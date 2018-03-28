Top News

Playstation Plus – Kostenlose April 2018-Spiele bekannt

Veröffentlicht 28. März 2018 | 20:50 Uhr von Sandra




Playstation Plus - Logo

Sony hat die neuen kostenlosen April 2018 Spiele enthüllt, welche Playstation Plus Mitglieder als digitalen Download im Playstation Store beziehen können. Somit stehen ab dem 3. April 2018 bis zu sechs verschiedene Spiele für Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR und PS Vita zur Verfügung.

Ihr seid noch kein PS Plus Mitglied? Dann könnt ihr euch auf der offiziellen Webseite über eine PS Plus Mitgliedschaft informieren. Ab monatlich 7,99 Euro seid ihr dabei (3-Monats- und Jahres-Abo ebenfalls verfügbar).

Nachfolgend alle sechs Spiele, die ihr laut Sony im kommenden Monat April 2018 als PS Plus Mitglieder kostenlos beziehen könnt und bis es soweit ist, stehen noch die aktuellen PS Plus März 2018-Spiele für Plus-Member umsonst im PSN-Store zum Downloaden bereit.

Playstation Plus – kostenlose April 2018 Spiele

Playstation 4

Playstation 3

Playstation Vita

 

PlayStation Plus – April 2018


Kategorien: PS Vita News PS3 News PS4 News
