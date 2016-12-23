 Playstation Store - 12 Weihnachtsangebote mit Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - insidegames

insidegames

Playstation Store – 12 Weihnachtsangebote mit Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Veröffentlicht 15. Dezember 2016 | 17:43 Uhr von Sandra




Sony hat ein weiteres Mal den Playstation Store im Zuge der 12 Weihnachtsangebote 2016 aktualisiert. Ab sofort steht der Shooter Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare von Infinity Ward und Activison für Playstation 4 zum reduzierten Preis als digitaler Download bereit.

Das 12 Weihnachtsangebote 2016 Angebot #8 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare wird mit einem Nachlass, je nach Version, von bis zu 35 Prozent offeriert. Wahlweise kann Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare als Standard-, Legacy- oder als Digital Deluxe-Edition erworben werden. Für die Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Standard Edition werden 44,99 Euro statt 69,99 Euro fällig, für die Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition 59,99 Euro statt 89,99 Euro und für die Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe Edition 79,99 Euro statt 109,99 Euro.

Weiterhin im PSN Store verfügbar ist auch die „kaufe 2, zahle 1“-Aktion (bis 23.12.2016) als auch der Playstation Town Adventskalender sowie die „12x X-mas“-Aktion auf Twitter.


