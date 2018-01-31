insidegames
Playstation Plus – Kostenlose Februar 2018 Spiele bekannt
Sony hat die neuen kostenlosen Februar 2018 Spiele enthüllt, welche Playstation Plus Mitglieder als digitalen Download im Playstation Store beziehen können. Somit stehen ab dem 6. Februar 2018 bis zu sieben verschiedene Spiele für Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR und PS Vita zur Verfügung. Außerdem gibt es mit dem Actionspiel StarBlood Arena für PS VR erneut ein weiteres Zuckerl obendrauf.
Nachfolgend alle sieben Spiele, die ihr laut Sony im kommenden Monat Februar 2018 als PS Plus Mitglieder kostenlos beziehen könnt und bis es soweit ist, stehen noch die aktuellen PS Plus Januar 2018-Spiele für Plus-Member umsonst im PSN-Store zum Downloaden bereit.
Playstation Plus – kostenlose Februar 2018 Spiele
Playstation 4
- Knack
- RiME
- StarBlood Arena (PS4 Bonus Titel – PS VR wird benötigt)
Playstation 3
Playstation Vita
- Exiles End
- Grand Kingdom (PS Vita & PS4)
PlayStation Plus – Februar 2018
