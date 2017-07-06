insidegames
Horizon Zero Dawn – Update 1.30 bringt neue Trophäen, Neues Spiel Plus und vieles mehr
Auch wenn während der E3 2017 für das Action-Adventure Horizon Zero Dawn bereits eine Story-Erweiterung mit Namen The Frozen Wilds angekündigt wurde, haben die Arbeiten am Grundspiel Horizon Zero Dawn seitens Guerrilla Games noch nicht aufgehört.
Ab sofort kann für Horizon Zero Dawn ein kostenloses Update herunter geladen werden. Das Horizon Zero Dawn Update 1.30 beinhaltet nicht nur einige Verbesserungen, sondern bringt auch neue Inhalte und Möglichkeiten ins Spiel. Neben zwei neue Trophäen findet auch ein Neues Spiel+, ein neuer Schwierigkeitsgrad als auch überarbeitete Waffen mit zusätzlichem Modifikations-Slot und Gesichtsbemalungen für Aloy ihren Weg ins Spiel.
Wer sich in das Neue Spiel+ wagt und den neuen Schwierigkeitsgrad Ultraschwer auswählt, kann zwar alle Fähigkeiten und Waffen behalten, muss aber mit stärkeren Gegnern rechnen und kann den Schwierigkeitsgrad nicht mehr verändern. Zur Belohnung können aber zwei zusätzliche Horizon Zero Dawn Trophäen freigeschaltet werden.
Horizon Zero Dawn Update 1.30 Patchnotes:
We’re pleased to announce that Patch 1.30 for Horizon Zero Dawn will be released today.
In addition to fixing a number of progression issues, technical issues and crashes, as outlined below.
This patch will also introduce New Game+ and a new difficulty level: Ultra Hard Mode
If you encounter an issue while playing Horizon Zero Dawn, please try reloading a recent manual save, quicksave or autosave from the “Load” menu option. If the issue persists, please take screenshots of the area where it occurred and your location on the map, and forward them to us for further investigation.
Patch Summary
- New game+ added for players who want to play through the game with their existing gear.
- Ultra Hard mode is added for the players that are up for another challenge!
- Added two new trophies to the game: One for completing New game+ and one for completing New game+ in ultra-hard mode.
- Added support for all EU and US text Languages on EU and US games.
General Fixes
- Fixed an issue for some players in “The Looming Shadow” where two guards would disappear after Blameless Marad speaks to them.
- Fixed an issue for certain players with the Lodge Ropecaster where the ropecaster’s anchors that are automatically shot in the ground would not stick to the terrain while shooting from a crouched position.
- Fixed an issue for some players where bandit camps would incorrectly display as ‘Undiscovered’ within the world map if the player had cleared all bandit camps.
- Fixed an issue with “Cauldron Zeta” where for some players the quest log would disappear after completing the quest.
- Fixed an issue that some players encountered with the animations of Aloy. When the player would perform a melee attack and use the Focus almost simultaneously, it would cause Aloy’s upper body to twist unnatural for a moment.
- Fixed an issue with the humanoid scream and attack indicators.
- Fixed an issue in “Deep Secrets of the Earth” where for some players the data points in Sobeck’s office were not obtainable if the player wanted to pick them after the explosion caused by Helis, as they had disappeared.
- Fixed an issue with the Tearblaster statistics being incorrectly displayed in the weapon wheel.
Progression Issues Fixes
- Fixed an issue in “Field of the Fallen” where for some players Erend would not appear and thus blocked progression of this quest.
- Fixed an issue in “The City of the Sun” where some players might teleport through the protester scene, blocking progression as Erend would not open the door to Olin’s apartment.
Crash Fixes
- Fixed miscellaneous crashes.
Miscellaneous Fixes
- Minor text fixes.
