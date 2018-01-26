Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

Leitfäden Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Aktuelle Problem-Liste von Bluehole

Veröffentlicht 29. Januar 2018 | 17:43 Uhr von Elham




PlayerUnknowns-Battlegrounds-artwork

Seit seiner Veröffentlichung konnte PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds von Bluehole massenweise Spieler anziehen. Auch die im Dezember 2017 veröffentlichte Xbox One-Version kann inzwischen über vier Millionen Spieler zählen. Begonnen hat das Phänomen als Early-Access-Titel, der im Laufe des letzten Jahres stufenweise ausgebaut wurde, bis die finale Version 1.0 auf dem PC erreicht wurde.

Gerade die Natur des Early-Access führte allerdings zu den vielen Problemen, die Unmut unter den Spielern streut. Aufgrund des unfertigen Zustands, welcher im Early-Access als Kompromiss akzeptiert werden muss, treten regelmäßige Fehler auf. Um die Transparenz zur Community zu verbessern, führt Bluehole nun einen “Known-Issue”-Thread ein. Bereits bekannte Fehler werden hier unterstuft in die Kategorien “Scheduled to be Fixed”,”Under Investigation” und “Need to be Reported” einsortiert.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds ist seit dem 21. Dezember 2017 als vollwertiger Titel auf dem PC und seit dem 12. Dezember 2017 als Preview-Titel auf der Xbox One erhältlich.

 

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds - Aktuelle Problem-Liste (Stand 26.01.2018)

Scheduled To Be Fixed

These issues have been already resolved internally. They will be applied in the next live server patch.

  • The compass UI wobbling when parachuting straight down
  • Dying from falling when vaulting and climbing in the water
  • Delay between reload and the first shot
  • The adjusted zoom level in 8x scope resets after changing into another weapon
  • When the character opens the door while sitting down, the door opens as the character stands up instead of opening immediately
  • When player changes the seat while the motorcycle is in the air, it stops and sinks to the ground
  • Holographic and Red Dot sights are intermittently pixelated
  • Some in-game texts are missing or misaligned
  • After reconnecting to the game, the camera direction of ADS FPP goes off intermittently

Under Investigation / Fix In Progress
These are issues that are under investigation or in the process of being resolved.

  • Random overturning of motorcycles
  • Two players getting stuck in the door
  • When reporting through replay, sometimes the name is wrong or even invisible
  • Long Leather Boots (Brown) do not have spikes in the game
  • 4x scope’s aim point shows in red instead of blue in colorblind mode
  • Friends list does not function normally
  • “Reconnect” button does not show when trying to rejoin the game after being disconnected from a custom match
  • After reconnecting to a DUO/SQUAD game, team members cannot distinguish or revive each other
  • After reconnecting to a DUO/SQUAD game, team members’ markers on the map are different from their actual locations
  • After reconnecting to a DUO/SQUAD game, team members’ HP indicators on the lower left appear full and do not change

Need To Be Reported
These are comparatively rare issues that require individual resolution. If you are experiencing one of these issues, please contact customer support.

  • In the main menu, the BP appears as N/A and there is a message that says match making failed
    • Please contact customer support with screenshots of your main menu. The issue is due to an issue with inventory information
  • BP appears as “-”
    • Sometimes when the server is unstable, actions that consume BP such as character customization are made multiple times in a series, consuming a large amount of BP at the same time. Please take a screenshot of your main menu and contact customer support
  • When trying to reconnect to the game after disconnecting, “Reconnect” button isn’t there.
    • If you see an error message in the lower part of the main menu, please contact customer support with a screenshot.

Resolved Issues 
These are issues which were patched on the live servers among the “Scheduled To Be Fixed” category.

  • To be updated soon

 


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: PC News Xbox One News
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

PlayerUnknowns-Battlegrounds-artwork

PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds – Nachfolger nicht geplant, Entwickler setzt auf Inhalts-Updates und PS4-Release generell möglich
PlayerUnknowns-Battlegrounds-artwork

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – gamescom 2017-Trailer, Microsoft Partnerschaft und die Frage nach der Exklusivität
Agents-of-Mayhem-artwork

Agents of Mayhem – Johnny Gat mit Trailer als Agent bestätigt
The-Walking-Dead-Season-2-Episode-1-Screenshot

The Walking Dead – The Telltale Series Neuland Release auf 2017 verschoben?
Über Elham
Alle Artikel von Elham ansehen

Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


Es ist noch kein Keyword vorhanden

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2016 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten | Betreuung und Hosting Michel Wandke

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*