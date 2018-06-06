insidegames
Playstation Store – „Days of Play“-Angebote enthüllt und viele weitere Angebote verfügbar
Nachdem Sony einen ersten Ausblick auf die diesjährige „Days of Play“-Rabatt-Aktion gegeben hat, mit welcher nicht nur Spiele, sondern auch Playstation-Hardware vergünstigt angeboten werden, wurden nun auch die in der “Days of Play”-Aktion enthaltenen Spiele veröffentlicht.
Mit einem Rabatt von bis zu 60% stehen ab kommenden Freitag den 8. Juni 2018 bis einschließlich zum Montag den 16. Juni 2018 eine Vielzahl an digitalen Spielen sowie Erweiterungen bzw. DLCs im Playstation Store zum Kauf bereit.
Wie immer gilt: Angebote können jederzeit durch den Anbieter geändert werden und generell variieren.
Days of Play-Aktion (8.06-18.06.2018)
- God of War Digital Deluxe Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition
- Battlefield 1 Revolution
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
- Battlefield Anniversary Bundle (1, 4, HL & Premium)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – GOLD EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
- Need for Speed Payback
- Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Gran Turismo Sport Digital Deluxe Edition
- Shadow of the Colossus
- MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD
- MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD Digital Deluxe Edition
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- The Sims 4
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
- The Last of Us Remastered
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- EA SPORTS UFC 3
- EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Kombat XL
- Dying Light
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
- NBA 2K18
- NBA 2K18 Legend Edition
- NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold
- TEKKEN 7
- TEKKEN 7 Deluxe Edition
- Just Cause 3
- Just Cause 3 XL Edition
- Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass
- Bloodborne
- Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
- Bloodborne The Old Hunters
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- DOOM
- DOOM® VFR
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 DELUXE EDITION
- Destiny 2 – Game + Expansion Pass Bundle
- Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Nioh
- Nioh – Complete Edition
- Nioh Season Pass
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- The Last Guardian
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE PACK
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season Pass
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- FOR HONOR STANDARD EDITION
- FOR HONOR DELUXE EDITION
- FOR HONOR GOLD EDITION
- FOR HONOR SEASON PASS
- EA SPORTS NHL® 18 Standard Edition
- EA SPORTS NHL® 18 Young Stars Deluxe Edition
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- GTAV & Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle
- GTAV, Starter Pack & 1. Great White Shark Card Bundle
- GTAV, Starter Pack & 2. Whale Shark Card Bundle
- GTAV, Starter Pack & 3. Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Madden NFL 18
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- The Heavy Rain & BEYOND: Two Souls Collection
- Heavy Rain
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Pack
- WWE 2K18
- WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition
- ARK Park
- WipEout Omega Collection
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass
- Robinson: The Journey
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
- Ratchet & Clank
- Hidden Agenda
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Season Pass
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- Knowledge is Power
- The Evil Within 2
- DRIVECLUB VR
- The Sims 4 Bundle
- The Sims 4 City Living
- The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen Stuff
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Upgrade
- The Sims 4 Dine Out
- The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff
- The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff
- The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff
- The Sims 4 Vampires
- The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff
- The Telltale Batman Bundle
- The Telltale Mega Collection
- The Telltale Games Collection
- The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle
- The Walking Dead Collection – The Telltale Series
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Until Dawn
- Surgeon Simulator A&E + I Am Bread
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- Arizona Sunshine
- Everybody’s Golf
- Eagle Flight
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- I am Bread
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Farpoint
- Wolfenstein II: The Diaries of Agent Silent Death
- Sprint Vector
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Thumper
- I Expect You To Die
- Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle (Rivals / 2015 / Payback – jeweils die Deluxe Edition)
- Here They Lie
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League
- FRANTICS
- The Inpatient
- That’s You!
- Carnival Games VR
- Carnival Games VR: Alley Adventure
- EVE: Valkyrie
- Deluxe Kit
- Bravo Team
- Tumble VR
- Just Cause 3 Bavarium Sea Heist
- Just Cause Mech Land Assault
- Just Cause Sky Fortress
- Raw Data
- MLB The Show 18
- MLB The Show 18 Digital Deluxe Edition
- MLB The Show 18 MVP Edition
- Warframe: PS4 Obsidian Azura Collection
- Warframe: Starter Pack
- Super Stardust Ultra
- Super Stardust Ultra VR
- Apollo 11 VR
- Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier
- Megaton Rainfall
- The Assembly
- Sparc
- Perfect
- Nioh – Bloodshed’s End
- Nioh – Defiant Honour
- Nioh – Dragon of the North
- Hustle Kings Mega Pack
- Hustle Kings VR
- Don’t Knock Twice
- The Solus Project
- NBA 2KVR Experience
- Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier – Team Ape Bundle
- Shooty Fruity
- StarBlood Arena
- Bloody Zombies
- The BioWare Bundle (MEA & DQI)
- Time Carnage
Angebot der Woche (bis 13.06.2018)
Simulator-Angebote (bis 20.06.2018)
- Cattle & Cultivation
- Farmer & Forestry Bundle
- Firefighters – The Simulation
- Firefighters: Airport Fire Department
- Firefighters: Plant Fire Department
- Forestry 2017 – The Simulation
- Industry Giant 2
- Industry Giant 2 – Gold Edition
- Industry Giant 2: 1980-2020
- Joe’s Diner
- Pineview Drive – House of Horror
- Pineview Drive – Joe’s Diner Horror Bundle
- Professional Construction – The Simulation
- Professional Farmer 2017
- Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold Edition
- Professional Farmer: American Dream
- Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny
- Transport Giant
- Transport Giant: Down Under
