insidegames
Playstation Store – Halloween-Angebote mit jeder Menge reduzierten Spielen gestartet
Wer aktuell nach günstigen Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PS Vita oder Playstation VR Spielen Ausschau hält, sollte aktuell dem Playstation Store mal einen Besuch abstatten.
Neben einem neuen Angebot der Woche, u.a. zum 10. Jahrestag der Witcher-Reihe, wurden auch die Digital Zone- und die Halloween-Angebote im Store bereit gestellt. Freut euch auf einige hundert Spiele für Playstation Konsolen, welche teils drastisch im Preis gesenkt wurden. Wir haben euch die verschiedenen Angebote als Listen bereit gestellt, damit ihr euch einen einfachen Überblick über die im Preis gesenkten Titel verschaffen könnt.
Achtung: Nicht alle Spiel sind in allen Regionen verfügbar.
Angebote der Woche (bis 25.10.2017)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition (bis 25.10.17)
Halloween Angebote (bis 01.11.2017)
Playstation 4
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Outlast 2
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Deluxe Edition
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season Pass
- Fortnite – 1. Standard Founder’s Pack
- Fortnite – 2. Deluxe Founder’s Pack
- Fortnite – 3. Super Deluxe Founder’s Pack
- Fortnite – 4. Limited Edition Founder’s Pack
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Kombat XL
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 4 Season Pass Bundle
- 7 Days to Die
- DOOM
- Arizona Sunshine
- DARK SOULS™ III
- DARK SOULS™ III – Deluxe Edition
- DARK SOULS™ III – Season Pass
- WHITE DAY: A LABYRINTH NAMED SCHOOL
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
- Alien: Isolation
- Alien: Isolation – The Collection
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle
- DIVINITY ORIGINAL SIN – ENHANCED EDITION
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within Season Pass
- SOMA
- Dying Light Season Pass
- Dying Light The Bozak Horde
- Dying Light Ultimate Survivor Bundle
- Dying Light: The Following
- Revelations 1&2 Bundle
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack
- resident evil 4
- RESIDENT EVIL 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Umbrella Corps
- Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition
- Umbrella Corps Upgrade Pack
- Fallout 4: Automatron
- Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop
- Fallout 4: Nuka-World
- Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop
- Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop
- Fallout 4: Far Harbor
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard: Banned Footage Vol.1
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard: Banned Footage Vol.2
- Prey
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Season Pass
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight Revival Edition
- The Wolf Among Us
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition: Demon Hunter Bundle
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
- Killing Floor 2
- DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
- DARK SOULS™ III : The Ringed City™
- DARK SOULS™ III: Ashes of Ariandel™
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Dead by Daylight: The HALLOWEEN® Chapter
- Murdered: Soul Suspect™
- Evolve
- Evolve Digital Deluxe
- Evolve Ultimate Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- ZOMBI
- Dead Island Definitive Collection
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island Retro Revenge
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- Bound by Flame™
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Toukiden 2
- Lords of the Fallen
- Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition
- The Silver Case
- Little Nightmares
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Little Nightmares Original Soundtrack
- Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass
- Daylight™
- Layers of Fear
- Layers of Fear: Inheritance
- Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition
- Outlast
- Outlast: Whistleblower
- Slender: The Arrival
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- DEAD RISING
- DEAD RISING 2
- DEAD RISING 2 Off The Record
- DEAD RISING Triple Bundle Pack
- How to Survive 2
- GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Blue Estate®
- Hand of Fate
- Hand of Fate Deluxe Edition
- Plague Inc: Evolved
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- FAHRENHEIT
- Kholat
- The Park
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round Story Mode
- DOA5LR Halloween 2016 Costume Set
- DOA5LR Halloween Costume 2015 Set
- DOA5LR Ultimate Halloween Set
- DOA5LR: Core Fighters 30 Character Set
- The Bunker
- observer_
- Ghostbusters™
- DYING: Reborn
- DYING: Reborn PSVR
- DYING: Reborn Ultimate Bundle
- Late Shift
- Emily Wants to Play
- KILLALLZOMBIES
- Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition
- Valley
- Beyond Eyes
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Theseus
- Necropolis
- Dead Effect 2
- Furi
- Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
- Don’t Knock Twice
- Home – A Unique Horror Adventure
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut
- Dead Alliance™
- Fated: The Silent Oath
- Neverending Nightmares
- Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space
- Crawl
- Costume Pack
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride
- Eventide: Slavic Fable
- Raid Mode: Throwback Map Pack
- Pineview Drive – House of Horror
- Pineview Drive – Joe’s Diner Horror Bundle
- Black the Fall
- Rain World
- Claire: Extended Cut
- Knock-Knock
- Uncanny Valley
- Joe’s Diner
- Dark Arcana: The Carnival
- Letter Quest Remastered
- Alone With You
- Knee Deep
- Bloody Zombies
- Serial Cleaner
- Serial Cleaner + Official Soundtrack Bundle
- Dead Alliance™: Full Game Upgrade
- Dead Alliance™: Multiplayer Edition
- Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux
- BUTCHER
- BUTCHER – Special Edition Bundle
- Paranautical Activity
- Iron Crypticle
- Daydreamer: Awakened Edition
- Vaccine
PS3/PS Vita
- A Rose in the Twilight
- Alien: Isolation
- Aliens: Colonial Marines
- ArcaniA – The Complete Tale
- CASTLEVANIA LORDS OF SHADOW – REVERIE
- CASTLEVANIA LORDS OF SHADOW: RESURRECTION
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Digital Bundle
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles
- Catherine
- Corpse Party: Blood Drive
- Dark Souls – Artorias of the Abyss
- Dark Souls II™ Crown of the Sunken King
- DARK SOULS™ II Crown of the Ivory King
- DARK SOULS™ II Crown of the Old Iron King
- DARK SOULS™ II Season Pass
- DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Darksiders
- Darksiders II
- Darksiders II Season Pass
- Darkstalkers™ Resurrection
- Dead Island
- Dead Island Franchise Pack
- Dead Island Game of the Year Edition Bundle
- Dead Island Riptide
- Dead Island Riptide Complete Edition
- Dead Rising 2 Skill Packs
- Dead Rising™ 2 Off The Record
- Dead Storm Pirates
- Deception IV: Blood Ties
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
- Demon Gaze
- Demon’s Souls™
- Devil May Cry® HD Collection
- DmC Devil May Cry
- DOOM 3 BFG Edition
- DOOM Classic Complete
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Escape Dead Island
- Final Exam
- GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst
- Goosebumps: The Game
- htolNiQ: The Firefly Diary
- KILLALLZOMBIES
- KILLER IS DEAD
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain™
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver ™
- Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut
- LORD of ARCANA®
- Metro: Last Light
- Murdered: Soul Suspect
- Of Orcs and Men™
- Painkiller – Hell & Damnation
- Costume Pack
- LOST IN NIGHTMARES
- Raid Mode: Throwback Map Pack
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack
- RESIDENT EVIL 2
- Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
- Resident Evil 4
- RESIDENT EVIL 5 GOLD EDITION
- RESIDENT EVIL 5 Versus Mode
- RESIDENT EVIL 6
- RESIDENT EVIL CODE: Veronica X
- RESIDENT EVIL DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil: Chronicles HD Collection
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
- Resident Evil™ 1, 2 and 3 Bundle
- Resident Evil™ 4 and Resident Evil™ Code Veronica X Bundle
- Resident Evil™ Revelations
- Resident Evil™ Super Bundle
- UNTOLD STORIES BUNDLE
- Silent Hill Book of Memories – FULL GAME
- Slender: The Arrival
- Syberia
- Syberia II
- The Darkness II
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within Season Pass
- House of the Dead 4
- The House of the Dead Bundle Pack
- The House of the Dead III
- The House of the Dead: OVERKILL™ Extended Cut
- The Walking Dead – Season Pass
- The Walking Dead: 400 Days
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries
- The Walking Dead: Season Two – SEASON PASS
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight
- The Wolf Among Us – Season Pass
- The Wolf Among Us – The Complete First Season
- Toukiden 2
- Toukiden: The Age of Demons
- Yakuza: Dead Souls
- Yomawari: Night Alone
- Yomawari: Night Alone/htolNiQ: The Firefly Diary
- Zombie Driver HD
- Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition
- Z-RUN
Digital Zone (bis 01.11.2017)
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
- Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle
- Slain: Back from Hell
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Team JNPR Bundle
- Ancient Amuletor
- Ancient Amuletor – Into The Ice DLC Pack
- SpeedRunners Deluxe Bundle
- SpeedRunners
- ADK DAMASHII™
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES™
- METAL SLUG 3
- THE LAST BLADE 2
- FATAL FURY™ BATTLE ARCHIVES VOL.2
- FU’UN SUPER COMBO™
- The Coma: Recut
- Blues and Bullets – ep. 1 & 2 Bundle
- Beach Buggy Racing
- Wasteland™ 2: Director’s Cut
- Rez Infinite
- Rebel Galaxy
- Headmaster
- Sportsfriends
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
- Dangerous Golf™
- Riptide GP2
- ClusterTruck
- TowerFall Ascension
- Volume
- Jetpack Joyride
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- Party Hard
- Rollers of the Realm™
- Unepic
- Catlateral Damage
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse
- The Deadly Tower of Monsters
- TowerFall Dark World Expansion
- Headlander
- Punch Club
- Ironclad Tactics
- Feist
- Infinifactory
- Rise & Shine
- No Time To Explain
- Chroma Squad
- Funk of Titans
- Blues and Bullets – Episode 1
- Blues and Bullets – Episode 2
- Mr. Shifty
- Lovely Planet
- Soul Dimension
- Attractio
- DreamBreak
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -