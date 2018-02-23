Top News

Fable Fortune – Erfolge/Achievements Liste

Mit Fable Fortune veröffentlicht Mediatonic einen neuen Ableger der Fable-Serie und natürlich werdet ihr auch in dem neuen Online-Card-Game Gelegenheit haben Erfolge zu sammeln.

In Fable Fortune warten gesamt 17 Erfolge darauf von euch erspielt zu werden. Mit diesen könnt ihr euer Gamerscore-Konto um weitere 1.000 Punkte erweitern.

Nachfolgend erhaltet ihr eine Übersicht aller erspielbaren Fable Fortune Erfolge und wie ihr sehen könnt, gibt es keine geheimen Erfolge.

Fable Fortune von Mediatonic ist bereits seit Juli 2017 als Xbox Game Preview erhältlich, hat aber erst jetzt Erfolge spendiert bekommen und ist für Windows 10 und Xbox One erhältlich.

 

Fable Fortune – Erfolge/Achievements Liste

Fable Fortune Leitfaden Brewing Up a Storm – 15 Gamerscore
Win 10 games with Alchemist.

Fable Fortune Leitfaden Miracle Worker – 100 Gamerscore
Win 100 games with Alchemist.

Fable Fortune Leitfaden Waking the Dead – 15 Gamerscore 
Win 10 games with Gravedigger.

Fable Fortune Leitfaden Isn’t It Necromantic? – 100 Gamerscore
Win 100 games with Gravedigger.

Fable Fortune Leitfaden Buying the Farm – 15 Gamerscore
Win 10 games with Knight.

Fable Fortune Leitfaden Defender of the Realm – 100 Gamerscore
Win 100 games with Knight.

Fable Fortune Leitfaden Striking a Deal – 15 Gamerscore
Win 10 games with Merchant.

Fable Fortune Leitfaden Strictly Business – 100 Gamerscore
Win 100 games with Merchant.

Fable Fortune Leitfaden Divine Intervention – 15 Gamerscore
Win 10 games with Prophet.

Fable Fortune Leitfaden Beyond Belief – 100 Gamerscore
Win 100 games with Prophet.

Fable Fortune Leitfaden Just Moonlighting – 15 Gamerscore
Win 10 games with Shapeshifter.

Fable Fortune Leitfaden Claws for Concern – 100 Gamerscore
Win 100 games with Shapeshifter.

Fable Fortune Leitfaden Playing to Win – 30 Gamerscore
Win 100 games.

Fable Fortune Leitfaden Albion’s Champion – 100 Gamerscore
Win 500 games.

Fable Fortune Leitfaden Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop – 50 Gamerscore
Play 2,000 games.

Fable Fortune Leitfaden Sealing the Deal – 100 Gamerscore
Obtain 18 Seals in a Co-Op boss event.

Fable Fortune Leitfaden What a Lovely Pair – 30 Gamerscore
Play a Co-Op boss and win the game.

 


Kategorien: Erfolge Windows 10 News Xbox One News
