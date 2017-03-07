insidegames
Forza Horizon 3 – Kostenloses Auto und Duracell Car Pack ab sofort verfügbar
Forza Horizon 3 hat mit dem Duracell Car Pack ein weiteres Autopaket erhalten, das ab sofort im Microsoft Xbox Store zum Download bereit steht.
Das Forza Horizon 3 Duracell Car Pack beinhaltet einmal mehr sieben Fahrzeuge und der Auto-DLCs kann wahlweise als Bestandteil des Forza Horizon 3 Car Pass und der Forza Horizon 3 Ultimate Edition bezogen werden. Alternativ kann das Duracell Car Pack für Forza Horizon 3 auch einzeln zum Preis von 6,99 Euro erstanden werden.
Das Forza Hoirzon 3 Duracell Car Pack ist kompatibel mit dem Forza Horizon 3 Hauptspiel als auch mit der seit Dezember 2016 verfügbaren Blizzard Mountain-Erweiterung
Forza Horizon 3 Duracell Car Pack – Fahrzeuge:
- 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
- 2015 Jaguar XES
- 1992 Ford Falcon GT
- 1983 Volvo 242 Turbo Evolution
- 1995 Nissan NISMO GT-R LM
- 1959 BMW 507
- 1972 Land Rover Series III
Ergänzend zum Duracell Car Pack könnt ihr euch aktuell auch das kostenlose Bonus-Fahrzeug Forza Horizon 3 Duracell 2016 GTA Spano sichern. Dieses Auto könnt ihr unabhängig vom Duracell Car Pack aus dem Xbox Box Store downloaden.
Forza Horizon 3 – Duracell Car Pack
