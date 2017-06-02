Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

Leitfäden Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

Playstation Store – Neue 60%-Rabatt- und “Spiele unter 10 Euro”-Aktion gestartet

Veröffentlicht 22. Februar 2018 | 17:23 Uhr von Ricky




Playstation-store-logo

Wieder einmal hat Sony im Playstation Store zahlreiche Spiele für Konsolen der Playstation-Familie teils drastisch im Preis gesenkt.

Neben neuen “Spar bis zu 60 %”- auf PS4-Spiele, “Spiele unter zehn Euro”- und “Digital Zone”-Angeboten, wurde auch ein neues “Angebot der Woche” gestartet.

Wir haben für euch die wichtigsten Spiele aus allen Rabatt-Aktionen zusammen gestellt, für eine komplette Übersicht solltet ihr den Playstation Store eures Landes besuchen.

Angebot der Woche (bis 1. März)

Bis zu 60% auf PS4 sparen (bis 7. März)

 

Spiele unter €10 (bis 7. März)

Digital Zone (bis 7. März)

 


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: Playstation VR PS Vita News PS3 News PS4 News
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

Playstation-Store-Sommerangebote

Playstation Store – Sommerangebote verfügbar
Playstation-Store-big-in-japan-banner

Playstation Store – Große Big In Japan-Aktion gestartet
Playstation-Store-total-digital

Playstation Store – Neue Total Digital-Angebote verfügbar
Playstation-store-logo

Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (30.5.-2.6.2017)
Über Ricky
Alle Artikel von Ricky ansehen

Im Forum als Zsadist oder auf Google+ unterwegs. Heavy Metal/Hardrock und Horror-Movie-Liebhaber!

Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


Es ist noch kein Keyword vorhanden

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2016 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten | Betreuung und Hosting Michel Wandke

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*