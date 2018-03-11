Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Patch 1.3 für PC bereits verfügbar

Zur PC-Fassung des Action-Rollenspiels Kingdom Come: Deliverance ist jüngst der Patch 1.3 erschienen, welcher in den nächsten Tagen ebenfalls für Playstation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen soll. Das Update wiegt 5,7 GB und wird für Steam -Spieler automatisch heruntergeladen.

Der aktuelle Patch nimmt zahlreiche Mängel des Mittelalter-Abenteuers in Angriff. Insgesamt wurden über 300 Bugs, darunter auch einige Quest-Fehler wie sie z.B. bei der „Nachtigall-Quest“ aufgetreten sind, gefixt. Das „Schloss-Knacken-Spiel“ soll jetzt einfacher sein. Vor allem aber ist nun das Speichern beim Beenden des Spiels möglich, nachdem es insbesondere am Speichersystem von Kingdom Come: Deliverance immer wieder Kritik gegeben hatte. Die Performance wurde verbessert, Audio-Bugs (darunter auch diverse Sprecher-Bugs) beseitigt und Anti-Aliasing-Funktionen hinzugefügt. Ferner gibt es u.a. neue Komfortfunktionen, beispielsweise beim Besuch des Badehauses (Inventar des Pferdes wird bei der Gelegenheit gleich mit gereinigt). Äußerlichkeiten haben zudem Auswirkungen auf den Umgang mit Nichtspieler-Charakteren (verschmutze Kleidung erweckt Misstrauen usw.).

Kingdom Come: Deliverence erschien im Februar 2018 für PC, PlayStation 4 sowie Xbox One. Allein innerhalb der ersten sieben Tage nach Release waren über eine Million Exemplare verkauft.

Patch Notes PC Version 1.3.1