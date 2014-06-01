 The Last of Us Part II – Trailer-Song „Through the Valley“ auf Platz 1 bei Spotify - insidegames

The Last of Us Part II – Trailer-Song „Through the Valley“ auf Platz 1 bei Spotify

Veröffentlicht 15. Dezember 2016 | 19:25 Uhr von Sandra




the-last-of-us-2-screen-01

Naugthy Dog hat bekanntgegeben, dass der Song “Through the Valley” von Shawn James, welcher im The Last of us Part 2-Trailer zu hören ist, in den Spotify Global Viral Charts Platz Eins belegt. “Through the Valley” wurde erstmals 2012 mit weiteren elf Tracks auf dem Album Shadows veröffentlicht.

Nachhaltig Beachtung fand und findet der Song „Through the Valley“ aktuell natürlich durch Naughty Dogs lang erwarteten The Last of Us-Nachfolger, der vor Kurzem offiziell angekündigt wurde.

The Last of Us Part 2 wird exklusiv für Playstation 4 erscheinen. Ein Release-Termin steht aktuell noch nicht fest und wird zu gegebener Zeit mitgeteilt werden.

The Last of Us 2 – Trailer SONG [Shawn James - Through the Valley]


Kategorien: PS4 News
