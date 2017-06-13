Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

Leitfäden Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – E3 2017-Trailer stellt Ori and the Blind Forrest-Nachfolger vor

Veröffentlicht 13. Juni 2017 | 18:04 Uhr von Sandra




Ori-and-the-Will-of-Wisp-Leak-Screen-02

Bereits vor dem E3 2017 Xbox Press-Briefing-Event wurden ein paar Bilder aus dem möglichen Ori and the Blind Forrest-Nachfolger geleakt. Während der Microsoft Pressekonferenz erfolgte dann zu einem offenbar live gespielten Stück am Flügel die offizielle Ori and the Will of the Wisps Ankündigung.

Mit Ori and the Will of Wisps geht es zurück in den Wald von Nibel. Dort warten neue Abenteuer auf euch als auch neue Geheimnisse, die ihr aufdecken müsst. Außerdem sucht ihr nach der verborgenen Wahrheit der Verlorenen und darüber hinaus geht es darum das wahre Schicksal von Ori zu entschlüsseln.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps wird, wie der Erstling auch, von den Moon Studios entwickelt. Zudem ist Ori and the will of the Wisps ein 4K UHD-, Xbox Play Anywhere- und Xbox One X Enhanced-Titel. Ein konkreter Release-Termin steht derzeit noch fest und wird gesondert bekanntgegeben.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – E3 2017 – 4K Teaser Trailer


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: Windows 10 News Xbox One News Xbox One X News
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

Cuphead

Cuphead – E3 2017-Trailer veröffentlicht
e3-2017-logo

Microsoft – E3 2017 Press-Briefing Video
e3-2017-logo

Microsoft – E3 2017 Pressekonferenz Pre-Show Livestream
Ori-and-the-Will-of-Wisp-Leak-Screen-01

Ori and the Blind Forrest – Nachfolger Ori and the Will of Wisp geleakt?
Über Sandra
Alle Artikel von Sandra ansehen

Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!

Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


Es ist noch kein Keyword vorhanden

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2016 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten | Betreuung und Hosting Michel Wandke

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*