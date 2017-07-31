Top News

Mass Effect Andromeda – Patch 1.10 veröffentlicht

Veröffentlicht 1. August 2017 | 20:25 Uhr von Sandra




Mass-Effect-Andromeda-Launch-Screenshot-02

BioWare hat bekanntgegeben, dass Mass Effect Andromeda mit dem Patch 1.10 ein weiteres Update spendiert bekommen hat, welches sich vorzugsweise um den Multiplayer des Action-Rollenspiel kümmert.

Der Patch 1.10 nimmt unter anderem ein paar kleinere Änderungen an den Veteranen-Rängen vor und die Naladen-Explosion wurden so angepasst, dass sie mit wahlweise Eis- oder Feuer-Munition Schaden verursachen. Ebenfalls sorgt das Update dafür, dass das rot-gelbe Bildschirmflimmern beim Einsatz von Siphon- und Bluwark-Waffen nicht mehr auftritt.

Alle Änderungen des Mass Effect Andromeda Patch 1.10 könnt ihr dem nachfolgenden Update Changelog entnehmen.

  • Veteran ranks of characters will only drop after all characters of that rarity have been unlocked to rank 10.
  • Naladen explosion now deals damage when Cryo or Incendiary Ammo are equipped.
  • Fixed issue where Dwindling Supplies and Empty Resupply mission modifiers would not function correctly if a player left the game.
  • Dhan shotgun now properly primes enemies.
  • Fixed issue where Bulwark, Siphon, and Concussive variants of pistols and sniper rifles would prime enemies too slowly when using special ammo.
  • Fixed issue where using Supply Pack Transmitter would reduce spare ammo if Empty Resupply mission modifier was active.
  • Using First Aid with Supply Pack Transmitter no longer heals enemies.
  • Fixed issue that caused screen to blink red/yellow when using Siphon and Bulwark weapons.
  • Rank XIV Common Characters are no longer displayed as Rank XV

 


*