insidegames
Playstation Store – Große Big In Japan-Aktion gestartet
Im Playstation Store sind wieder einige neue Angebots-Aktionen für Playstation-Spiele (PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Playstation VR) verfügbar.
Neben neuen Total Digital-Angeboten und einem neuen Angebot der Woche steht auch bis zum 19. Juli 2017 die Big In Japan-Rabatt-Aktion bereit. Zahlreiche Playstation Spiele wurden deutlich im Preis gesenkt und eine Ersparnis von bis zu 60% ist, ne nach Titel, möglich.
Für Playstation 4 können z.B. Titel wie Resident Evil 7 Deluxe Edition, Final Fantasy XV Premium Edition, Yazuka Zero, Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Edition, Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition mit großen Preisnachlässen als digitale Version gekauft werden.
Angebot der Woche (bis 12.07.2017)
Playstation Store – Big in Japan-Aktion (bis 19.07.2017)
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Deluxe Edition
- Tales of Berseria
- FINAL FANTASY XV
- FINAL FANTASY XV Digital Premium Edition
- Yakuza Zero
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- DARK SOULS™ III
- DARK SOULS™ III – Deluxe Edition
- DARK SOULS™ III – Season Pass
- DARK SOULS™ III : The Ringed City™
- DARK SOULS™ III: Ashes of Ariandel™
- Danganronpa 1/2 Reload
- LocoRoco™ Remastered
- PaRappa the Rapper Remastered
- Rez Infinite
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road Road to Boruto
- NARUTO STORM 4 – Season Pass
- NARUTO STORM 4 : Road to Boruto Expansion
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – DB Super Pack 1
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Season Pass
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 DELUXE EDITION
- DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
- FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV – New Fighters Pack
- Resident Evil 7: Banned Footage Vol.1
- Resident Evil 7: Banned Footage Vol.2
- WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season Pass
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse GT PACK 1
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse GT PACK 2 (+ Mira and Towa)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – Digital Edition
- Digimon World: Next Order
- FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0™ HD
- FINAL FANTASY VII
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- resident evil 4
- RESIDENT EVIL 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil: Code Veronica X
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™
- DRAGON QUEST HEROES™
- DRAGON QUEST HEROES™ Digital Slime Collector’s Edition
- DRAGON QUEST HEROES™ II Digital Explorer’s Edition
- I am Setsuna
- Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – Season Pass
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song
- J-Stars Victory VS+ Digital Edition
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Demon Hunter Version
- PaRappa The Rapper 2
- The Silver Case
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition
- DYNASTY WARRIORS: Godseekers
- Root Letter
- Tales of Berseria – Adventure Items super pack
- Tales of Berseria – Attachment Set
- Tales of Berseria – High School Costume Pack
- Tales of Berseria – Idolm@ster Costumes set
- Tales of Berseria – Japanese, Fairy and Menagerie Costumes Set
- Tales of Berseria – Summer Holiday Costume Pack
- Tales of Zestiria – Adventure Items
- Tales of Zestiria – Digital Standard Edition
- DEAD RISING
- DEAD RISING 2
- DEAD RISING 2 Off The Record
- DEAD RISING Triple Bundle Pack
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round Story Mode
- DOA5LR Season Pass
- DOA5LR Season Pass 2
- DOA5LR Season Pass 3 + Character
- DOA5LR Season Pass 5 + Character
- DOA5LR Sexiest Costume Set
- DOA5LR Ultimate Costume Set
- DOA5LR: Core Fighters 30 Character Set
- SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS
- One Piece Burning Blood
- ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition
- ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – GOLD Movie Pack 1
- ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Pack
- ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Wanted Pack 2
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Gold Edition
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3
- METAL SLUG 3
- METAL SLUG ANTHOLOGY™
- Street Fighter V
- Street Fighter V – Season 1 Character Pass
- Street Fighter V 2017 Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection of « F » Pack
- Rogue Galaxy™
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- Dark Chronicle™
- Dark Cloud™
- Hatsune Miku Various
- Toukiden 2
- Toukiden: Kiwami
- Akiba’s Beat
- Akiba’s Beat – Full Wardrobe Set
- AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4 Empires
- STRIDER
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR-
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven
- Aragami
- BlazBlue Chronophantasma Extend
- Umbrella Corps
- Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition
- Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
- Onechanbara Z2: Chaos
- Godzilla: Digital Edition
- SteinsGate 0
- Omega Quintet
- NAtURAL DOCtRINE
- BLADESTORM: Nightmare
- DARIUSBURST Chronicle Saviours
- BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION
- Atelier Sophie ~The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book~
- Gal*Gun: Double Peace
- NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence
- Star Ocean® Till The End Of Time™
- ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN
- Wild Arms 3
- Nights of Azure
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- Astebreed
- PAC-MAN 256
- PAC-MAN™ CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2
- Harvest Moon®: A Wonderful Life Special Edition
- Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel
- Strike Vector EX
- PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness
- Anima: Gate of memories
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES™
- ARSLAN: THE WARRIORS OF LEGEND
- Croixleur Sigma
- THE LAST BLADE 2
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Caladrius Blaze
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2000™
- SAMURAI SHODOWN VI™
- Assault Suit Leynos
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs
- EARTH’S DAWN
- Abyss Odyssey: Extended Dream Edition
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- Touhou Double Focus
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Touhou Genso Wanderer
- Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity
- OKAGE: Shadow King
- Rise of the Kasai
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception
- Double Dragon IV
- FATAL FURY™ BATTLE ARCHIVES VOL.2
- AeternoBlade
- AeternoBlade Super Set Bundle
- ADK DAMASHII™
- FU’UN SUPER COMBO™
- CHAOS CODE -NEW SIGN OF CATASTROPHE-
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Yakuza 4
- Yakuza 5
- FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster
- TEKKEN TAG TOURNAMENT™ 2
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Revoluti…
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition
- Digimon All-Star Rumble
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy V
- Final Fantasy VI
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- RESIDENT EVIL 2
- Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
- Resident Evil 4
- RESIDENT EVIL 6
- RESIDENT EVIL CODE: Veronica X
- RESIDENT EVIL DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil: Chronicles HD Collection
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
- Resident Evil™ Revelations
- Resident Evil™ Super Bundle
- J-Stars Victory VS+ Digital Edition
- DmC Devil May Cry
- Zone of the Enders – HD Collection
- Zone of the Enders HD Edition
- Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner HD Edition
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – HD Edition
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – HD Edition
- Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
- Metal Gear Solid HD Collection
- METAL GEAR SOLID SPECIAL MISSIONS
- Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker – HD Edition
- Okami HD
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
- Tales of Graces™ f
- Tales of Graces™ f + Tales of Xillia™ – Combo Pack
- Tales of Symphonia Chronicles™
- Tales of Symphonia™
- Tales of Symphonia™ Dawn of the New World
- Tales of Xillia™
- Tales of Xillia™ – Discovery Edition
- Tales of Xillia™2
- Tales of Zestiria – Adventure Items
- Tales of Zestiria – Digital Standard Edition
- Demon’s Souls™
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Everybody’s Golf
- Everybody’s Golf: World Tour Complete Edition
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- SILENT HILL
- Vagrant Story™
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Gold Edition
- ONE PIECE Unlimited World Red
- ONE PIECE Unlimited World Red – Prestige Edition
- FINAL FANTASY XIII LIGHTNING RETURNS™
- FINAL FANTASY XIII-2
- STREET FIGHTER X TEKKEN
- Street Fighter™ III: Third Strike Online Edition
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Digital Bundle
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul
- Super Street Fighter™ IV Arcade Edition
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
- SOULCALIBUR™II HD ONLINE
- SOULCALIBUR™V
- AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- Crazy Taxi
- Crystal Defenders
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4 Empires
- Rain
- VANDAL HEARTS FLAMES OF JUDGMENT
- STRIDER
- Parasite Eve II™
- GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR-
- Bayonetta
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Mk2
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Victory
- BlazBlue Chronophantasma Extend
- Fairy Fencer F
- Rune Factory Oceans
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Godzilla: Digital Edtion
- SteinsGate
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- Persona 3 FES
- Persona4 Arena™ Ultimax
- NAtURAL DOCtRINE
- Suikoden
- Suikoden II
- Suikoden III
- Suikoden IV
- BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION
- Rocket Knight
- Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
- MALICIOUS™
- Front Mission 3
- Resonance of Fate
- Binary Domain
- KILLER IS DEAD
- Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Moon Diver
- The King of Fighters XIII GOLD EDITION
- ARMORED CORE™: VERDICT DAY™
- Deadly Premonition: Director’s Cut
- Deadly Premonition: Director’s Cut Gold Edition
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-
- PAC-MAN and the Ghostly Adventures
- PAC-MAN and the Ghostly Adventures 2
- Tears to Tiara II: Heir of the Overlord
- Lost Dimension
- Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite
- Anarchy Reigns
- Under Defeat HD: Deluxe Edition
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late
- The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game
- ARSLAN: THE WARRIORS OF LEGEND
- Battle Princess of Arcadias
- Thexder Neo
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs
- Elevator Action Deluxe
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- XBlaze Lost: Memories
- FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster
- WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY
- DYNASTY WARRIORS: Godseekers
- Toukiden 2
- Akiba’s Beat
- Touhou Double Focus
- Touhou Genso Wanderer
- Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – Digital Edition
- Final Fantasy
- Final Fantasy II
- FINAL FANTASY III
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy V
- Final Fantasy VI
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII
- FINAL FANTASYIV: Complete Collection
- Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
- RESIDENT EVIL DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Fragment
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song
- J-Stars Victory VS+ Digital Edition
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- METAL GEAR SOLID – DIGITAL GRAPHIC NOVEL
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – HD Edition
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – HD Edition
- Metal Gear Solid HD Collection
- METAL GEAR SOLID PORTABLE OPS
- Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition
- Root Letter
- Tales of Hearts™R + 6 Tales of franchise Costumes set!
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 PLUS
- DISSIDIA 012[duodecim] FINAL FANTASY
- Dissidia Duodecim prologus
- DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY
- Everybody’s Golf
- SENRAN KAGURA Bon Appétit!
- SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS
- SENRAN KAGURA SHINOVI VERSUS
- SILENT HILL
- Silent Hill Book of Memories – FULL GAME
- Vagrant Story™
- One Piece Burning Blood
- ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Gold Edition
- ONE PIECE Unlimited World Red
- ONE PIECE Unlimited World Red – Prestige Edition
- STREET FIGHTER X TEKKEN
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles
- NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2 PLUS
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma Plus
- NINJA GAIDEN Σ2 PLUS and NINJA GAIDEN Σ PLUS
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- Disgaea 3: Absence of Detention
- Disgaea 4: A Promise Revisited
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X
- Ys: Memories of Celceta – Full Game
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Full Game
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Full Game
- Toukiden: Kiwami
- AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst
- Crystal Defenders
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4 Empires
- Parasite Eve II™
- Valkyria Chronicles II
- MegaTagmension Blanc + Neptune VS Zombies
- Hyperdevotion Noire: Goddess Black Heart
- Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth1
- Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth2
- Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth3: V Generation
- Hyperdimension Neptunia U: Action Unleashed
- Hyperdimension Neptunia: Producing Perfection
- Conception™II: Children of the Seven Stars
- BlazBlue Chronophantasma Extend
- Tactics Ogre™: Let Us Cling Together™
- SteinsGate
- SteinsGate 0
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The 3rd Birthday
- Persona
- Persona 4: Dancing All Night
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
- New Little King’s Story
- Virtue’s Last Reward
- Virtue’s Last Reward: Complete Collection
- NAtURAL DOCtRINE
- Demon Gaze
- DARIUSBURST Chronicle Saviours
- Suikoden
- Suikoden II
- Monster Monpiece™
- Atelier Meruru Plus: The Apprentice of Arland
- Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
- Atelier Sophie ~The Alchemist of the Mysterious Mysterious Book~
- Atelier Totori Plus: The Adventurer of Arland
- Touch My Katamari
- Malicious™ Rebirth
- Muramasa Rebirth Complete Collection
- Front Mission 3
- Lord of Arcana
- Gal*Gun: Double Peace
- Ar nosurge Plus: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- Dungeon Travelers 2: The Royal Library & The Monster Seal
- Army Corps of Hell
- MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS-FORCE
- Sorcery Saga: Curse of the Great Curry God
- A.W. : PHOENIX FESTA
- Criminal Girls 2: Party Favors
- CRIMINAL GIRLS: Invite Only – Full Game
- Operation Abyss: New Tokyo Legacy – Full Game
- Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~
- Lost Dimension
- PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness
- Norn9: Var Commons
- Growlanser: Wayfarer of Time
- Trillion: God of Destruction
- Ray Gigant
- The Arland Atelier Trilogy Plus
- Superdimension Neptune VS Sega Hard Girls
- Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders from Planet Space
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs
- Gungnir
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- Yomawari: Night Alone
- YOMAWARI: NIGHT ALONE/HTOLNIQ: THE FIREFLY DIARY
- Exit 2
- XBlaze Lost: Memories
