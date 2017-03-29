Playstation Plus – Kostenlose April 2017 Spiele bekannt

Sony hat die neuen kostenlosen April 2017 Spiele enthüllt, welche Playstation Plus Mitglieder als digitalen Download im Playstation Store beziehen können. Somit stehen ab dem 4. April 2017 wieder bis zu sechs verschiedene Spiele für Playstation 3, Playstation 4 und PS Vita zur Verfügung.

Ihr seid noch kein PS Plus Mitglied? Dann könnt ihr euch auf der offiziellen Webseite über eine PS Plus Mitgliedschaft informieren. Ab monatlich 6,99 Euro seid ihr dabei (3-Monats- und Jahresabo ebenfalls verfügbar).

Wir bereits angekündigt ist Drawn to Death, der neue Titel von David Jaffe, einer der kostenlosen Playstation Plus Spiele im April 2017. Nachfolgend alle sechs Spiele, die ihr laut Sony im kommenden Monat April 2017 als PS Plus Mitglieder kostenlos beziehen könnt und bis es soweit ist, könnt ihr noch die aktuellen PS Plus März 2017 Spiele als Plus-Member umsonst aus dem PSN Store downloaden.

Playstation Plus – kostenlose April 2017 Spiele

Playstation 4

Drawn to Death

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

Playstation 3

Playstation Vita

