insidegames
Mass Effect Andromeda – Patch 1.10 veröffentlicht
BioWare hat bekanntgegeben, dass Mass Effect Andromeda mit dem Patch 1.10 ein weiteres Update spendiert bekommen hat, welches sich vorzugsweise um den Multiplayer des Action-Rollenspiel kümmert.
Der Patch 1.10 nimmt unter anderem ein paar kleinere Änderungen an den Veteranen-Rängen vor und die Naladen-Explosion wurden so angepasst, dass sie mit wahlweise Eis- oder Feuer-Munition Schaden verursachen. Ebenfalls sorgt das Update dafür, dass das rot-gelbe Bildschirmflimmern beim Einsatz von Siphon- und Bluwark-Waffen nicht mehr auftritt.
Alle Änderungen des Mass Effect Andromeda Patch 1.10 könnt ihr dem nachfolgenden Update Changelog entnehmen.
- Veteran ranks of characters will only drop after all characters of that rarity have been unlocked to rank 10.
- Naladen explosion now deals damage when Cryo or Incendiary Ammo are equipped.
- Fixed issue where Dwindling Supplies and Empty Resupply mission modifiers would not function correctly if a player left the game.
- Dhan shotgun now properly primes enemies.
- Fixed issue where Bulwark, Siphon, and Concussive variants of pistols and sniper rifles would prime enemies too slowly when using special ammo.
- Fixed issue where using Supply Pack Transmitter would reduce spare ammo if Empty Resupply mission modifier was active.
- Using First Aid with Supply Pack Transmitter no longer heals enemies.
- Fixed issue that caused screen to blink red/yellow when using Siphon and Bulwark weapons.
- Rank XIV Common Characters are no longer displayed as Rank XV
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -