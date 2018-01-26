PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Aktuelle Problem-Liste von Bluehole

Seit seiner Veröffentlichung konnte PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds von Bluehole massenweise Spieler anziehen. Auch die im Dezember 2017 veröffentlichte Xbox One-Version kann inzwischen über vier Millionen Spieler zählen. Begonnen hat das Phänomen als Early-Access-Titel, der im Laufe des letzten Jahres stufenweise ausgebaut wurde, bis die finale Version 1.0 auf dem PC erreicht wurde.

Gerade die Natur des Early-Access führte allerdings zu den vielen Problemen, die Unmut unter den Spielern streut. Aufgrund des unfertigen Zustands, welcher im Early-Access als Kompromiss akzeptiert werden muss, treten regelmäßige Fehler auf. Um die Transparenz zur Community zu verbessern, führt Bluehole nun einen “Known-Issue”-Thread ein. Bereits bekannte Fehler werden hier unterstuft in die Kategorien “Scheduled to be Fixed”,”Under Investigation” und “Need to be Reported” einsortiert.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds ist seit dem 21. Dezember 2017 als vollwertiger Titel auf dem PC und seit dem 12. Dezember 2017 als Preview-Titel auf der Xbox One erhältlich.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds - Aktuelle Problem-Liste (Stand 26.01.2018)

Scheduled To Be Fixed

These issues have been already resolved internally. They will be applied in the next live server patch.

The compass UI wobbling when parachuting straight down

Dying from falling when vaulting and climbing in the water

Delay between reload and the first shot

The adjusted zoom level in 8x scope resets after changing into another weapon

When the character opens the door while sitting down, the door opens as the character stands up instead of opening immediately

When player changes the seat while the motorcycle is in the air, it stops and sinks to the ground

Holographic and Red Dot sights are intermittently pixelated

Some in-game texts are missing or misaligned

After reconnecting to the game, the camera direction of ADS FPP goes off intermittently

Under Investigation / Fix In Progress

These are issues that are under investigation or in the process of being resolved.

Random overturning of motorcycles

Two players getting stuck in the door

When reporting through replay, sometimes the name is wrong or even invisible

Long Leather Boots (Brown) do not have spikes in the game

4x scope’s aim point shows in red instead of blue in colorblind mode

Friends list does not function normally

“Reconnect” button does not show when trying to rejoin the game after being disconnected from a custom match

After reconnecting to a DUO/SQUAD game, team members cannot distinguish or revive each other

After reconnecting to a DUO/SQUAD game, team members’ markers on the map are different from their actual locations

After reconnecting to a DUO/SQUAD game, team members’ HP indicators on the lower left appear full and do not change

Need To Be Reported

These are comparatively rare issues that require individual resolution. If you are experiencing one of these issues, please contact customer support.

In the main menu, the BP appears as N/A and there is a message that says match making failed Please contact customer support with screenshots of your main menu. The issue is due to an issue with inventory information

BP appears as “-” Sometimes when the server is unstable, actions that consume BP such as character customization are made multiple times in a series, consuming a large amount of BP at the same time. Please take a screenshot of your main menu and contact customer support

When trying to reconnect to the game after disconnecting, “Reconnect” button isn’t there. If you see an error message in the lower part of the main menu, please contact customer support with a screenshot.



Resolved Issues

These are issues which were patched on the live servers among the “Scheduled To Be Fixed” category.