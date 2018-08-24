insidegames
gamescom – Neue Xbox One-Bundle Übersicht
Microsoft hat während ihres Inside Xbox gamescom 2018 Special Livestreams, welchen ihr euch hier nochmals anschauen könnt, nicht nur einen Ausblick auf zukünftig erscheinende Xbox One Games gegeben, sondern auch eine ganze Reihe neuer Xbox One Konsolen-Bundles vorgestellt.
Damit ihr bei der großen Anzahl neuer Bundles nicht die Übersicht verliert, haben wir euch alle neu angekündigten Xbox One Konsolen-Bundles als praktische Übersicht zusammengestellt.
Xbox One gamescom 2018 Konsolen-Bundles:
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Xbox One X-Bundle:
- Xbox One X Konsole (1TB)
- Xbox Wireless-Controller
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Spiel
- 1 Monat Xbox Game Pass
- 14 Tage Xbox Live Gold
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Xbox One S-Bundle:
- Xbox One S Konsole (1TB)
- Xbox Wireless-Controller
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Spiel
- 1 Monat Xbox Game Pass
- 14 Tage Xbox Live Gold
Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One X-Bundle:
- Xbox One X Konsole (1TB)
- Xbox Wireless-Controller
- Forza Horizon 4 Spiel
- Forza Motorsport 7 Spiel (Download-Code)
- 1 Monat Xbox Game Pass
- 14 Tage Xbox Live Gold
Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One S-Bundle:
- Xbox One S Konsole (1TB)
- Xbox Wireless-Controller
- Forza Horizon 4 Spiel
- 1 Monat Xbox Game Pass
- 14 Tage Xbox Live Gold
Battlefield V Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition Bundle:
- Xbox One X Konsole (1TB) Gold Rush Special Edition
- Xbox Wireless-Controller
- Battlefield V Deluxe Edition Spiel
- Battlefield 1943
- 1 Monat EA Access
- 1 Monat Xbox Game Pass
- 14 Tage Xbox Live Gold
Battlefield V Xbox One X-Bundle:
- Xbox One X Konsole (1TB)
- Xbox Wireless-Controller
- Battlefield V Deluxe Edition Spiel
- 1 Monat Xbox Game Pass
- 14 Tage Xbox Live Gold
Battlefield V Xbox One S-Bundle:
- Xbox One S Konsole (1TB)
- Xbox Wireless-Controller
- Battlefield V Deluxe Edition Spiel
- 1 Monat Xbox Game Pass
- 14 Tage Xbox Live Gold
- Xbox One X Konsole (1TB)
- Xbox Wireless-Controller
- Fallout 76 Spiel
- 1 Monat Xbox Game Pass
- 1 Monat Xbox Live Gold
