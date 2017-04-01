insidegames
Playstation Store – Mega Wochenendangebote für Playstation Plus-Spieler erhältlich
Sony hat im Playstation Store die Mega Wochenendangebote gestartet! Ab sofort können, zunächst gültig für PS Plus-Mitglieder, zahlreiche Playstation 4-, Playstation VR-, PS3- und PS Vita-Spiele als auch Erweiterungen mit Rabatten von bis zu 60 Prozent erstanden werden. Ab dem 23. November 2017 sind dann die Mega Wochenendangebote auch für Spieler, die kein PS Plus-Abo haben, verfügbar.
Wer bereits mit dem Gedanken gespielt hat sich ein PS Plus Abo zuzulegen, kann ab sofort bei der reduzierten 12-monatigen Mitgliedschaft im PSN Store zuschlagen, da ihr ein Jahr PS Plus für 44,99 Euro statt regulär 59,99 Euro erhalten könnt.
Die Mega Wochenendangebote im PSN Store sind bis einschließlich 27. November 2017, 00:59 Uhr (MEZ) gültig. Das Angebot eine 12-monatige PS Plus-Mitgliedschaft mit 25 Prozent Nachlass zu erstehen, gilt ab sofort und endet am 28. November 2017, 11:00 Uhr (MEZ).
Wie immer gilt: Angebote können, je nach Region, variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich.
Playstation 4
- Gran Turismo™ Sport
- Gran Turismo™ Sport Digital Deluxe Edition
- FIFA 18
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins – DELUXE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins – GOLD EDITION
- Need for Speed™ Payback
- Need for Speed™ Payback – Deluxe Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 18 ICON Edition
- FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- NBA 2K18
- NBA 2K18 Legend Edition
- NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold
- Call of Duty®: WWII
- Call of Duty®: WWII – Digital Deluxe
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield™ 1 Revolution
- Battlefield™ 1 & Titanfall™ 2 Ultimate Bundle
- Battlefield™ 1 Premium Pass
- South Park™: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe
- South Park™: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe – Gold Edition
- The Evil Within® 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Deluxe…
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Gold Edition
- Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges
- Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges Gold Edition
- F1™ 2017
- Destiny 2
- Destiny 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Destiny 2 – Game + Expansion Pass Bundle
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Digital Deluxe Edition
- Horizon Zero Dawn™
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Digital Deluxe Edition
- Complete Your ARK Season Pass
- ARK: Scorched Earth
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Founder’s Edition
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition
- ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
- WWE 2K18
- WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition
- TEKKEN 7
- TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass
- TEKKEN 7 Deluxe Edition
- Persona 5
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Tales of Berseria
- NieR: Automata™
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 DELUXE EDITION
- FINAL FANTASY® XV
- FINAL FANTASY XV Digital Premium Edition
- Nioh
- Nioh Season Pass
- Knack 2
- UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
- Uncharted™: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Bloodborne™
- Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters
- Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- GWENT – 1600 Meteorite Powder
- GWENT – 3200 Meteorite Powder
- GWENT – 400 Meteorite Powder
- GWENT – 4800 Meteorite Powder
- GWENT – 7200 Meteorite Powder
- GWENT – 800 Meteorite Powder
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Ratchet & Clank™
- FOR HONOR™ DELUXE EDITION
- FOR HONOR™ GOLD EDITION
- FOR HONOR™ SEASON PASS
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 4 – Season Pass
- Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Batman™: Arkham VR
- PlayStation®VR Worlds
- Gravity Rush™ Remastered
- MLB® The Show™ 17
- MLB® The Show™ 17 Digital Deluxe Edition
- MLB® The Show™ 17 MVP Edition
- Eagle Flight
- Sports Bar VR
- Star Trek™: Bridge Crew
- The Brookhaven Experiment
- Battlezone
- I Expect You To Die
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition
- Carnival Games® VR
- Werewolves Within
Playstation 3 / Vita
- FIFA 18
- NBA 2K18
- The Last of Us™ Game of the Year Edition
- Persona 5
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
- Mass Effect™ Trilogy
- Batman Arkham Collection
- BIOSHOCK TRILOGY PACK
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Assassin’s Creed Naval Edition
- Assassin’s Creed® Rogue
- Farming Simulator 18 (PS Vita)
- Fight Night Champion – Full Game
- God of War® Collection (PS Vita)
- God of War® Collection Volume II
- Gravity Rush™ (PS Vita)
- Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds (PS Vita)
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X (PS Vita)
- inFAMOUS™ Collection
- Killzone™ Mercenary (PS Vita)
- Mafia II
- Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition
- Sniper Elite V2
- South Park™: The Stick of Truth™.
- The Caligula Effect Deluxe Digital Bundle (PS Vita)
- Thief
- Tomb Raider Digital Edition
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma (PS Vita)
