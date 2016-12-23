 Playstation Store - 12 Weihnachtsangebote #9 mit FIFA 17 - insidegames

Playstation Store – 12 Weihnachtsangebote #9 mit FIFA 17

Veröffentlicht 17. Dezember 2016 | 15:55 Uhr von Sandra




Und wieder hat Sony den Playstation Store im Zuge der 12 Weihnachtsangebote 2016 aktualisiert. Ab sofort steht das Fußballspiel FIFA 17 von Electronic Arts / EA SPORTS für Playstation 4 zum reduzierten Preis als digitaler Download bereit.

Das 12 Weihnachtsangebote 2016 Angebot #9 FIFA 17 wird bis zum 19. Dezember 2016 (ca. Mittagszeit) mit einem Nachlass, je nach Version, von bis zu 42 Prozent offeriert. Wahlweise kann FIFA 17 als Standard-, Deluxe- oder als Super Deluxe-Edition erworben werden. Für die FIFA 17 Standard Edition fallen somit derzeit 39,99 Euro statt 69,99 Euro an, für die FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition 54,99 Euro statt 89,99 Euro und für die FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition 64,99 Euro statt 99,99 Euro.

Weiterhin im PSN Store verfügbar ist auch die „kaufe 2, zahle 1“-Aktion (bis 23.12.2016) als auch der Playstation Town Adventskalender sowie die „12x X-mas“-Aktion auf Twitter.


