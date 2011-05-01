Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

Leitfäden Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Erfolge Liste / Achievement Übersicht

Veröffentlicht 5. September 2018 | 18:49 Uhr von Ricky




PlayerUnknowns-Battlegrounds-artwork

Der sehr erfolgreiche Battle Royale-Shooter PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds hat endlich das Xbox Game Preview-Programm verlassen und wurde am gestrigen Dienstag, 4. September 2018, offiziell als Vollspiel veröffentlicht.

Im Zuge dessen hat PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds oder kurz PUBG, natürlich auch einige Erfolge erhalten, welche es zu erspielen gilt. In PUBG sind gesamt 37 Erfolge/Achievements enthalten, welche einen Gegenwert von derzeit 1000 Gamerscore aufweisen.

Aktuell sind alle PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Erfolge noch in englischer Sprache gehalten, ob diese nachträglich noch ins Deutsche übersetzt werden, ist derzeit leider nicht bekannt.

Die englischen Texte der PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Achievements sind sehr einfach gehalten, sodass es keine Probleme beim Verstehen geben sollte.

 

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Erfolge Liste / Achievement Übersicht

 

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Last Survivor – 50 Gamerscore
 Win a game 10 times.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! – 55 Gamerscore
 Obtain a Chicken Dinner in Solo.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Dynamic Duo – 50 Gamerscore
 Obtain a Chicken Dinner in Duos.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Fantastic Four – 50 Gamerscore
 Obtain a Chicken Dinner in Squads.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Top 10 – 50 Gamerscore
 Reach the top 10 10 times.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Pacifist – 50 Gamerscore
 Reach the top 10 without killing anyone.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden CQB Master – 50 Gamerscore
 Kill 200 players with a shotgun, a submachine gun, and/or a pistol.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden CQB Expert – 25 Gamerscore
 Kill 50 players with a shotgun, a submachine gun, and/or a pistol.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden CQB Novice – 10 Gamerscore
 Kill 10 players with a shotgun, a submachine gun, and/or a pistol.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Marksman Master – 50 Gamerscore
 Kill 100 players with an assault rifle and/or a sniper rifle from over 100 meters away.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Marksman Expert – 25 Gamerscore
 Kill 30 players with an assault rifle and/or a sniper rifle from over 100 meters away.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Marksman Novice – 10 Gamerscore
 Kill 10 players with an assault rifle and/or a sniper rifle from over 100 meters away.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Nade King Master – 50 Gamerscore
 Kill 50 players with grenades.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Nade King Expert – 25 Gamerscore
 Kill 30 players with grenades.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Nade King Novice – 10 Gamerscore
 Kill 10 players with grenades.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Long and Winding Road – 50 Gamerscore
 Kill 1000 players by any means.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Collateral Damage – 25 Gamerscore
 Kill 100 players by any means.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Devil Inside Me – 10 Gamerscore
 Kill 10 players by any means.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Blood on My Hands – 10 Gamerscore
 Kill a player by any means.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden The First Rule Is… – 25 Gamerscore
 Kill 20 players with bare hands.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Killing Spree – 25 Gamerscore
 Kill at least 4 players in a single match.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Trigonometry Novice – 25 Gamerscore
 Headshot and kill 10 enemy players with a sniper rifle.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Okay, Now I’m Ready – 25 Gamerscore
 Equip a Lv.3 Helmet, Military Vest, and Backpack in 10 matches.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden First Blood – 25 Gamerscore
 Get the first kill of a match.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Shoot the Knee – 25 Gamerscore
 Kill 10 players with the crossbow.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden First Come, First Served – 25 Gamerscore
 Loot 50 items from the carepackage.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Agent 48 – 25 Gamerscore
 Kill 50 players with suppressed weapons.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Now You See Me, Now You Don’t – 25 Gamerscore
 Equip a ghillie suit for the first time.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Airborne – 25 Gamerscore
 Jump out from an airplane 101 times.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Fury Road – 25 Gamerscore
 Kill 10 players with a gun while in a vehicle.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Guardian Angel – 10 Gamerscore
 Revive a knocked-downed teammate.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Ghost – 10 Gamerscore
 Equip a suppressed weapon in every weapon slot.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Don’t Pan Me Bro! – 10 Gamerscore
 Kill another player with the frying pan.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Fast and Furious – 10 Gamerscore
 Kill 10 players by hitting them with a vehicle.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden You Complete Me – 10 Gamerscore
 Wear the outfit of a dead player.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Cruising with the Enemy – 10 Gamerscore
 Get into a vehicle with an enemy player.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Leitfaden Health Junkie – 10 Gamerscore
 Charge your boost gauge to the max with energy drink and painkiller overdose.

 


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: Erfolge / Trophäen Xbox One News
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

sea-of-thieves-artwork-02

Sea of Thieves – Liste aller 60 Erfolge in der Übersicht
Halloween-pumpkin

Halloween Achievements – Diese Erfolge könnt ihr am 31. Oktober 2015 freischalten
Xbox One - Logo

Xbox One – In elf Tagen über 415 Mio. Gamerscore erspielt
Dead Rising 3

Dead Rising 3 – Erfolge für Xbox One veröffentlicht
Über Ricky
Alle Artikel von Ricky ansehen

Im Forum als Zsadist oder auf Google+ unterwegs. Heavy Metal/Hardrock und Horror-Movie-Liebhaber!

Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


Es ist noch kein Keyword vorhanden

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2016 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten | Betreuung und Hosting Michel Wandke

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*