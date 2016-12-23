 Playstation Store - 12 Weihnachtsangebote mit Skyrim Special Edition - insidegames

Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

Leitfäden Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

Playstation Store – 12 Weihnachtsangebote mit Skyrim Special Edition

Veröffentlicht 7. Dezember 2016 | 17:16 Uhr von Sandra




The-Elder-Scrolls-V-Skyrim-Special-Edition

Sony hat den Playstation Store im Zuge der 12 Weihnachtsangebote 2016 aktualisiert. Ab sofort kann das Action-Rollenspiel The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition aus dem Hause Bethesda zum reduzierten Preis als digitaler Download erworben werden.

Das 12 Weihnachtsangebote 2016 Angebot #4 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition wird mit einem Nachlass von satten 53 Prozent offeriert, sodass The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim The Special Edition aktuell für 27,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro zu haben ist.

Weiterhin steht natürlich auch die „kaufe 2, zahle 1“-Aktion zur Verfügung (bis 23.12.2016) als auch der Playstation Town Adventskalender und die „12x X-mas“-Aktion.


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: PS4 News
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

Dishonored-2-E3-2015-Screen

Playstation Store – 12 Weihnachtsangebote mit Dishonored 2
The-Elder-Scrolls-V-Skyrim-Special-Edition

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – Skyrim-Stammtisch-Video “Die schönsten und schrägsten Momente”
The-Elder-Scrolls-V-Skyrim-Special-Edition

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – Testmuster erst zum Release des Action-RPG
The Evil Within - Logo

The Evil Within – Nimmt Bezug auf Capcoms erstes Resident Evil
Über Sandra
Alle Artikel von Sandra ansehen

Im Forum als HOLYANA oder auf Google+ unterwegs. Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!

Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


Es ist noch kein Keyword vorhanden

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2016 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten | Betreuung und Hosting Michel Wandke

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*