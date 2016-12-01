insidegames
Playstation Store – 12 Weihnachtsangebote & „Kaufe 2, zahle 1“-Aktion gestartet
Auch in diesem Jahr gibt es die Playstation Store Aktion 12 Weihnachtsangebote, da, beginnend ab heute, alle 48 Stunden jeweils gegen Mittag neue Angebote in Form von Spielen mit zum Teil satten Rabatten zur Verfügung stehen.
Den Anfang macht heute Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary Edition, welches derzeit für 29,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro als digitaler Download bezogen werden kann.
Weiterhin hat Sony bekanntgegeben, dass ab heute bis einschließlich 23. Dezember 2016 die „Kaufe 2, zahle 1“-Aktion verfügbar ist. Ausgewählt werden kann aus den nachfolgend genannten Playstation 4- und Playstation 3-Spielen. Allerdings gilt, dass die Plattformen nicht gemixt werden können, d.h. die Aktion kann nur auf derselben Plattform eingesetzt werden. Wurden zwei Spiele ausgewählt, gibt es den günstigeren von beiden Titeln kostenlos.
Hinweis: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der 12 Weinachts- sowie “Kaufe 2, zahle 1“-Aktionsangebote können – je nach Region – unter Umständen variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich.
Playstation 4 – “Kaufe 2, zahle 1″-Aktion
- Air Conflicts: Double Pack
- ArcaniA – The Complete Tale
- Assassin’s Creed® Unity
- Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse
- Caladrius Blaze
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Dead Island Definitive Collection
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round
- Dishonored® Definitive Edition
- DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
- EA SPORTS™ Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR®
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry Primal
- HASBRO FAMILY FUN PACK
- Homefront®: The Revolution
- J-Stars Victory VS+ Digital Edition
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
- Omega Quintet
- Project CARS
- Rayman Legends
- RIDE
- Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition
- Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
- Shadow Warrior
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition
- Sniper Elite 3
- Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Evil Within
- The Last of Us™ Remastered
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Trackmania® Turbo
- Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
Playstation 3 – “Kaufe 2, zahle 1″-Aktion
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
- Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
- Air Conflicts: Vietnam
- Army of TWO™ The Devil’s Cartel
- Assassin’s Creed® Double Edition
- Backbreaker Vengeance
- Battlefield: Bad Company™ 2
- Binary Domain
- Bound by Flame™
- Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons – Full Game Upgrade
- Bulletstorm™
- BURNOUT PARADISE PSN
- Call of Juarez® Gunslinger
- Child of Light
- Dante’s Inferno™
- Darksiders
- Dead Space™
- Dead Space™ 2
- Dead Space™ 3
- Dead Space™ Extraction
- Deep Black
- Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
- Enemy Front
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry® 3
- Far Cry®2 + Fortunes Pack
- Farming Simulator
- Fat Princess: Supersize Anniversary Bundle
- Game of Thrones
- GRID 2
- LEGO® Batman™ 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO® Movie Videogame
- LEGO® The Lord of the Rings™
- Lord of the Rings: War in the North
- MEDAL OF HONOR™ WARFIGHTER
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
- Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
- Mortal Kombat
- MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame
- PlayStation® All-Stars Battle Royale
- PSN Picks: Killzone® + inFAMOUS™: Festival of Blood
- Rainbow Six® Complete Pack
- Ratchet & Clank™: QForce
- Ratchet & Clank™: Tools of Destruction
- Ratchet™: Gladiator
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman® Origins
- Red Faction Armageddon
- Red Faction: Guerrilla
- Resonance of Fate
- Risen™ 3:Titan Lords
- Sacred 3
- Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul
- Saints Row IV
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED™
- Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 Gold Edition
- Spec Ops: The Line
- SSX
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Vegas 2 – Game Of The Year Edition
- Tomb Raider
- Tomb Raider Digital Edition
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -