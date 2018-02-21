Top News

insidegames

Playstation Store – Neue EA-, GTA V- und “Spiele unter 5 Euro”-Aktionen gestartet

Veröffentlicht 7. Februar 2018 | 17:43 Uhr von Ricky




Sony hat wieder einmal Angebots-Aktionen im Playstation Store gestartet, da es erneut satte Rabatte auf zahlreiche Vollversionen als auch Erweiterungen, wie beispielsweise auch DLCs und Season Pässe für Konsolen der Playstation-Familie, gibt.

Neben einem neuen Wochenangebot warten außerdem noch eine EA-Aktion, Rabatte auf GTA V als auch die “Spiele unter 5 Euro” darauf von euch in Augenschein genommen zu werden.

Wir haben für euch eine Titel-Auswahl der verschiedenen Aktionen zusammen gestellt. Eine komplette Liste aller reduzierten Spiele und DLCs findet ihr wie gehabt im entsprechenden Playstation Store eures Landes.

Angebot der Woche

 

EA-Aktion (bis 21.02.18)

Playstation 4

PS3

 

Grand Theft Auto V (bis 21.02.18)

 

Spiele unter 5 Euro (bis 21.02.18)

 

Steep – Winter Games Edition (bis 28.02.18)

 


Kategorien: Playstation VR PS Vita News PS3 News PS4 News
