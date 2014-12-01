insidegames
Playstation Store – Januar-Angebote im Store verfügbar
Wer auch nach Weihnachten noch auf der Suche nach Playstation 3-, PS4-, Playstation VR- oder PS Vita-Spielen ist, sollte aktuell dem Playstation Store einen Besuch abstatten.
Sony hat eine riesige Januar-Angebote-Aktion gestartet, mit welcher über 500 Titel teils drastisch im Preis gesenkt wurden. Bis zum 19. Januar 2018 sind die Januar-Angebote im Playstation-Store verfügbar, die auch viele aktuelle Blockbuster-Spiele wie beispielsweise Star Wars Battlefront II, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Need for Speed Payback, Fortnite oder auch Persona 5 beinhaltet.
Außerdem sind auch eine Reihe an Erweiterungen als auch Season-Pässe zu reduzierten Preisen verfügbar. Wir listen euch einige der wichtigsten Titel für die unterschiedlichen Systeme auf. Wer einen kompletten Überblick erhalten möchte, sollte die offizielle Angebotsseite im Playstation Store aufsuchen.
PS4-Spiele
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- FIFA 18
- Need for Speed™ Payback
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
- Battlefield™ 1 Revolution
- The Evil Within 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- GTA V & Great White Shark Card Bundle
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus™
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Kombat XL
- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
- The Sims™ 4
- TEKKEN 7
- Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy
- Persona 5
- Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition
- Nioh
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
- Uncharted™: The Nathan Drake Collection
- South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™
- Metro Redux
- Watch Dogs2
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- Dragons Dogma: Dark Arisen
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- EA SPORTS™ UFC 2
- ARK: Scorched Earth
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Founder’s Edition
- ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
- Complete Your ARK Season Pass
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Bloodborne™
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- DARK SOULS™ III
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
- FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE
- FINAL FANTASY XV
- FINAL FANTASY IX Digital Edition
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Complete Edition
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Starter Edition
- MONSTER OF THE DEEP: FINAL FANTASY XV
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- NBA 2K18
- Und viele mehr…
Add-Ons
- Battlefield™ 1 Premium Pass
- Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass
- Fortnite – Various
- GTA V: Megalodon Shark Cash Card
- The Witcher 3 – Various
- Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
- Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters
- TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass
- Fallout 4 Season Pass Bundle
- The Sims™ 4 City Living
- The Sims™ 4 Vampires
- The Sims™ 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season Pass
- Banned Footage Vol.1
- Banned Footage Vol.2
- DARK SOULS™ III – Season Pass
- DARK SOULS™ III : The Ringed City™
- DARK SOULS™ III: Ashes of Ariandel™
- Nioh Season Pass
- Watch Dogs2 – Various
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Complete Collector’s…
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: Stormblood™ (Digital Collector’s Edition)
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: Stormblood™ (Standard Edition)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Streets of New York Outfit Bundle
- HITMAN™ – Game of the Year Edition Upgrade
- HITMAN™ – GAME OF THE YEAR UPGRADE
- The Elder Scrolls® Online – Various
- Warframe®: PS4™ Obsidian Azura Collection
- WWE 2K18 Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Illustrious Pirates Pack
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag™ – Freedom Cry
- Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Various
- TEKKEN 7 DLC 1 Ultimate TEKKEN BOWL & Additional Costumes
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass
- Injustice™ 2 Ultimate Pack
- Raiden
- Red Hood
- Starfire
- Sub-Zero
- Tropico 5 – Complete Collection Upgrade Pack
- Tropico 5 – Espionage
- Tropico 5 – Waterborne
- STEEP SEASON PASS
- Sniper Elite 4 – Season Pass
- Sniper Elite 4 – Target: Führer
- Sniper Elite 4 – Urban Assault Expansion Pack
- Cities: Skylines – Season Pass
- Mortal Kombat X Kombat Pack
- Mortal Kombat X Kombat Pack 2
- Und viele mehr…
VR-Inhalte
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- SUPERHOT VR
- MONSTER OF THE DEEP: FINAL FANTASY XV
- TEKKEN 7
- TEKKEN 7 Deluxe Edition
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season Pass
- Banned Footage Vol.1
- Banned Footage Vol.2
- Arizona Sunshine
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass
- TEKKEN 7 DLC 1 Ultimate TEKKEN BOWL & Additional Costumes
- PlayStationVR Worlds
- Batman™: Arkham VR
- Robinson: The Journey
- Eagle Flight
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X
- Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live – 1st Stage
- Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live – 2nd Stage
- Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live – 3rd Stage
- Thumper
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Star Trek™: Bridge Crew
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
- Farpoint
- Headmaster
- Battlezone
- Pinball FX2 VR
- Pinball FX2 VR: Season 1 Pack
- Pinball FX2 VR: The Walking Dead
- Bound™
- Carnival Games® VR
- Tumble VR
- Tethered
- Time Machine VR
- Statik
- Apollo 11 VR
- The Assembly
- Und viele mehr…
Digitale Titel
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- SUPERHOT
- SUPERHOT MIND IS SOFTWARE BUNDLE
- Rocket League®
- Rocket League® – Game of the Year Edition
- INSIDE
- Firewatch
- NBA Playgrounds
- Pyre
- Undertale
- I am Setsuna
- Journey™
- Journey™ Collector’s Edition
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Warframe® – Various
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
- Outlast: Whistleblower
- Unravel
- Euro Fishing – Various
- Goat MMO Simulator
- Goat Simulator – Various
- Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
- SOMA
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
- The Escapists
- The Escapists + The Escapists: The Walking Dead Collection
- The Escapists 2
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- ALIENATION™
- ALIENATION™ DLC Season Pass
- Ys Origin
- Alien Invasion
- Stardew Valley
- DYING: Reborn
- Und viele mehr…
