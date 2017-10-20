Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

Leitfäden Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

Playstation Store – Halloween-Angebote mit jeder Menge reduzierten Spielen gestartet

Veröffentlicht 18. Oktober 2017 | 15:54 Uhr von Ricky




Playstation-store-logo

Wer aktuell nach günstigen Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PS Vita oder Playstation VR Spielen Ausschau hält, sollte aktuell dem Playstation Store mal einen Besuch abstatten.

Neben einem neuen Angebot der Woche, u.a. zum 10. Jahrestag der Witcher-Reihe,  wurden auch die Digital Zone- und die Halloween-Angebote im Store bereit gestellt. Freut euch auf einige hundert Spiele für Playstation Konsolen, welche teils drastisch im Preis gesenkt wurden. Wir haben euch die verschiedenen Angebote als Listen bereit gestellt, damit ihr euch einen einfachen Überblick über die im Preis gesenkten Titel verschaffen könnt.

Achtung: Nicht alle Spiel sind in allen Regionen verfügbar.

 

Angebote der Woche (bis 25.10.2017)

 

Halloween Angebote (bis 01.11.2017)

Playstation 4

 

PS3/PS Vita

 

Digital Zone (bis 01.11.2017)

 


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: Playstation 3 Playstation VR PS Vita News PS3 News PS4 News PS4 Pro
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

Playstation-store-logo

Playstation Store – „Spiele unter 20 Euro“-, Digital Zone- und Lego-Angebote verfügbar
Playstation-Store-big-in-japan-banner

Playstation Store – Große Big In Japan-Aktion gestartet
Playstation-store-logo

Playstation Store – PlayStation Plus Doppelte Rabatte und Digitale Rabatte gestartet
Playstation-store-logo

Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (19.6.-23.6.2017)
Über Ricky
Alle Artikel von Ricky ansehen

Im Forum als Zsadist oder auf Google+ unterwegs. Heavy Metal/Hardrock und Horror-Movie-Liebhaber!

Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


Es ist noch kein Keyword vorhanden

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2016 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten | Betreuung und Hosting Michel Wandke

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*