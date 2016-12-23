insidegames
Playstation Store – 12 Weihnachtsangebote mit Skyrim Special Edition
Sony hat den Playstation Store im Zuge der 12 Weihnachtsangebote 2016 aktualisiert. Ab sofort kann das Action-Rollenspiel The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition aus dem Hause Bethesda zum reduzierten Preis als digitaler Download erworben werden.
Das 12 Weihnachtsangebote 2016 Angebot #4 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition wird mit einem Nachlass von satten 53 Prozent offeriert, sodass The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim The Special Edition aktuell für 27,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro zu haben ist.
Weiterhin steht natürlich auch die „kaufe 2, zahle 1“-Aktion zur Verfügung (bis 23.12.2016) als auch der Playstation Town Adventskalender und die „12x X-mas“-Aktion.
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -