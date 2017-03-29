Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

Leitfäden Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

Playstation Plus – Kostenlose April 2017 Spiele bekannt

Veröffentlicht 29. März 2017 | 17:58 Uhr von Ricky




Playstation Plus - Logo

Sony hat die neuen kostenlosen April 2017 Spiele enthüllt, welche Playstation Plus Mitglieder als digitalen Download im Playstation Store beziehen können. Somit stehen ab dem 4. April 2017 wieder bis zu sechs verschiedene Spiele für Playstation 3, Playstation 4 und PS Vita zur Verfügung.

Ihr seid noch kein PS Plus Mitglied? Dann könnt ihr euch auf der offiziellen Webseite über eine PS Plus Mitgliedschaft informieren. Ab monatlich 6,99 Euro seid ihr dabei (3-Monats- und Jahresabo ebenfalls verfügbar).

Wir bereits angekündigt ist Drawn to Death, der neue Titel von David Jaffe, einer der kostenlosen Playstation Plus Spiele im April 2017. Nachfolgend alle sechs Spiele, die ihr laut Sony im kommenden Monat April 2017 als PS Plus Mitglieder kostenlos beziehen könnt und bis es soweit ist, könnt ihr noch die aktuellen PS Plus März 2017 Spiele als Plus-Member umsonst aus dem PSN Store downloaden.

 

Playstation Plus – kostenlose April 2017 Spiele

Playstation 4

 

Playstation 3

 

Playstation Vita

 

PlayStation Plus – April 2017


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: PS Vita News PS3 News PS4 News
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

Playstation Plus - Logo

Playstation Plus – Kostenlose Juli 2015 Spiele vorgestellt
Playstation Plus - Logo

Playstation Plus – Kostenlose Juni 2015 Spiele vorgestellt
Playstation Plus - Logo

Playstation Plus – Kostenlose Mai 2015 Spiele vorgestellt
Playstation Plus - Logo

Playstation Plus – Angebote ab Juli 2014 länger verfügbar
Über Ricky
Alle Artikel von Ricky ansehen

Im Forum als Zsadist oder auf Google+ unterwegs. Heavy Metal/Hardrock und Horror-Movie-Liebhaber!

Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


Es ist noch kein Keyword vorhanden

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2016 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten | Betreuung und Hosting Michel Wandke

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*