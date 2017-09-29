Top News

Forza Motorsport 7 – „The Fate of the Furious Car Pack“ vorgestellt

Forza-7-Dodge-Charger-The-Fate-of-the-Furious-Edition

Microsoft, Turn 10 haben in Zusammenarbeit mit Universal Brand Development das ergänzende Fahrzeugpaket „The Fate of the Furious Car Pack“ zum bald erscheinenden Rennspiel Forza Motorsport 7 vorgestellt.

Insgesamt beinhaltet das „The Fate of the Furious Car Pack“ zehn verschiedene Klassiker der Automobilgeschichte, die zudem an den Kinofilm The Fate and the Furious (Deutscher Titel: Fast & Furious 8) angelehnt sind.

Käufer der Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe- oder Ultimate-Edition erhalten direkten Zugriff auf die nachfolgend genannten Fahrzeuge. Alternativ kann das Fahrzeugpaket für 9,99 Euro im Xbox Store separat gekauft werden.

  • 1966 Chevrolet Corvette The Fate of the Furious Edition
  • 1968 Dodge Charger The Fate of the Furious Edition
  • 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R Coupe The Fate of the Furious Edition
  • 1971 Plymouth GTX The Fate of the Furious Edition
  • 2016 Subaru WRX STI The Fate of the Furious Edition
  • 2018 Dodge Demon The Fate of the Furious Edition
  • 1951 Chevrolet Fleetline Special The Fate of the Furious Edition
  • 2015 Mercedes-AMG GT S The Fate of the Furious Edition
  • 2013 Subaru BRZ The Fate of the Furious Edition
  • 2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter The Fate of the Furious Edition

The Fate of the Furious Car Pack

Forza Motorsport 7 erscheint offiziell am 3. Oktober 2017 für Windows 10 und Konsolen-exklusiv für Xbox One.

 


