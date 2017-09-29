Forza Motorsport 7 – „The Fate of the Furious Car Pack“ vorgestellt

Microsoft, Turn 10 haben in Zusammenarbeit mit Universal Brand Development das ergänzende Fahrzeugpaket „The Fate of the Furious Car Pack“ zum bald erscheinenden Rennspiel Forza Motorsport 7 vorgestellt.

Insgesamt beinhaltet das „The Fate of the Furious Car Pack“ zehn verschiedene Klassiker der Automobilgeschichte, die zudem an den Kinofilm The Fate and the Furious (Deutscher Titel: Fast & Furious 8) angelehnt sind.

Käufer der Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe- oder Ultimate-Edition erhalten direkten Zugriff auf die nachfolgend genannten Fahrzeuge. Alternativ kann das Fahrzeugpaket für 9,99 Euro im Xbox Store separat gekauft werden.

1966 Chevrolet Corvette The Fate of the Furious Edition

1968 Dodge Charger The Fate of the Furious Edition

2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R Coupe The Fate of the Furious Edition

1971 Plymouth GTX The Fate of the Furious Edition

2016 Subaru WRX STI The Fate of the Furious Edition

2018 Dodge Demon The Fate of the Furious Edition

1951 Chevrolet Fleetline Special The Fate of the Furious Edition

2015 Mercedes-AMG GT S The Fate of the Furious Edition

2013 Subaru BRZ The Fate of the Furious Edition

2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter The Fate of the Furious Edition

The Fate of the Furious Car Pack

Forza Motorsport 7 erscheint offiziell am 3. Oktober 2017 für Windows 10 und Konsolen-exklusiv für Xbox One.