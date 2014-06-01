Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

LeitfÃ¤den Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

Playstation Store â€“ “Doppelte Rabatte” verfÃ¼gbar

VerÃ¶ffentlicht 31. Oktober 2018 | 17:17 Uhr von Ricky




Playstation-Logo

Sony hat eine weitere Rabatt-Aktion im Playstation Store Store ins Leben gerufen. Wenn ihr Playstation Plus Mitglied seid, kÃ¶nnt ihr derzeit auf eine groÃŸe Anzahl ausgewÃ¤hlter Titel einen doppelten Rabatt beim Kauf erhalten.

Aber auch ohne Playstation Plus-Mitgliedschaft kÃ¶nnt ihr durchaus sparen, da Hunderte verschiedener Playstation Titel um bis zu 30% im Preis gesenkt wurden. Als PS Plus-Mitglied erhaltet ihr darauf nochmals einen Rabatt von bis zu 30%, sodass ihr gesamt bis zu 60% beim Kauf eines Titels sparen kÃ¶nnt.

Die Playstation Doppelte Rabatt-Aktion ist bis zum 21. November 2018 verfÃ¼gbar. Im Playstation Store sind derzeit noch weitere Spar-Aktionen verfÃ¼gbar, eine Ãœbersicht dazu findet ihr HIER!

Hier noch eine kleine Auswahl/Ãœbersicht aller reduzierten Playstation-Spiele:

 


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: PS4 News
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

Playstation-Days-of-Play-logo

Playstation Store â€“ â€žDays of Playâ€œ-Angebote enthÃ¼llt und viele weitere Angebote verfÃ¼gbar
Playstation-Store-Osterangebote

Playstation Store â€“ Osterangebote ab sofort verfÃ¼gbar
black-friday-Mega-Wochenendangebote-playstation-store

Playstation Store – Mega Wochenendangebote fÃ¼r Playstation Plus-Spieler erhÃ¤ltlich
Playstation-Store-Sommerangebote

Playstation Store â€“ Sommerangebote verfÃ¼gbar
Ãœber Ricky
Alle Artikel von Ricky ansehen

Im Forum als Zsadist oder auf Google+ unterwegs. Heavy Metal/Hardrock und Horror-Movie-Liebhaber!

Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


Es ist noch kein Keyword vorhanden

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2018 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*