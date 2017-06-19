Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

Leitfäden Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

Friday the 13th: The Game – Kostenloses Update mit Retro Jason angekündigt

Veröffentlicht 19. Juni 2017 | 23:20 Uhr von Ricky




Friday-the-13th-The-Game-Content-Update-1-RetroJason

Der zuständige Entwickler Gun Media hat ein kostenloses Update für Friday the 13th: The Game angekündigt.

Mit dem Friday the 13th: The Game Content Update #1 wird nicht nur Retro Jason als zusätzlicher Skin ins Spiel integriert, sondern obendrauf gibt es noch zwei neue Outfits für jeden Camp-Betreuer und 13.000 CP. Ist der Retro Jason in Aktion, gibt es außerdem noch die Original Musik von Mitch Murder.

Das Friday the 13th: The Game Content Update #1 soll ab dem 20. Juni 2017 zum kostenlosen Download bereit stehen.

Friday the 13th: The Game – Content Update #1

 

Wem das noch nicht genug ist, der darf sich auf ein Friday the 13th: The Game Double XP Weekend freuen, welchen vom 23. Juni 2017 bis zum 25. Juni 2017 stattfinden wird.


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: PC News PS4 News Xbox One News
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

Friday-the-13th-The-Game

Friday the 13th: The Game – Jason Voorhees „Kill Compilation“ Gameplay-Video
Friday-the-13th-The-Game-Logo

Friday the 13th: The Game – Neues Gameplay und viele Screenshots verfügbar
Friday-the-13th-The-Game-Logo

Friday the 13th: The Game – Beta-Test weiterhin für 2016 geplant
Friday-the-13th-The-Game-Logo

Friday the 13th: The Game – PAX West Trailer zeigt ein paar Jason-typische Hinrichtungen
Über Ricky
Alle Artikel von Ricky ansehen

Im Forum als Zsadist oder auf Google+ unterwegs. Heavy Metal/Hardrock und Horror-Movie-Liebhaber!

Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


Es ist noch kein Keyword vorhanden

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2016 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten | Betreuung und Hosting Michel Wandke

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*