gamescom – Neue Xbox One-Bundle Übersicht

gamescom-logo

Microsoft hat während ihres Inside Xbox gamescom 2018 Special Livestreams, welchen ihr euch hier nochmals anschauen könnt, nicht nur einen Ausblick auf zukünftig erscheinende Xbox One Games gegeben, sondern auch eine ganze Reihe neuer Xbox One Konsolen-Bundles vorgestellt.

Damit ihr bei der großen Anzahl neuer Bundles nicht die Übersicht verliert, haben wir euch alle neu angekündigten Xbox One Konsolen-Bundles als praktische Übersicht zusammengestellt.

Xbox One gamescom 2018 Konsolen-Bundles:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Xbox One X-Bundle:

  • Xbox One X Konsole (1TB)
  • Xbox Wireless-Controller
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider Spiel
  • 1 Monat Xbox Game Pass
  • 14 Tage Xbox Live Gold

Shadow-of-the-Tomb-Raider-Xbox-One-X-Bundle

 

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Xbox One S-Bundle:

  • Xbox One S Konsole (1TB)
  • Xbox Wireless-Controller
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider Spiel
  • 1 Monat Xbox Game Pass
  • 14 Tage Xbox Live Gold

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Xbox One S-Bundle

Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One X-Bundle:

  • Xbox One X Konsole (1TB)
  • Xbox Wireless-Controller
  • Forza Horizon 4 Spiel
  • Forza Motorsport 7 Spiel (Download-Code)
  • 1 Monat Xbox Game Pass
  • 14 Tage Xbox Live Gold

Forza-Horizon-4-Xbox-One-X-Bundle

Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One S-Bundle:

  • Xbox One S Konsole (1TB)
  • Xbox Wireless-Controller
  • Forza Horizon 4 Spiel
  • 1 Monat Xbox Game Pass
  • 14 Tage Xbox Live Gold

Forza-Horizon-4-Xbox-One-S-Bundle

Battlefield V Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition Bundle:

  • Xbox One X Konsole (1TB) Gold Rush Special Edition
  • Xbox Wireless-Controller
  • Battlefield V Deluxe Edition Spiel
  • Battlefield 1943
  • 1 Monat EA Access
  • 1 Monat Xbox Game Pass
  • 14 Tage Xbox Live Gold

Battlefield-V-Xbox-One-X-Gold-Rush-Special-Edition-Bundle

Battlefield V Xbox One X-Bundle:

  • Xbox One X Konsole (1TB)
  • Xbox Wireless-Controller
  • Battlefield V Deluxe Edition Spiel
  • 1 Monat Xbox Game Pass
  • 14 Tage Xbox Live Gold

Battlefield-V-Xbox-One-X-Bundle

 

Battlefield V Xbox One S-Bundle:

  • Xbox One S Konsole (1TB)
  • Xbox Wireless-Controller
  • Battlefield V Deluxe Edition Spiel
  • 1 Monat Xbox Game Pass
  • 14 Tage Xbox Live Gold

Battlefield-V-Xbox-One-S-Bundle

 

Fallout 76 Xbox One X-Bundle:

  • Xbox One X Konsole (1TB)
  • Xbox Wireless-Controller
  • Fallout 76 Spiel
  • 1 Monat Xbox Game Pass
  • 1 Monat Xbox Live Gold

Fallout-76-Xbox-One-X-Bundle

 


