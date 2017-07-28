Electronic Arts – Server-Abschaltung Übersicht bis Ende Oktober 2017

insidegames
Electronic Arts hat bekanntgegeben, dass in den nächsten Monaten bei weiteren EA-Servern der Stecker gezogen wird und in Folge Online spielen sowie Online-Services bei den betreffenden Titeln nicht mehr zur Verfügung stehen.
Die aktualisierte Übersicht der EA-Server, die absehbar abgeschaltet werden, beinhaltet einige wenn auch überwiegend ältere Spiele, die für verschiedene Systeme, darunter auch Playstation 4 und Xbox One, derzeit noch verfügbar sind. Die geplanten Server-Abschaltungen beginnen Ende Juli 2017 und sind derzeit bis Ende Oktober 2017 geplant.
- 21. Juli 2017
- Tiny Troopers Alliance – iOS
- Tiny Troopers Alliance – Android
- 11. August 2017
- The Sims 4 Gallery – iOS, Android (Free-to-Play)
- 15. September 2017
- FIFA Creation Center Website -> Assets, die vor dem 11. August 2017 erstellt wurden, können weiterhin heruntergeladen werden
- 18. Oktober 2017
- FIFA Soccer 14 – PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One
- FIFA 14 Ultimate Team – PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One
- FIFA 14 – wird am 18.10.2017 aus der EA Access The Vault entfernt! Ab diesem Tag kann der Titel nicht länger von EA Access-Membern kostenlos geladen werden. Wurde FIFA 14 bereits heruntergeladen, kann es noch wenn auch ohne Online-Features gespielt werden.
- 24. Oktober 2017
- Burnout Revenge – Xbox 360
- Burnout Crash – iOS, Playstation 3, Xbox 360
- FIFA Soccer 12 – PC, Playstation 3, Playstation Vita, Xbox 360
- FIFA Soccer 13 – iOS, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation Vita, WiiU, Xbox 360
- Grand Slam Tennis – Wii
- Grand Slam Tennis 2 – Playstation 3, Xbox 360
- Madden NFL 12 – Playstation 3, Wii, Xbox 360
- Madden NFL 13 – Playstation 3, Playstation Vita, WiiU, Xbox 360
- NCAA Football 12 – Playstation 3, Xbox 360
- NCAA Football 13 – Playstation 3, Xbox 360
- NHL 12 – Playstation 3, Xbox 360
- NHL 13 – Playstation 3, Xbox 360
- Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12 – Playstation 3, Wii, Xbox 360
- Tiger Woods PGA Tour 13 – Playstation 3, Xbox 360
