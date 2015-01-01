Top News

Playstation Store – “EA-Promotion”- und “Digital Zone”-Aktionen gestartet

Veröffentlicht 20. September 2017 | 19:15 Uhr von Ricky




Sony hat in Zusammenarbeit mit Electronic Art eine neue Rabatt-Aktion im Playstation Store ins Leben gerufen. Nachdem zuletzt Ubisoft mit drastisch reduzierten Titeln geworben hatte, ist jetzt  mit Electronic Arts der nächste große Spielehersteller an der Reihe.

Bis zum 4. Oktober 2017 könnt ihr in der EA-Promotion auf ausgewählte Playstation 3- und PS4-Spiele und -Erweiterungen einiges an Geld sparen.

Neben der “Electronic Arts”-Aktion wurde auch eine neue “Digital Zone”-Sparaktion im PSN-Store aus der Taufe gehoben, welche ebenfalls bis zum 4. Oktober 2017 gültig ist und ihr könnt bis zu 55% auf ausgewählte Titel sparen.

Electronic Arts Angebote

Playstation 4

Playstation 3

*einige Titel könnten in eurer Region nicht verfügbar sein.

 

Digital Zone Angebote

*einige Titel könnten in eurer Region nicht verfügbar sein.

 


Kategorien: PS3 News PS4 News PS4 Pro
Tags:

