Playstation Store – Januar-Angebote im Store verfügbar

Veröffentlicht 27. Dezember 2017 | 15:06 Uhr




Wer auch nach Weihnachten noch auf der Suche nach Playstation 3-, PS4-, Playstation VR- oder PS Vita-Spielen ist, sollte aktuell dem Playstation Store einen Besuch abstatten.

Sony hat eine riesige Januar-Angebote-Aktion gestartet, mit welcher über 500 Titel teils drastisch im Preis gesenkt wurden. Bis zum 19. Januar 2018 sind die Januar-Angebote im Playstation-Store verfügbar, die auch viele aktuelle Blockbuster-Spiele wie beispielsweise Star Wars Battlefront II, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Need for Speed Payback, Fortnite oder auch Persona 5 beinhaltet.

Außerdem sind auch eine Reihe an Erweiterungen als auch Season-Pässe zu reduzierten Preisen verfügbar. Wir listen euch einige der wichtigsten Titel für die unterschiedlichen Systeme auf. Wer einen kompletten Überblick erhalten möchte, sollte die offizielle Angebotsseite im Playstation Store aufsuchen.

PS4-Spiele

Add-Ons

VR-Inhalte

Digitale Titel


