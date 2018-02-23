Mit Fable Fortune veröffentlicht Mediatonic einen neuen Ableger der Fable-Serie und natürlich werdet ihr auch in dem neuen Online-Card-Game Gelegenheit haben Erfolge zu sammeln.

In Fable Fortune warten gesamt 17 Erfolge darauf von euch erspielt zu werden. Mit diesen könnt ihr euer Gamerscore-Konto um weitere 1.000 Punkte erweitern.

Nachfolgend erhaltet ihr eine Übersicht aller erspielbaren Fable Fortune Erfolge und wie ihr sehen könnt, gibt es keine geheimen Erfolge.

Fable Fortune von Mediatonic ist bereits seit Juli 2017 als Xbox Game Preview erhältlich, hat aber erst jetzt Erfolge spendiert bekommen und ist für Windows 10 und Xbox One erhältlich.

Fable Fortune – Erfolge/Achievements Liste

Brewing Up a Storm – 15 Gamerscore

Win 10 games with Alchemist.

Miracle Worker – 100 Gamerscore

Win 100 games with Alchemist.

Waking the Dead – 15 Gamerscore

Win 10 games with Gravedigger.

Isn’t It Necromantic? – 100 Gamerscore

Win 100 games with Gravedigger.

Buying the Farm – 15 Gamerscore

Win 10 games with Knight.

Defender of the Realm – 100 Gamerscore

Win 100 games with Knight.

Striking a Deal – 15 Gamerscore

Win 10 games with Merchant.

Strictly Business – 100 Gamerscore

Win 100 games with Merchant.

Divine Intervention – 15 Gamerscore

Win 10 games with Prophet.

Beyond Belief – 100 Gamerscore

Win 100 games with Prophet.

Just Moonlighting – 15 Gamerscore

Win 10 games with Shapeshifter.

Claws for Concern – 100 Gamerscore

Win 100 games with Shapeshifter.

Playing to Win – 30 Gamerscore

Win 100 games.

Albion’s Champion – 100 Gamerscore

Win 500 games.

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop – 50 Gamerscore

Play 2,000 games.

Sealing the Deal – 100 Gamerscore

Obtain 18 Seals in a Co-Op boss event.

What a Lovely Pair – 30 Gamerscore

Play a Co-Op boss and win the game.