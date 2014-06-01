insidegames
Playstation Store â€“ “Doppelte Rabatte” verfÃ¼gbar
Sony hat eine weitere Rabatt-Aktion im Playstation Store Store ins Leben gerufen. Wenn ihr Playstation Plus Mitglied seid, kÃ¶nnt ihr derzeit auf eine groÃŸe Anzahl ausgewÃ¤hlter Titel einen doppelten Rabatt beim Kauf erhalten.
Aber auch ohne Playstation Plus-Mitgliedschaft kÃ¶nnt ihr durchaus sparen, da Hunderte verschiedener Playstation Titel um bis zu 30% im Preis gesenkt wurden. Als PS Plus-Mitglied erhaltet ihr darauf nochmals einen Rabatt von bis zu 30%, sodass ihr gesamt bis zu 60% beim Kauf eines Titels sparen kÃ¶nnt.
Die Playstation Doppelte Rabatt-Aktion ist bis zum 21. November 2018 verfÃ¼gbar. Im Playstation Store sind derzeit noch weitere Spar-Aktionen verfÃ¼gbar, eine Ãœbersicht dazu findet ihr HIER!
Hier noch eine kleine Auswahl/Ãœbersicht aller reduzierten Playstation-Spiele:
- A.O.T. 2
- A.O.T. 2 Deluxe Edition
- A.O.T. Wings of Freedom
- Abyss Odyssey: Extended Dream Edition
- AO Tennis
- ARK: Aberration
- ARK: Scorched Earth
- ARK: Survival Evolved â€“ Founderâ€™s Edition
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorerâ€™s Edition
- ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
- ARSLAN: THE WARRIORS OF LEGEND
- Assassinâ€™s CreedÂ® The Ezio Collection
- Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysteriousâ€¦
- Black Mirror
- BLADESTORM: Nightmare
- BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE Basic Edition
- BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE Deluxe Edition
- Brick Breaker
- Call of DutyÂ®: WWII â€“ Season Pass
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Chime Sharp
- Citizens of Earthâ„¢
- Complete Your ARK Season Pass
- Crash Bandicootâ„¢ N. Sane Trilogy
- Danganronpa 1/2 Reload
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round
- DiRT 4
- Dishonored 2
- DishonoredÂ® Definitive Edition
- DishonoredÂ® The Complete Collection
- DishonoredÂ®: Death of the Outsiderâ„¢
- DishonoredÂ®: Death of the Outsiderâ„¢ Deluxe Bâ€¦
- DISSIDIAÂ® FINAL FANTASYÂ® NT
- DISSIDIAÂ® FINAL FANTASYÂ® NT Digital Deluxe Edâ€¦
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 â€“ Definitive Edition
- DOA5LR Season Pass 3 + Character
- DOA5LR Season Pass 5 + Character
- DOA5LR Season Pass 6
- DOA5LR Season Pass 7
- Dragonâ€™s Crown Pro
- Dragonâ€™s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 9
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Digital Deluxe Edition
- DYNASTY WARRIORS: Godseekers
- Elite Dangerous
- Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition
- Exctinction Deluxe Edition
- Extinction
- FIGHTING EX LAYER (Light Version)
- FIGHTING EX LAYER (Standard Version)
- FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0â„¢ HD
- FINAL FANTASYÂ® IX Digital Edition
- FINAL FANTASYÂ® VII
- FINAL FANTASYÂ® X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Fishing Sim World
- Fishing Sim World Digital Deluxe Edition
- GAL*GUN 2
- Gran Turismoâ„¢ Sport
- Gran Turismoâ„¢ Sport Digital Deluxe Edition
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Guacamelee! 2
- Hunting Simulator
- IMMORTAL: UNCHAINED
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- L. A. Noire
- LEGO BATMAN 3: BEYOND GOTHAM PREMIUM EDITION
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Editioâ€¦
- LEGOÂ® CITY Undercover
- LEGOÂ® Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGOÂ® Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
- LEGOÂ® Marvel Super Heroes Bundle
- LEGOÂ® Marvel Super Heroes Deluxe Bundle
- LEGOÂ® Marvelâ€™s Avengers Deluxe Edition
- LEGOÂ® Marvelâ€™s Avengers
- LEGOÂ® Marvelâ€™s Avengers (Arabic Ver.)
- LEGOÂ® NINJAGOÂ® Movie Video Game
- LEGOÂ® Star Warsâ„¢: The Force Awakens (Arabic â€¦
- LEGOÂ® Worlds
- Lords of the Fallen
- Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition
- LOST SPHEAR
- Mahjong
- Middle-earthâ„¢: Shadow of Warâ„¢
- Middle-earthâ„¢: Shadow of Warâ„¢ Definitive Edâ€¦
- MotoGPâ„¢18
- NBA LIVE 19: THE ONE EDITION
- NieR: Automataâ„¢
- No Manâ€™s Sky
- NOBUNAGAâ€™S AMBITION: Taishi Deluxe Edition withâ€¦
- NOBUNAGAâ€™S AMBITION: Taishi with Bonus
- Persona 5
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 DAVID BECKHAM EDITION
- PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 LEGEND EDITION
- PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 STANDARD EDITION
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
- Rollers of the Realmâ„¢
- RUGBY 18
- Shadows: Awakening
- Shining Resonance Refrain
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
- Solitaire
- STAR OCEAN: IAF DIGITAL EDITION
- Star OceanÂ® Till The End Of Timeâ„¢
- STAR OCEANâ„¢ â€“ THE LAST HOPE -â„¢ 4K & Full HDâ€¦
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
- STREET FIGHTER V ARCADE EDITION
- STREET FIGHTER V ARCADE EDITION DELUXE
- Super Street: The Game
- Tennis World Tour
- Tennis World Tour Legends Edition
- TERA: Eclipse Double Pegasus Pack
- TERA: Hellwing Triple Flight Pack
- TERA: HYDRATH Uniform Pack
- TERA: Starter Pack
- TERA: SWAT Uniform Pack
- TERA: Winterwing Pegasus
- Tetraminos
- The American Dream
- The Deadly Tower of Monsters
- The Golf Club 2019 featuring the PGA TOUR
- The Golf Club 2â„¢
- The Lost Child
- This Is the Police 2
- Tom Clancyâ€™s Ghost ReconÂ® Wildlands
- Transferenceâ„¢
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
- V-Rally 4
- V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor â€“ Martyr | Deluxe â€¦
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor â€“ Martyr | Imperiuâ€¦
- Warhammer Quest
- Watch DogsÂ® 2 â€“ Deluxe Edition
- Watch DogsÂ®2 â€“ Gold Edition
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 STANDARD
- ZONE OF THE ENDERS: The 2nd Runner â€“ MARS
- Assassinâ€™s CreedÂ® Rogue Remastered
- South Parkâ„¢: The Fractured but Wholeâ„¢
- South Parkâ„¢: The Stick of Truthâ„¢
- Romancing Saga 2
