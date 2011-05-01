Forza Horizon 4 – Erfolge Liste aufgetaucht

Zum neuen, bald erscheinenden Open-World-Rennspiel Forza Horizon 4 wurde frühzeitig die komplette Erfolgeliste veröffentlicht. Leider sind bisher alle Erfolge noch in englischer Sprache gehalten, was aber trotzdem ausreicht, um sich einen Überblick über die Erfolge-Aufgaben zu verschaffen. Sobald alle Erfolge in Deutscher-Sprache bekannt sind, werden wird diese nachreichen.

Das Grundspiel des neuen Racing-Games Forza Horizon 4 von Playground Games und den Microsoft Game Studios beinhaltet 55 Achievements mit einem Wert von aktuell 1000 Gamerscore.

Wie ihr anhand der nachfolgenden Forza Horizon 4 Erfolge-Liste unschwer erkennen könnt, sind unter anderen auch die beliebten Scheunenfunde wieder mit dabei. Außerdem gilt es wieder zahlreiche Events zu meistern.

Forza Horizon 4 soll am 2. Oktober 2018 für Windows 10 PCs und Konsolen-exklusiv für Xbox One erscheinen.

Forza Horizon 4 – Erfolge Liste / Achievement List

Welcome to Britain (10 Gamerscore)

Arrive at the Horizon Festival.

Pride Before the Fall (10 Gamerscore)

Qualify for Horizon Autumn.

Snow Problem (10 Gamerscore)

Qualify for Horizon Winter.

Optional Extras (10 Gamerscore)

Apply your first Car Mastery.

Spring Into Action (10 Gamerscore)

Qualify for Horizon Spring.

Welcome to a New Horizon (30 Gamerscore)

Qualify for the Horizon Roster.

Jolly Cooperation (20 Gamerscore)

Complete 5 Horizon Life Co-op Races.

Human After All (20 Gamerscore)

Complete 5 PvP Races.

There’s No ‘I’ in Team (10 Gamerscore)

Take part in your first #FORZATHON Live Event.

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work (20 Gamerscore)

Complete Round 3 of a #FORZATHON Live Event.

Life of the Party (30 Gamerscore)

Take part in 20 #FORZATHON Live Events, completing at least Round 1 in each.

Whatever Next? (20 Gamerscore)

Complete every Showcase Event.

Colossus of Roads (20 Gamerscore)

Reach Round 10 in the Horizon Road Racing Series.

Muddied (20 Gamerscore)

Reach Round 10 in the Horizon Dirt Racing Series.

Bouncy Bouncy, Having Such a Good Time! (20 Gamerscore)

Reach Round 10 in the Horizon Cross Country Series.

I Live My Life… (20 Gamerscore)

Reach Round 10 in the Horizon Drag Racing Series.

Moonlighting (20 Gamerscore)

Reach Round 10 of Street Scene.

Horizon Fashion Week (20 Gamerscore)

Unlock 100 clothing items for your character.

Official Horizon Board Game (20 Gamerscore)

Smash all 200 Bonus Boards.

I Feel the Need (10 Gamerscore)

Reach Speed Trap Hero level 10.

Apex Predator (10 Gamerscore)

Reach Speed Zone Hero level 10.

Pilot’s License (10 Gamerscore)

Reach Danger Sign Hero level 10.

“Do you know what ‘DK’ stands for?” (10 Gamerscore)

Reach level 10 in The Drift Run.

Auto Barn (10 Gamerscore)

Find and restore your first Barn Find.

Antique Restorer (20 Gamerscore)

Find and restore 15 Barn Finds.

Taking the Grand Tour (20 Gamerscore)

View every Beauty Spot.

An Illustrious Career (20 Gamerscore)

Finish 40 different Horizon Story chapters.

Star Centurion (50 Gamerscore)

Get 100 stars in Horizon Stories.

Week Complete (10 Gamerscore)

Complete a #FORZATHON Weekly Challenge.

Crowning Achievement (20 Gamerscore)

Purchase a castle.

Special Edition (10 Gamerscore)

Get your first Forza Edition Car from a Wheelspin.

Test your Might (20 Gamerscore)

Complete The Trial.

First-Time Adventurer (10 Gamerscore)

Complete your first Team Adventure.

The Spirit of Adventure (20 Gamerscore)

Reach level 5 in Racing Team Adventure, Games Team Adventure, or Anything Goes Team Adventure.

Certified Adventurer (20 Gamerscore)

Qualify for a League in Ranked Team Adventure.

Well Seasoned (10 Gamerscore)

Complete a Season Championship and receive a reward.

Overachiever (10 Gamerscore)

Complete a Season PR Stunt and receive a reward.

Purple Split! (10 Gamerscore)

In Rivals, beat a Rival without receiving a “dirty time” penalty.

Hit the Jackpot (10 Gamerscore)

Spin your first Super Wheelspin.

Stunt Superhero (50 Gamerscore)

Get 3 stars on every PR Stunt.

First Love (10 Gamerscore)

Buy your first car from the Autoshow.

Go the Distance (20 Gamerscore)

Win a race at The Colossus, The Gauntlet, The Titan or The Marathon.

The Noisy Cartographer (20 Gamerscore)

Drive down every road in Britain.

At One with the Car (10 Gamerscore)

Apply every Car Mastery available for a single car.

Master of Many (20 Gamerscore)

Apply 50 Car Masteries.

Accomplished Driver (10 Gamerscore)

Reach Level 20.

Horizon Superstar (50 Gamerscore)

Gain Superstar Status by reaching Level 200.

Reaping the Rewards (20 Gamerscore)

Complete a race of 3 or more laps at The Goliath in a Forza Edition Car.

Tortoise and the Hare (20 Gamerscore)

Complete a PvP Showdown Race in an X class and a D class car.

Hatch Me If You Can (20 Gamerscore)

Complete the Festival Drag Strip in a Hot Hatch in under 25 seconds.

Record Breaker (20 Gamerscore)

Get 258mph on a Speed Trap in the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport.

Ground Force (20 Gamerscore)

Get 3 stars at a Danger Sign in a vehicle from the Trucks Car Type.

Coronation Trickin’ (20 Gamerscore)

Bank a Skill Chain of 195,300 or more Gamerscore.

Never Tell Me the Odds (20 Gamerscore)

Win a race in the Peel P50.

Tame the Monster (20 Gamerscore)

Complete a race in an S1 class Rally Monster.