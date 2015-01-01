insidegames
Playstation Store – “EA-Promotion”- und “Digital Zone”-Aktionen gestartet
Sony hat in Zusammenarbeit mit Electronic Art eine neue Rabatt-Aktion im Playstation Store ins Leben gerufen. Nachdem zuletzt Ubisoft mit drastisch reduzierten Titeln geworben hatte, ist jetzt mit Electronic Arts der nächste große Spielehersteller an der Reihe.
Bis zum 4. Oktober 2017 könnt ihr in der EA-Promotion auf ausgewählte Playstation 3- und PS4-Spiele und -Erweiterungen einiges an Geld sparen.
Neben der “Electronic Arts”-Aktion wurde auch eine neue “Digital Zone”-Sparaktion im PSN-Store aus der Taufe gehoben, welche ebenfalls bis zum 4. Oktober 2017 gültig ist und ihr könnt bis zu 55% auf ausgewählte Titel sparen.
Electronic Arts Angebote
Playstation 4
- Battlefield™ 1 Revolution
- Battlefield™ 1 Premium Pass
- Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst
- Need for Speed™
- Need for Speed™ Deluxe Edition
- Unravel
- EA SPORTS™ UFC® 2
- EA SPORTS™ UFC® 2 Deluxe Edition
- EA Family Bundle (NFS – PvZ2 – Unravel)
- Titanfall™ 2
- Titanfall™ 2: Ultimate Edition
- Mass Effect™: Andromeda
- Mass Effect™: Andromeda Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield Bundle (4 + Hardline)
- Battlefield 4™
- Battlefield 4™ Premium
- Battlefield 4™ Premium Edition
- Battlefield™ Hardline
- Battlefield™ Hardline Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield™ Hardline Premium
- Battlefield™ Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Need for Speed™ Deluxe Bundle (NFS & Rivals)
- Need for Speed™ Rivals
- Need for Speed™ Rivals: Complete Edition
- Mass Effect™: Andromeda Deluxe Upgrade
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- EA SPORTS™ Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR®
- EA SPORTS™ UFC®
- Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst Runner Kit Bundle
- Plants vs. Zombies™ Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs. Zombies™ Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield™ 1 They Shall Not Pass
- Battlefield™ 1 Battlepacks x 10
- Battlefield™ 1 Battlepacks x 20
- Battlefield™ 1 Battlepacks x 5
- Battlefield™ 1 Shortcut Kit: Assault Bundle
- Battlefield™ 1 Shortcut Kit: Infantry Bundle
- Battlefield™ 1 Shortcut Kit: Medic Bundle
- Battlefield™ 1 Shortcut Kit: Scout Bundle
- Battlefield™ 1 Shortcut Kit: Support Bundle
- Battlefield™ 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle
- Battlefield™ 1 Shortcut Kit: Vehicle Bundle
- Battlefield 4™ China Rising
- Battlefield 4™ Dragon’s Teeth
- Battlefield 4™ Final Stand
- Battlefield 4™ Ground & Sea Vehicle Shortcut Kit
- Battlefield 4™ Naval Strike
- Battlefield 4™ Ultimate Shortcut Bundle
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Jaws of Hakkon
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Spoils of the Avvar
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – The Descent
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Trespasser
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Bespin
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Bodyguard Upgrade Pack
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Bounty Hunter Upgrade Pack
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Death Star
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Deluxe Edition Content
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Outer Rim
- Star Wars™ Battlefront™ Rogue One™: Scarif
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Scout Upgrade Pack
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Sharpshooter Upgrade Pack
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Survivalist Upgrade Pack
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Ultimate Upgrade Pack
- The Complete EA SPORTS UFC 2 Bundle
- Battlefield™ Hardline Betrayal
- Battlefield™ Hardline Criminal Activity
- Battlefield™ Hardline Getaway
- Battlefield™ Hardline Premium (PS3 In-game)
- Battlefield™ Hardline Robbery
- UFC: Bruce Lee – Bundle
- Peggle 2
- Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
- Need for Speed™ Deluxe Upgrade
- Need for Speed™ Rivals Complete Movie Pack
- Need for Speed™ Rivals Movie Pack – Racers
- Need for Speed™ Rivals Timesaver Pack
- Need for Speed™ Rivals: Complete DLC Pack
- NFS Rivals Concept Lamborghini Complete Pack
- NFS Rivals Ferrari Edizioni Speciali Complete Pack
- NFS Rivals Simply Jaguar Complete Pack
- EA SPORTS™ UFC® 2 ‘Iron’ and ‘Legacy’ Mike Tyson Bundle
- EA SPORTS™ UFC® 2 Kazushi Sakuraba Bundle
- EA SPORTS UFC 2 Bruce Lee Bundle
- Titanfall™ 2 Deluxe Edition Content
- Titanfall™ 2 Various Content / Packs
Playstation 3
- Alice: Madness Returns™
- Army of TWO: The 40th Day – Chapters of Deceit
- Army of TWO™ The Devil’s Cartel
- Army of TWO™ The Devil’s Cartel OVERKILLERS PACK
- Battlefield 1943™
- Battlefield 3 – Various Content
- Battlefield 4™
- Battlefield 4™ – Premium
- Battlefield 4™ China Rising
- Battlefield 4™ Dragon’s Teeth
- Battlefield 4™ Final Stand
- Battlefield 4™ Ground & Sea Vehicle Shortcut Kit
- Battlefield 4™ Naval Strike
- Battlefield 4™ Premium Edition
- Battlefield Bundle (4 & HL)
- Battlefield: Bad Company™ 2
- Battlefield: Bad Company™ 2 Kit Short-cut Bundle Pack
- Battlefield: Bad Company™ 2 Onslaught and Battlefield 1943™
- Battlefield: Bad Company™ 2 Onslaught Mode
- Battlefield: Bad Company™ 2 SPECACT Kit Upgrade Bundle Pack
- Battlefield: Bad Company™ 2 Vietnam
- Battlefield™ 3: Close Quarters
- Battlefield™ Hardline Betrayal
- Battlefield™ Hardline Criminal Activity
- Battlefield™ Hardline Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield™ Hardline Getaway
- Battlefield™ Hardline Robbery
- Battlefield™ Hardline Standard Edition
- Battlefield™ Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Bejeweled 3
- Brütal Legend Map Pack 1
- Brütal Legend Map Pack 2
- Bulletstorm™
- BURNOUT PARADISE PSN
- Burnout™ Paradise Big Surf Island
- Burnout™ Paradise Boost Specials Collection
- Burnout™ Paradise Complete DLC Edition
- Burnout™ Paradise Complete Edition
- Burnout™ Paradise Cops and Robbers
- Burnout™ Paradise Legendary Cars Collection
- Burnout™ Paradise Party
- Burnout™ Paradise Toy Collection
- Command & Conquer™ Red Alert™ 3 Commander’s Challenge
- Crysis
- CRYSIS ® 3
- CRYSIS ® 3: The Lost Island
- Crysis 2
- Crysis 2 – Decimation Pack
- Crysis 2 – Retaliation Pack
- Crysis®2 Maximum Edition
- Dante’s Inferno™
- Dante’s Inferno™ DLC Bundle
- Dante’s Inferno™ Super Bundle
- Dark Forest Pack
- Dead Space™
- Dead Space™ 2
- Dead Space™ 2 DLC Bundle
- Dead Space™ 2 Super Bundle
- Dead Space™ 2: Severed
- Dead Space™ 3
- Dead Space™ 3 Awakened
- Dead Space™ 3 Tau Volantis Survival Kit
- Dead Space™ DLC Bundle
- Dead Space™ Extraction
- Dead Space™ Ignition
- Dead Space™ Super Bundle
- Deathspank
- DeathSpank™: Thongs Of Virtue
- DeathSpank™: Thongs Of Virtue – Bundle of Virtue
- Dragon Age II
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age: Origins – Awakening
- Dragon Age: Origins – Witch Hunt
- Dragon Age™ II – Legacy
- Dragon Age™ II – Mark of the Assassin
- Dragon Age™ II – The Exiled Prince
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Dragon Age: Origins – Leliana’s Song
- Dragon Age: Origins – Warden’s Keep
- EA SPORTS™ MMA
- Fade to Black™
- The Fancy Pants Adventures™
- Feeding Frenzy 2: Shipwreck Showdown
- CHAMPIONS PACK
- Champions Pack II – Bundle
- Fight Night Champion – Bare Knuckles Mode
- Fight Night Champion – Champion Mode
- Fight Night Champion – Champion Mode Boxer Bundle
- Fight Night Champion – Full Game
- Fight Night Champion – Gold XP Pack
- Fight Night Champion – Heavyweight Legends Pack
- Fight Night Champion – Platinum XP Pack
- Fuse
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning – Teeth of Naros
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning – The Legend of Dead Kel
- Madden NFL Arcade
- Mass Effect 3
- MASS EFFECT 3 – Citadel
- Mass Effect™
- Mass Effect™ 2
- Mass Effect™ 2 – Arrival
- Mass Effect™ 2 – N7 Complete Arsenal Bundle
- Mass Effect™ 3: From Ashes
- Mass Effect™ 3: Leviathan
- Mass Effect™ 3: Omega
- Mass Effect™ Trilogy
- Mass Effect™: Genesis 2
- Medal of Honor European Assault
- Medal of Honor Frontline
- MEDAL OF HONOR™ GLOBAL WARFIGHTER SHORTCUT PACK
- Medal of Honor™ Hot Zone Pack
- Medal of Honor™ Multiplayer Shortcut Pack
- MEDAL OF HONOR™ WARFIGHTER
- MEDAL OF HONOR™ WARFIGHTER THE HUNT
- MicroBot
- Mirror’s Edge Pure Time Trials
- Mirror’s Edge
- NBA JAM: On Fire Edition
- Collector’s Edition Upgrade
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Armed and Dangerous Pack
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Lamborghini Untamed Pack
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Porsche Unleashed Pack
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Super Sports Pack
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Three for All DLC Bundle
- Need for Speed™ Most Wanted
- Need for Speed™ Most Wanted – Complete DLC Bundle
- Need for Speed™ Most Wanted – Deluxe DLC Bundle
- Need for Speed™ Most Wanted – Movie Legends Pack
- Need for Speed™ Most Wanted – NFS Heroes Pack
- Need for Speed™ Most Wanted – Premium Modification Unlock
- Need for Speed™ Most Wanted – Premium Timesavers Pack
- Need for Speed™ Most Wanted – Terminal Velocity Pack
- Need for Speed™ Most Wanted Time Saver
- Need for Speed™ Most Wanted Ultimate Speed Pack
- Need for Speed™ Rivals
- Need for Speed™ Rivals Complete Movie Pack
- Need for Speed™ Rivals Loaded Garage Pack
- Need for Speed™ Rivals Timesaver Pack
- Need for Speed™ Rivals: Complete DLC Pack
- Need for Speed™ Rivals: Complete Edition
- Need For Speed™ SHIFT Exotic Racing Series
- NEED FOR SPEED™ THE RUN – Heroes & Villains + LE Upgrade
- NEED FOR SPEED™ THE RUN – Italian Pack
- NEED FOR SPEED™ THE RUN – Supercar Pack
- NEED FOR SPEED™ THE RUN – Time Savers Pack
- NEED FOR SPEED™ THE RUN DIGITAL VERSION
- NFS Hot Pursuit DLC Bundle
- NFS Hot Pursuit Super Bundle
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED™
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED™ DLC Bundle
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED™ FAST FIVE
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED™ LEGENDS
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED™ SPEEDHUNTERS EDITION
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED™ Super Bundle
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED™ UNLOCK ALL CARS
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED™ UNLOCK ALL CARS AND EVENTS
- Championship Bass™
- Future Cop™: L.A.P.D.
- Command & Conquer™ Red Alert™
- COMMAND AND CONQUER™
- RED ALERT RETALIATION
- Hi-Octane™
- Plants vs. Zombies™ Garden Warfare
- Shank
- Shank 2
- SimCity 2000
- Danny Way’s Hawaiian Dream
- San Van Party Pack
- Skate.Create Upgrade Pack
- Time is Money
- Spare Parts
- SSX
- Street Skater™ 2
- Theme Park™
- Warp™
- Zuma
- Zuma’s Revenge!
Digital Zone Angebote
- SUPERHOT MIND IS SOFTWARE BUNDLE
- Pyre
- Euro Fishing: Urban Edition
- Verdun
- Lawbreakers Deadzo Deluxe
- Darkest Dungeon®
- The Sexy Brutale
- Victor Vran
- Blackwood Crossing
- Everything
- Caladrius Blaze
- Rollercoaster Dreams
- SUPERHOT VR
- SUPERHOT
- Tiny Trax
- Archangel™
- Pang Adventures
- Euro Fishing
- Virginia – The Game.
- Talisman: Digital Edition
- Lawbreakers
- Horse Racing 2016
- VR Karts
- 101 Ways to Die
- Active Soccer 2 DX
- Alchemic Jousts
- Bedlam: The Game by Christopher Brookmyre
- Harvest Moon®: A Wonderful Life Special Edition
- Has-Been Heroes
- Dark Mystery
- STRAFE
- Fantastic Contraption
- Skylar & Plux: Adventure on Clover Island
- DeadCore
- UNBOX: NEWBIE’S ADVENTURE
- Absolute Drift: Zen Edition
*einige Titel könnten in eurer Region nicht verfügbar sein.
