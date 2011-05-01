Der sehr erfolgreiche Battle Royale-Shooter PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds hat endlich das Xbox Game Preview-Programm verlassen und wurde am gestrigen Dienstag, 4. September 2018, offiziell als Vollspiel veröffentlicht.

Im Zuge dessen hat PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds oder kurz PUBG, natürlich auch einige Erfolge erhalten, welche es zu erspielen gilt. In PUBG sind gesamt 37 Erfolge/Achievements enthalten, welche einen Gegenwert von derzeit 1000 Gamerscore aufweisen.

Aktuell sind alle PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Erfolge noch in englischer Sprache gehalten, ob diese nachträglich noch ins Deutsche übersetzt werden, ist derzeit leider nicht bekannt.

Die englischen Texte der PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Achievements sind sehr einfach gehalten, sodass es keine Probleme beim Verstehen geben sollte.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Erfolge Liste / Achievement Übersicht

Last Survivor – 50 Gamerscore

Win a game 10 times.

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! – 55 Gamerscore

Obtain a Chicken Dinner in Solo.

Dynamic Duo – 50 Gamerscore

Obtain a Chicken Dinner in Duos.

Fantastic Four – 50 Gamerscore

Obtain a Chicken Dinner in Squads.

Top 10 – 50 Gamerscore

Reach the top 10 10 times.

Pacifist – 50 Gamerscore

Reach the top 10 without killing anyone.

CQB Master – 50 Gamerscore

Kill 200 players with a shotgun, a submachine gun, and/or a pistol.

CQB Expert – 25 Gamerscore

Kill 50 players with a shotgun, a submachine gun, and/or a pistol.

CQB Novice – 10 Gamerscore

Kill 10 players with a shotgun, a submachine gun, and/or a pistol.

Marksman Master – 50 Gamerscore

Kill 100 players with an assault rifle and/or a sniper rifle from over 100 meters away.

Marksman Expert – 25 Gamerscore

Kill 30 players with an assault rifle and/or a sniper rifle from over 100 meters away.

Marksman Novice – 10 Gamerscore

Kill 10 players with an assault rifle and/or a sniper rifle from over 100 meters away.

Nade King Master – 50 Gamerscore

Kill 50 players with grenades.

Nade King Expert – 25 Gamerscore

Kill 30 players with grenades.

Nade King Novice – 10 Gamerscore

Kill 10 players with grenades.

Long and Winding Road – 50 Gamerscore

Kill 1000 players by any means.

Collateral Damage – 25 Gamerscore

Kill 100 players by any means.

Devil Inside Me – 10 Gamerscore

Kill 10 players by any means.

Blood on My Hands – 10 Gamerscore

Kill a player by any means.

The First Rule Is… – 25 Gamerscore

Kill 20 players with bare hands.

Killing Spree – 25 Gamerscore

Kill at least 4 players in a single match.

Trigonometry Novice – 25 Gamerscore

Headshot and kill 10 enemy players with a sniper rifle.

Okay, Now I’m Ready – 25 Gamerscore

Equip a Lv.3 Helmet, Military Vest, and Backpack in 10 matches.

First Blood – 25 Gamerscore

Get the first kill of a match.

Shoot the Knee – 25 Gamerscore

Kill 10 players with the crossbow.

First Come, First Served – 25 Gamerscore

Loot 50 items from the carepackage.

Agent 48 – 25 Gamerscore

Kill 50 players with suppressed weapons.

Now You See Me, Now You Don’t – 25 Gamerscore

Equip a ghillie suit for the first time.

Airborne – 25 Gamerscore

Jump out from an airplane 101 times.

Fury Road – 25 Gamerscore

Kill 10 players with a gun while in a vehicle.

Guardian Angel – 10 Gamerscore

Revive a knocked-downed teammate.

Ghost – 10 Gamerscore

Equip a suppressed weapon in every weapon slot.

Don’t Pan Me Bro! – 10 Gamerscore

Kill another player with the frying pan.

Fast and Furious – 10 Gamerscore

Kill 10 players by hitting them with a vehicle.

You Complete Me – 10 Gamerscore

Wear the outfit of a dead player.

Cruising with the Enemy – 10 Gamerscore

Get into a vehicle with an enemy player.

Health Junkie – 10 Gamerscore

Charge your boost gauge to the max with energy drink and painkiller overdose.