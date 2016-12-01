 Playstation Store – 12 Weihnachtsangebote & „Kaufe 2, zahle 1“-Aktion gestartet - insidegames

Playstation Store – 12 Weihnachtsangebote & „Kaufe 2, zahle 1“-Aktion gestartet

Veröffentlicht 1. Dezember 2016 | 17:07 Uhr von Sandra




Auch in diesem Jahr gibt es die Playstation Store Aktion 12 Weihnachtsangebote, da, beginnend ab heute, alle 48 Stunden jeweils gegen Mittag neue Angebote in Form von Spielen mit zum Teil satten Rabatten zur Verfügung stehen.

Den Anfang macht heute Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary Edition, welches derzeit für 29,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro als digitaler Download bezogen werden kann.

Weiterhin hat Sony bekanntgegeben, dass ab heute bis einschließlich 23. Dezember 2016 die „Kaufe 2, zahle 1“-Aktion verfügbar ist. Ausgewählt werden kann aus  den nachfolgend genannten Playstation 4- und Playstation 3-Spielen. Allerdings gilt, dass die Plattformen nicht gemixt werden können, d.h. die Aktion kann nur auf derselben Plattform eingesetzt werden. Wurden zwei Spiele ausgewählt, gibt es den günstigeren von beiden Titeln kostenlos.

Hinweis: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der 12 Weinachts- sowie “Kaufe 2, zahle 1“-Aktionsangebote können – je nach Region – unter Umständen variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich.

Playstation 4 – “Kaufe 2, zahle 1″-Aktion

 

Playstation 3 – “Kaufe 2, zahle 1″-Aktion


