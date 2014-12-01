 Friday the 13th: The Game – Neues Gameplay und viele Screenshots verfügbar - insidegames

Friday the 13th: The Game – Neues Gameplay und viele Screenshots verfügbar

Veröffentlicht 21. Dezember 2016 | 21:54 Uhr von Sandra




Friday-the-13th-The-Game-Logo

Gun Media hat zum kommenden Actiontitel Friday the 13th: The Game, welcher auf der bekannte Filmreihe Freitag, der 13. basiert, neue Gameplay-Videos als auch einen ganzen Schwung Screenshots veröffentlicht.

Die verfügbaren Friday the 13th: The Game Bilder entstammen der Beta-Version und es werden unter anderen Moves, Controller-Belegung, Video-Einstellungen als auch Menüs gezeigt. Weiterhin zeigen die beiden neuen Videos Jason Voorhees sozusagen bei der Arbeit.

Friday the 13th: The Game soll für PC, Playstation 4 und Xbox One im Frühjahr 2017, konkreter Termin: tba, erscheinen und neben dem Multiplayer auch einen Singleplayer spendiert bekommen.

Friday the 13th: Killing Camp Counselors as Jason Gameplay

17 Minutes of Friday the 13th Counselor Gameplay – IGN First

 

Friday the 13th: The Game – Beta Screenshots

Friday-the-13th-beta-01

Friday-the-13th-beta-controller

Friday-the-13th-beta-controller-02

Friday-the-13th-beta-grab-kill

Friday-the-13th-beta-map

Friday-the-13th-beta-perks

Friday-the-13th-beta-settings


Kategorien: PC News PS4 News Xbox One News
Tags:

