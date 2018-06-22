Top News

Jurassic World Evolution – Kostenloses Update ab sofort verfügbar

Veröffentlicht 22. Juni 2018 | 19:12 Uhr von BigJim




Zur in diesem Monat veröffentlichten Dino-Park-Simulation Jurassic World Evolution steht ab sofort das kostenlose „Fallen Kingdom Dinosaur Update“ für PC, PlayStation 4 sowie Xbox One zum Download bereit. Das Update fügt sechs weitere Dinosaurier (Allosaurus, Carnotaurus, Indoraptor, Stygimoloch, Baryonyx, Sinoceratops) und drei neue Ausgrabungsstätten hinzu. Darüber hinaus wurde die Performance verbessert und an Stabilität, Animationen und Übersetzung gearbeitet. Außerdem wurden diverse Bugs in Angriff genommen.

In Jurassic World Evolution errichtet ihr euren eigenen Dino-Park. Mit Hilfe der Biotechnologie lassen sich echte Saurier erschaffen. Als Chef der Jurassic World erwarten den Spieler aber auch administrative Aufgabe. Zudem müssen wir unseren Vergnügungspark gegen Industriespione, Ausbrüche und tropische Stürme absichern.

Jurassic World Evolution Patchnotes:

NEW CONTENT

ADDED NEW DINOSAURS WITH UNLOCKS FROM FALLEN KINGDOM FILM:

  • Indoraptor
  • Baryonyx
  • Stygimoloch
  • Carnotaurus
  • Allosaurus
  • Sinoceratops

ADDED NEW DIG SITES TO SUPPORT NEW DINOSAURS

  • Smokejack Clay Pit, Surrey, UK
  • La Colonia Formation, Chubut Province, Argentina
  • Xingezhuang Formation, Shandong, China
  • Updated some existing dig sites for the new dinosaurs

ADDED NEW CHARACTER BIOS AND UNLOCKS TO THE INGEN DATABASE:

  • Iris Carroll
  • Benjamin Lockwood
  • Franklin Webb
  • Maisie Lockwood
  • Zia Rodriguez
  • Eli Mills
  • Ken Wheatley
  • Gunnar Eversoll

 


