insidegames
Playstation Store – Neue 60%-Rabatt- und “Spiele unter 10 Euro”-Aktion gestartet
Wieder einmal hat Sony im Playstation Store zahlreiche Spiele für Konsolen der Playstation-Familie teils drastisch im Preis gesenkt.
Neben neuen “Spar bis zu 60 %”- auf PS4-Spiele, “Spiele unter zehn Euro”- und “Digital Zone”-Angeboten, wurde auch ein neues “Angebot der Woche” gestartet.
Wir haben für euch die wichtigsten Spiele aus allen Rabatt-Aktionen zusammen gestellt, für eine komplette Übersicht solltet ihr den Playstation Store eures Landes besuchen.
Angebot der Woche (bis 1. März)
- Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
- Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack
- Fortnite – Super Deluxe Founder’s Pack
- Fortnite – Limited Edition Founder’s Pack
- Fortnite – Deluxe to Limited Upgrade
- Fortnite – Deluxe to Super Deluxe Upgrade
- Fortnite – Standard to Deluxe Upgrade
- Fortnite – Standard to Limited Upgrade
- Fortnite – Standard to Super Deluxe Upgrade
- Fortnite – Super Deluxe to Limited Upgrade
Bis zu 60% auf PS4 sparen (bis 7. März)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- PES 2018 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER – FC Barcelona Edition
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® Remastered
- Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Destiny 2
- Destiny 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Destiny 2 – Game + Expansion Pass Bundle
- L. A. Noire
- Rugby 18
- Spintires: MudRunner
- TEKKEN 7
- TEKKEN 7 Deluxe Edition
- TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 DELUXE EDITION
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Season Pass
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Injustice™ 2 – Standard Edition
- Injustice™ 2 – Ultimate Edition
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition
- SONIC FORCES™ Digital Bonus Edition
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- DiRT 4
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation®4 Edition
- Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
- STREET FIGHTER V ARCADE EDITION
- STREET FIGHTER V ARCADE EDITION DELUXE
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Cities: Skylines – Season Pass
- Cities: Skylines – Snowfall
- Rocket League®
- Rocket League® – Game of the Year Edition
- Rocket League – Back to the Future™ Car Pack
- Rocket League® – Aftershock
- Rocket League® – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Ju…
- Rocket League® – Chaos Run DLC Pack
- Rocket League® – Esper
- Rocket League® – Fast & Furious™ ’70 Dodge Charger R/T
- Rocket League® – Fast & Furious™ ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
- Rocket League® – Hot Wheels® Bone Shaker™
- Rocket League® – Hot Wheels® Twin Mill™ III
- Rocket League® – Lot de DLC Fast & Furious™
- Rocket League® – Marauder
- Rocket League® – Masamune
- Rocket League® – Proteus
- Rocket League® – Revenge of the Battle-Cars DL…
- Rocket League® – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack
- Rocket League® – The Fate of the Furious™ Ic…
- Rocket League® – Triton
- Rocket League® – Vulcan
- Farming Simulator 17
- Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition
- Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road Road to Boruto
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy
- NARUTO STORM 4 – Season Pass
- NARUTO STORM 4 : Road to Boruto Expansion
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst
- NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM
- FINAL FANTASY XIV® Online Complete Edition
- FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online Complete Collector’s Edition
- FINAL FANTASY® XIV: Stormblood™ (Digital Collector’s Edition)
- FINAL FANTASY® XIV: Stormblood™ (Standard Edition)
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
- Project CARS 2
- Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition
- Project CARS 2 Season Pass
- Digimon World: Next Order
- THEHUNTER: CALL OF THE WILD
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition
- One Piece Burning Blood
- ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Gold Edition
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition
- Life is Strange Season Pass
- Tales of Berseria
- Little Nightmares
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass
- ELEX
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Outcast – Second Contact Launch Edition
- DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
- MotoGP™17
- MXGP3 – Special Edition
- MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- The Surge
- The Surge: Complete Edition
- Yooka-Laylee
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete DLC Pack
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition
- Hunting Simulator
- Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
- GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst
- GOD WARS Future Past
- Shadow Warrior 2
- The Shadow Warrior Collection
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven
- Professional Construction: The Simulation
- Professional Farmer: American Dream
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle
- Handball 17
- Accel World VS. Sword Art Online
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Agents of Mayhem
- Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
- GUNDAM VERSUS
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch
- Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Shikamaru’s Tale Extra Scenario Pack
- The Sound Four Extra Playable Characters Pack
- Let’s Sing 2016 : Hits Français
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Space Hulk Ascension
- Firefighters: Airport Fire Department
- Rogue Trooper Redux
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth
- Deer Hunter: Reloaded
- Vermintide: The Arrogance Lost Collection
- La Voz – Quiero tu voz
- The Voice
- The Voice of Germany – I want you
- The Voice, la plus belle voix
- Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny
- Team17 Indie Collection
- Team17 Indie Heroes
Spiele unter €10 (bis 7. März)
- Just Cause 3
- Just Cause 3 XL Edition
- The Witness
- Firewatch
- Firewatch Dynamic Theme Bundle
- NBA Playgrounds
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Metro Redux
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Tropico 5
- Tropico 5 – Complete Collection
- Tropico 5 – Complete Collection Upgrade Pack
- resident evil 4
- RESIDENT EVIL 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS
- Canis Canem Edit
- SOMA
- Tony Hawk’s® Pro Skater™ 5
- The Escapists
- The Escapists + The Escapists: The Walking Dead Collection
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Worms Anniversary Edition
- Worms W.M.D
- Worms™ Battlegrounds
- The Warriors
- MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame
- MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame COMPACT
- Overcooked
- Overcooked Holiday Bundle
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Darkest Dungeon®: Crimson edition
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Transistor
- Human Fall Flat
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
- The Disney Afternoon Collection
- Shadow Warrior
- Nidhogg
- Nidhogg 2
- METAL SLUG ANTHOLOGY™
- Chivalry: Medieval Warfare
- Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Ultimate Edition
- Thumper
- King’s Quest Season Pass
- King’s Quest The Complete Collection
- Gauntlet: Slayer Edition
- Gauntlet: Slayer Edition Lilith the Necromancer
- Amnesia: Collection
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
- Manhunt
- Banner Saga 1
- Banner Saga 2
- Max Payne
- GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR-
- The Brookhaven Experiment
- Plague Inc: Evolved
- Bastion
- Carnival Games® VR
- Carnival Games® VR: Alley Adventure
- Hand of Fate
- Hand of Fate – Wildcards
- Nex Machina
- Red Dead Revolver
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- Tethered
- STAR WARS® JEDI STARFIGHTER™
- STAR WARS® RACER REVENGE™
- STAR WARS™ BOUNTY HUNTER™
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Extented Edition
- Kholat
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- Lethal VR
- The Dwarves
- N Plus Plus (N++)
- Harvest Moon®: A Wonderful Life Special Edition
- Harvest Moon®: Save the Homeland
- Alien Invasion
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin
- Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier
- Ruiner
- This is the Police
- Not A Hero
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Toren
- Slain: Back from Hell
- Cocos Shark Island
- Furi
- Furi – Definitive Edition
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II
- Red Faction
- David Attenborough’s First Life VR
- Apotheon
- Thomas Was Alone
- Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut
- Machinarium
- Sundered
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2000™
- Polybius
- SAMURAI SHODOWN VI™
- Armikrog
- Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones
- Stealth Inc: Ultimate Edition
- The Stealth Inc 1 & 2 Ultimate-est Edition
- DYING: Reborn
- DYING: Reborn PSVR
- DYING: Reborn Ultimate Bundle
- Bridge Constructor
- Sine Mora EX
- Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier – Team Ape Bundle
- Red Faction II
- Atomic Ghost Fleet
- FATAL FURY™ BATTLE ARCHIVES VOL.2
- Cryptark
- The Inner World
- Roster Unlock
- ADK DAMASHII™
- Hot ‘N Frosty
- FU’UN SUPER COMBO™
- Gemini: Heroes Reborn
- ART OF FIGHTING ANTHOLOGY
- Let Them Come
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
Digital Zone (bis 7. März)
- Gang Beasts
- SUPERHOT
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Euro Fishing
- Euro Fishing Urban Edition + Season Pass
- Shooty Fruity
- Pyre
- Trine Trilogy
- observer_
- Perfect
- The Sexy Brutale
- Prison Architect: All Day And A Psych
- Bloody Zombies
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Heist
- Gunjack
- Headmaster
- Lichtspeer
- Sparc
- Tethered
- Tethered Divine Edition
- Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock
- Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock + Season Pass
- Euro Fishing: Le Lac d’or
- Euro Fishing: Manor Farm Lake
- Euro Fishing: Season Pass
- Euro Fishing: Urban Edition
- PixelJunk™ Shooter Ultimate
- Prison Architect: All Day And A Night DLC
- Prison Architect: PlayStation®4 Edition
- Prison Architect: Psych Ward DLC
- Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords™
- Rogue Legacy
- Shadwen
- The Assembly
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
- Trine Bundle
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- Ultrawings®
- Commander Cherry’s Puzzled Journey
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -