Games, Games on Demand sowie Add-Ons für Xbox 360- und Xbox One-Spiele, die im Preis, je nach Titel, bis zu 80% reduziert worden sind. Außerdem hat Microsoft einen Xbox 360 Super Sale gestartet.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Deals with Gold Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Die nachfolgenden Deals with Gold Angebote für Xbox 360 und Xbox One, gekennzeichnet mit einem Sternchen*, stehen ausschließlich XBL-Gold-Mitgliedern (Gold-Pro-Abos zählen hierbei nicht) zur Verfügung. Xbox 360-Spiele, die mit dem Zusatz “Back Compat” (Dt. Abwärtskompatibilität) geführt werden, können gleichermaßen auf Xbox 360 und/oder Xbox One gespielt werden. Alle neuen Angebote sind jeweils bis einschließlich 17. Oktober 2016 gültig.
Schnell und unkompliziert einkaufen – so geht’s: Einfach den Link des Spiels klicken, dass euch interessiert, und direkt auf dem Xbox Live Marktplatz landen. Beachtet, dass ihr vorzugsweise den für euch in der Regel gültigen Marktplatz besucht. Ihr müsst den Marktplatz ändern? Kein Problem: Scrollt, wenn ihr auf der Xbox.com Seite angekommen seid, einfach nach unten durch bis zum grauen Bereich. Dort seht ihr auf der linken Seite das aktuell ausgewählte Land – drauf klicken, euer Land auswählen, bestätigen und die gewünschte Spiel(e) shoppen gehen. Alternativ könnt ihr auch jederzeit über eure Xbox 360 und/oder Xbox One den Xbox Store besuchen.
Deals with Gold & Spotlight Sale – Xbox 360/Xbox One
Xbox One Deals
- Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux* - Xbox One Game – 33% – DWG
- Forza Horizon 2 and Forza Motorsport 5 Bundle* - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass* - ADD-On – 75% – DWG
- Forza Horizon 2 Porsche Expansion* - Add-On – 75% – DWG
- Forza Horizon 2 VIP* - Add-On – 75% – DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 Porsche Expansion* - Add-On – 75% – DWG
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition* - Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- R.B.I. Baseball 16* - Xbox One Game – 60% – DWG
- Rocksmith 2014: Arena Rock Singles – Dio – Holy Diver - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: Bachsmith Song Pack - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: Bon Jovi Song Pack - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: Disturbed Song Pack - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: Green Day Song Pack - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: Green Day – American Idiot - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: Green Day – Basket Case - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: Iron Maiden Song Pack - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: Iron Maiden – Fear Of The Dark - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: Linkin Park Song Pack - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: Motörhead – Ace of Spades - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: Muse Song Pack - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: Oasis Song Pack - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: Oasis – Wonderwall - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: Radiohead Song Pack - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: Radiohead – Creep - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: Rage Against The Machine – Killing In The Name - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: Sum 41 Song Pack - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: System Of A Down Song Pack - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: The Cranberries – Zombie - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: The Lumineers – Ho Hey - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: The Smashing Pumpkins Song Pack - Add-On 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014: Toto – Hold The Line - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- STAR WARS Battlefront Deluxe Edition* - Xbox One Game – 35% – DWG
- STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition* - Xbox One Game – 30% – DWG
- STAR WARS Battlefront* - Xbox One Game – 35% – DWG
- The Magic Circle: Gold Edition* - Xbox One Game – 25% – DWG
- Unravel* - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
- Valley* - Xbox One Game – 30% – DWG
- Ziggurat* - Xbox One Game – 50% – DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
- Assassin’s Creed III Season Pass - Add-On – 50% – 360 Super Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass - Add-On – 50% – 360 Super Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations — The Lost Archive - Add-On – 40% – 360 Super Sale
- Boom Boom Rocket - Back Compat – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- Borderlands - Back Compat – 60% – 360 Super Sale
- Borderlands 2 - Games on Demand – 60% – 360 Super Sale
- Borderlands: The Pre-sequel - Games on Demand – 80% – 360 Super Sale
- Bully Scholarship Ed. - Games on Demand – 35% – 360 Super Sale
- Call of Duty 2 - Back Compat – 50% – 360 Super Sale
- Call of Duty 3* - Back Compat – 50% – DWG
- Call of Duty Classic* - Games on Demand – 50% – DWG
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - Games on Demand – 60% – 360 Super Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops - Back Compat – 67% – 360 Super Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II* - Games on Demand – 60% – DWG
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle - Games on Demand – 50% – 360 Super Sale
- Call of Duty: Ghosts* - Games on Demand – 50% – DWG
- Call of Duty: World at War* - Back Compat – 50% – DWG
- Catherine* - Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Dead Space - Back Compat – 67% — 360 Super Sale
- Deadpool - Games on Demand – 50% – 360 Super Sale
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Back Compat – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - Games on Demand – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition - Games on Demand – 50% – 360 Super Sale
- DmC Devil May Cry - Games on Demand – 80% – 360 Super Sale
- Dungeon Siege III - Games on Demand – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- EA SPORTS NHL Legacy Edition - Games on Demand – 67% – 360 Super Sale
- Far Cry 3 - Games on Demand – 60% – 360 Super Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon - Back Compat – 60% – 360 Super Sale
- Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC - Add-On – 50% – 360 Super Sale
- Far Cry 4 - Games on Demand – 60% – 360 Super Sale
- Far Cry 4 Season Pass - Add-On – 50% – 360 Super Sale
- Forza Horizon * - Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Freefall Racers* - Arcade – 80% – DWG
- Gears of War 2: All Fronts Collection - Add-On – 50% – 360 Super Sale
- Gears of War 3 Season Pass - Add-On – 67% – 360 Super Sale
- Gears of War Judgment VIP Pass - Add-On – 50% – 360 Super Sale
- Grand Theft Auto IV - Games on Demand – 50% – 360 Super Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V - Games on Demand – 35% – 360 Super Sale
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - Games on Demand – 35% – 360 Super Sale
- Halo 4 - Games on Demand – 51% – 360 Super Sale
- Halo 4 War Games Map Pass - Add-On – 62% – 360 Super Sale
- Hitman HD Pack - Games on Demand – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- Hitman: Absolution - Games on Demand – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- Hitman: Blood Money - Games on Demand – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- Just Cause 2 - Back Compat – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- Killer Is Dead* - Games on Demand – 75% – DWG
- Madden NFL 17 - Games on Demand – 25% – 360 Super Sale
- Mafia II - Games on Demand – 80% – 360 Super Sale
- Metro 2033 - Games on Demand – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- Metro: Last Light - Games on Demand – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- Mirror’s Edge - Back Compat – 67% – 360 Super Sale
- NBA JAM: On Fire Edition - Back Compat – 67% – 360 Super Sale
- Prey - Games on Demand – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle - Games on Demand – 63% – 360 Super Sale
- Puzzle Fighter HD - Games on Demand – 67% – 360 Super Sale
- Red Dead Redemption - Back Compat – 35% – 360 Super Sale
- Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X - Games on Demand – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass - Add-on – 60% – 360 Super Sale
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Arena Rock Singles – Dio – Holy Diver - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Bachsmith Song Pack - Add-On – 30% - Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Bon Jovi Song Pack - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Disturbed Song Pack - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Green Day Pack - Add-On – 30% - Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Green Day – American Idiot - Add-On – 30% - Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Green Day – Basket Case - Add-On – 30% - Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Iron Maiden Song Pack - Add-On – 30% - Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Iron Maiden – Fear Of The Dark - Add-On – 30% - Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Linkin Park Song Pack - Add-On – 30% - Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Motorhead – Ace Of Spades - Add-On – 30% - Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Muse Song Pack - Add-On – 30% - Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Oasis Song Pack - Add-On – 30% - Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Oasis – Wonderwall - Add-On – 30% - Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Radiohead Song Pack - Add-On – 30% - Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Radiohead – Creep - Add-On – 30% - Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Rage Against The Machine – Killing In The Name - Add-On – 30% - Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Sum 41 Song Pack - Add-On – 30% - Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – System Of A Down Song Pack - Add-On – 30% - Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – The Cranberries – Zombie - Add-On – 30% - Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – The Lumineers – Ho Hey - Add-On – 30% - Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – The Smashing Pumpkings Song Pack - Add-On – 30% - Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Toto – Hold The Line - Add-On – 30% – Spotlight
- Saints Row - Games on Demand – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- Saints Row 2 - Games on Demand – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- Saints Row IV - Back Compat – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - Games on Demand – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- Saints Row: The Third - Games on Demand – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- Shank 2 - Back Compat – 50% – 360 Super Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution - Games on Demand – 80% – 360 Super Sale
- Sleeping Dogs - Games on Demand – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- Spec Ops: The Line - Games on Demand – 80% – 360 Super Sale
- SSX - Back Compat – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition - Arcade – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- Street Fighter X Tekken - Games on Demand – 80% – 360 Super Sale
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix - Arcade – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Editon - Games on Demand – 50% – 360 Super Sale
- Supreme Commander 2 - Back Compat – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- Thief - Games on Demand – 75% – 360 Super Sale
- Ultra Street Fighter IV - Games on Demand – 60% – 360 Super Sale
- Watch Dogs - Games on Demand – 60% – 360 Super Sale
- Watch_Dogs Season Pass - Add-On – 40% – 360 Super Sale
- World of Tanks: T-15 Recruit Kit - Add-On – 50% – 360 Super Sale
- XCOM: Enemy Within - Back Compat – 80% – 360 Super Sale
Da muss ich mir direkt COD 3 als auch COD Classic besorgen