Ori and the Will of the Wisps – E3 2017-Trailer stellt Ori and the Blind Forrest-Nachfolger vor

Bereits vor dem E3 2017 Xbox Press-Briefing-Event wurden ein paar Bilder aus dem möglichen Ori and the Blind Forrest-Nachfolger geleakt. Während der Microsoft Pressekonferenz erfolgte dann zu einem offenbar live gespielten Stück am Flügel die offizielle Ori and the Will of the Wisps Ankündigung.

Mit Ori and the Will of Wisps geht es zurück in den Wald von Nibel. Dort warten neue Abenteuer auf euch als auch neue Geheimnisse, die ihr aufdecken müsst. Außerdem sucht ihr nach der verborgenen Wahrheit der Verlorenen und darüber hinaus geht es darum das wahre Schicksal von Ori zu entschlüsseln.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps wird, wie der Erstling auch, von den Moon Studios entwickelt. Zudem ist Ori and the will of the Wisps ein 4K UHD-, Xbox Play Anywhere- und Xbox One X Enhanced-Titel. Ein konkreter Release-Termin steht derzeit noch fest und wird gesondert bekanntgegeben.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – E3 2017 – 4K Teaser Trailer