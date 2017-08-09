insidegames
Forza Motorsport 7 – 100 neue Fahrzeuge vorgestellt
Microsoft und Turn 10 haben ein weiteres Mal eine ganze Reihe Fahrzeuge enthüllt, die im kommenden Forza Motorsport 7 enthalten sein werden.
Nachdem das letzte Mal eine Reihe Oldtimer gefolgt von verschiedenen Honda-, Infiniti-, Mazda- oder auch Nissan-Fahrzeugen vorgestellt wurden, gesellen sich heute die US-Cars mit zum Teil einigen Klassikern und Schätzchen hinzu. Insgesamt 100 neue Fahrzeuge bereichern die bereits bestehende Forza Motorsport 7 Fahrzeugliste.
Forza Motorsport 7 wird am 3. Oktober 2017 für PC (Win10) und Xbox One erscheinen.
Forza Motorsport 7 – Fahrzeug-Liste (Update)
- 1970 AMC Rebel “The Machine”
- 1971 AMC Javelin AMX
- 1977 AMC Pacer X
- 1970 Buick GSX
- 1987 Buick Regal GNX
- 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
- 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2013 Cadillac XTS Limousine
- 2016 Cadillac ATS-V
- 2016 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan
- 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
- 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454
- 1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
- 1970 Chevrolet El Camino Super Sport 454
- 1971 Chevrolet Vega GT
- 1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
- 1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Super Sport
- 1990 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z
- 1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
- 2002 Chevrolet Camaro 35th Anniversary Super Sport
- 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
- 2012 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
- 2014 Chevrolet Super Sport
- 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport
- 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
- 1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49
- 2012 Chrysler 300 SRT8
- 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T
- 1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee
- 1986 Dodge Shelby Omni GLHS
- 1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR
- 2005 Dodge SRT-4 ACR
- 2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR
- 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392
- 2012 Dodge Charger SRT8
- 2013 Dodge Dart GT
- 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
- 2016 Dodge Viper ACR
- 1998 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo
- 1956 Ford F-100
- 1971 Ford Falcon XY GTHO Phase III
- 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1
- 1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO
- 1973 Ford Capri RS3100
- 1973 Ford Escort RS1600
- 1973 Ford XB Falcon GT
- 1975 Ford Bronco
- 1977 Ford Escort RS1800
- 1978 Ford Mustang II King Cobra
- 1981 Ford Fiesta XR2
- 1985 Ford RS
- 200 Evolution
- 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500
- 1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth
- 1992 Ford Falcon GT
- 1993 Ford SVT Cobra R
- 1995 Ford SVT Cobra R
- 2000 Ford SVT Cobra R
- 2003 Ford Focus RS
- 2005 Ford GT
- 2009 Ford Focus RS
- 2007 Ford Shelby GT500
- 2010 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor
- 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor
- 2011 Ford Transit SuperSportVan
- 2013 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Shelby
- 2013 Ford Shelby GT500
- 2014 Ford Fiesta ST
- 2014 Ford FPV Limited Edition Pursuit Ute
- 2015 Ford Falcon GT F 351
- 2015 Ford Falcon XR8
- 2015 Ford Mustang GT
- 2016 Ford Shelby GT350R
- 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor
- 2017 Ford Focus RS
- 2017 Ford GT
- 1983 GMC Vandura G-1500
- 2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha
- 1970 International Scout 800A
- 1976 Jeep CJ5 Renegade
- 1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
- 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8
- 2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
- 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
- 2016 Jeep Trailcat
- 2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter
- 1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator
- 1971 Meyers Manx
- 2011 Penhall The Cholla
- 2015 Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPS
- 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
- 1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 HEMI
- 1971 Plymouth GTX 426 HEMI
- 2000 Plymouth Prowler
- 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455
- 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA
- 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Ram Air
- 2009 Pontiac G8 GXP
- 2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP
- 2013 Ram Runner
- 2013 SRT Viper GTS
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -