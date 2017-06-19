Friday the 13th: The Game – Kostenloses Update mit Retro Jason angekündigt

Der zuständige Entwickler Gun Media hat ein kostenloses Update für Friday the 13th: The Game angekündigt.

Mit dem Friday the 13th: The Game Content Update #1 wird nicht nur Retro Jason als zusätzlicher Skin ins Spiel integriert, sondern obendrauf gibt es noch zwei neue Outfits für jeden Camp-Betreuer und 13.000 CP. Ist der Retro Jason in Aktion, gibt es außerdem noch die Original Musik von Mitch Murder.

Das Friday the 13th: The Game Content Update #1 soll ab dem 20. Juni 2017 zum kostenlosen Download bereit stehen.

Friday the 13th: The Game – Content Update #1

Wem das noch nicht genug ist, der darf sich auf ein Friday the 13th: The Game Double XP Weekend freuen, welchen vom 23. Juni 2017 bis zum 25. Juni 2017 stattfinden wird.