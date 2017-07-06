Top News

Playstation Store – Große Big In Japan-Aktion gestartet

Im Playstation Store sind wieder einige neue Angebots-Aktionen für Playstation-Spiele (PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Playstation VR) verfügbar.

Neben neuen Total Digital-Angeboten und einem neuen Angebot der Woche steht auch bis zum 19. Juli 2017 die Big In Japan-Rabatt-Aktion bereit. Zahlreiche Playstation Spiele wurden deutlich im Preis gesenkt und eine Ersparnis von bis zu 60% ist, ne nach Titel, möglich.

Für Playstation 4 können z.B. Titel wie Resident Evil 7 Deluxe Edition, Final Fantasy XV Premium Edition, Yazuka Zero, Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Edition, Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition mit großen Preisnachlässen als digitale Version gekauft werden.

Angebot der Woche (bis 12.07.2017)

 

Playstation Store – Big in Japan-Aktion (bis 19.07.2017)

 


