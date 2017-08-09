Top News

Forza Motorsport 7 – 100 neue Fahrzeuge vorgestellt

Veröffentlicht 9. August 2017 | 0:31 Uhr von Sandra




forza-motorsport-71969-Chevrolet-Camaro-Super-Sport-Coupe

Microsoft und Turn 10 haben ein weiteres Mal eine ganze Reihe Fahrzeuge enthüllt, die im kommenden Forza Motorsport 7 enthalten sein werden.

Nachdem das letzte Mal eine Reihe Oldtimer gefolgt von verschiedenen Honda-, Infiniti-, Mazda- oder auch Nissan-Fahrzeugen vorgestellt wurden, gesellen sich heute die US-Cars mit zum Teil einigen Klassikern und Schätzchen hinzu. Insgesamt 100 neue Fahrzeuge bereichern die bereits bestehende Forza Motorsport 7 Fahrzeugliste.

Forza Motorsport 7 wird am 3. Oktober 2017 für PC (Win10) und Xbox One erscheinen.

Forza Motorsport 7 – Fahrzeug-Liste (Update)

  • 1970 AMC Rebel “The Machine”
  • 1971 AMC Javelin AMX
  • 1977 AMC Pacer X
  • 1970 Buick GSX
  • 1987 Buick Regal GNX
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV
  • 2013 Cadillac XTS Limousine
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS-V
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan
  • 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
  • 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454
  • 1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
  • 1970 Chevrolet El Camino Super Sport 454
  • 1971 Chevrolet Vega GT
  • 1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
  • 1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Super Sport
  • 1990 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z
  • 1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
  • 2002 Chevrolet Camaro 35th Anniversary Super Sport
  • 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
  • 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
  • 2012 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
  • 2014 Chevrolet Super Sport
  • 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
  • 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport
  • 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
  • 1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49
  • 2012 Chrysler 300 SRT8
  • 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T
  • 1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee
  • 1986 Dodge Shelby Omni GLHS
  • 1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR
  • 2005 Dodge SRT-4 ACR
  • 2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR
  • 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392
  • 2012 Dodge Charger SRT8
  • 2013 Dodge Dart GT
  • 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
  • 2016 Dodge Viper ACR
  • 1998 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo
  • 1956 Ford F-100
  • 1971 Ford Falcon XY GTHO Phase III
  • 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1
  • 1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO
  • 1973 Ford Capri RS3100
  • 1973 Ford Escort RS1600
  • 1973 Ford XB Falcon GT
  • 1975 Ford Bronco
  • 1977 Ford Escort RS1800
  • 1978 Ford Mustang II King Cobra
  • 1981 Ford Fiesta XR2
  • 1985 Ford RS
  • 200 Evolution
  • 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500
  • 1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth
  • 1992 Ford Falcon GT
  • 1993 Ford SVT Cobra R
  • 1995 Ford SVT Cobra R
  • 2000 Ford SVT Cobra R
  • 2003 Ford Focus RS
  • 2005 Ford GT
  • 2009 Ford Focus RS
  • 2007 Ford Shelby GT500
  • 2010 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor
  • 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor
  • 2011 Ford Transit SuperSportVan
  • 2013 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Shelby
  • 2013 Ford Shelby GT500
  • 2014 Ford Fiesta ST
  • 2014 Ford FPV Limited Edition Pursuit Ute
  • 2015 Ford Falcon GT F 351
  • 2015 Ford Falcon XR8
  • 2015 Ford Mustang GT
  • 2016 Ford Shelby GT350R
  • 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor
  • 2017 Ford Focus RS
  • 2017 Ford GT
  • 1983 GMC Vandura G-1500
  • 2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha
  • 1970 International Scout 800A
  • 1976 Jeep CJ5 Renegade
  • 1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
  • 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8
  • 2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
  • 2016 Jeep Trailcat
  • 2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter
  • 1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator
  • 1971 Meyers Manx
  • 2011 Penhall The Cholla
  • 2015 Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPS
  • 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
  • 1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 HEMI
  • 1971 Plymouth GTX 426 HEMI
  • 2000 Plymouth Prowler
  • 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455
  • 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA
  • 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Ram Air
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 GXP
  • 2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP
  • 2013 Ram Runner
  • 2013 SRT Viper GTS

 


Kategorien: Windows 10 News Xbox One News
