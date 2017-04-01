Top News

insidegames

Playstation Store – Mega Wochenendangebote für Playstation Plus-Spieler erhältlich

Veröffentlicht 21. November 2017 | 20:29 Uhr




Sony hat im Playstation Store die Mega Wochenendangebote gestartet! Ab sofort können, zunächst gültig für PS Plus-Mitglieder, zahlreiche Playstation 4-, Playstation VR-, PS3- und PS Vita-Spiele als auch Erweiterungen mit Rabatten von bis zu 60 Prozent erstanden werden. Ab dem 23. November 2017 sind dann die Mega Wochenendangebote auch für Spieler, die kein PS Plus-Abo haben, verfügbar.

Wer bereits mit dem Gedanken gespielt hat sich ein PS Plus Abo zuzulegen, kann ab sofort bei der reduzierten 12-monatigen Mitgliedschaft im PSN Store zuschlagen, da ihr ein Jahr PS Plus für 44,99 Euro statt regulär 59,99 Euro erhalten könnt.

Die Mega Wochenendangebote im PSN Store sind bis einschließlich 27. November 2017, 00:59 Uhr (MEZ) gültig. Das Angebot eine 12-monatige PS Plus-Mitgliedschaft mit 25 Prozent Nachlass zu erstehen, gilt ab sofort und endet am 28. November 2017, 11:00 Uhr (MEZ).

Wie immer gilt: Angebote können, je nach Region, variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich.

 

Playstation 4

 

Playstation 3 / Vita


Kategorien: Playstation VR PS Vita News PS3 News PS4 News
