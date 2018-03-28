insidegames
Playstation Plus – Kostenlose April 2018-Spiele bekannt
Sony hat die neuen kostenlosen April 2018 Spiele enthüllt, welche Playstation Plus Mitglieder als digitalen Download im Playstation Store beziehen können. Somit stehen ab dem 3. April 2018 bis zu sechs verschiedene Spiele für Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR und PS Vita zur Verfügung.
Nachfolgend alle sechs Spiele, die ihr laut Sony im kommenden Monat April 2018 als PS Plus Mitglieder kostenlos beziehen könnt und bis es soweit ist, stehen noch die aktuellen PS Plus März 2018-Spiele für Plus-Member umsonst im PSN-Store zum Downloaden bereit.
Playstation Plus – kostenlose April 2018 Spiele
Playstation 4
Playstation 3
- In Space we Brawl (PS3, PS4)
- Toy Home
Playstation Vita
- 99 VIDAS
- Q*Bert Rebooted (PS3, PS4 und PS Vita)
PlayStation Plus – April 2018
